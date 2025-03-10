My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10: Naoshi Usui and Sumi's past is revealed as Miyo Saimori awakens her Dream-Sight ability

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, titled Promise, was released on Monday, March 10, 2025. The episode saw Miyo Saimori embark on a mission to find the truth about Naoshi Usui and the Usubas. During her quest, she finds out everything about her mother and Naoshi Usui's relationship.

Ad

The knowledge also opened the door to awakening her Dream-Sight powers. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 also introduced Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami, who swore to protect Miyo Saimori. Overall, the episode explored a magnificent narrative, with brilliant visuals and OSTs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10: Miyo gets assistance from an unfamiliar ally

Miyo wakes up in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 begins with a mysterious boy emerging from a magic circle. The boy strangely resembles Kiyoka Kudo's child version. Following the foreboding opening scene, the narrative shifts to the mansion, where Miyo Saimori finally regains consciousness after the stressful event.

Ad

Trending

Yurie, who has been watching over Miyo for a while, asks the girl how she's feeling. Suddenly, Miyo remembers about Kiyoka Kudo's fate. She gets up from her bed and asks Yurie about her fiance with concerned eyes. At this moment, Hazuki enters the room. Seeing Miyo fine, she promptly hugs her.

Miyo Saimori apologizes to Hazuki since she thinks that she could have prevented the incident. However, Hazuki urges Miyo to stay calm. Even though Kiyoka has been taken away by the Gifted Communion, Hazuki has full faith in her brother's safety.

Ad

Lord Takakura in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Meanwhile, Lord Takakura thinks Kiyoka Kudo must be at the Headquarters. However, according to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, the Gifted Communion members have captured the Headquarters and the Garrisons. As a result, they have taken control of the chain of command by force.

Ad

The special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit attempted to follow Kudo, but the fierce battle with the Gifted Communion members left them scattered. Thankfully, the navy, who was on another assignment, wasn't attached. Therefore, Prince Takaihito promptly summoned them to chase out the intruders.

Takakura tells Miyo that they are currently focusing on strengthening the palace's security. When Miyo asks him about Prince Takaihito, Takakura says he's fine. However, since Kudo is Takaihito's sworn friend, he's deeply distressed about the situation. Meanwhile, Yurie and Hazuki urge Miyo to rest.

Ad

Arata Usuba and Hojo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Elsewhere, in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, Hojo commends Arata since the Gifted Communion wouldn't have been able to capture the Anti-Grotesquerie Unit without his assistance. However, Arata Usuba says that he has done everything to ensure Miyo gets to the top of the world. Hojo then apologizes to Arata for misjudging him at first.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the palace, Miyo Saimori doesn't want to put anyone in danger anymore. Rather, she aims to take the matter into her own hands. As such, she tries to sneak out of the palace to go and rescue Kiyoa on her own. As she's about to leave the palace, the young boy from the opening scene stops her. He calls Miyo's plan awful.

Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 then switches the perspective to the young boy, who introduces himself as Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami. Apparently, his job is to protect Miyo. The Shikigami, whose name is Kiyo, tells Miyo that the situation isn't as simple as she thinks. That's why, he thinks it's wise for Miyo to go to the Usuba's mansion once.

Ad

With Lord Takakura's help, Miyo Saimori reaches the Usuba mansion. Elsewhere in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, one of the Gifted Communion members asks Naoshi Usui what to do with Kiyoka Kudo. Naoshi reveals that he intends to use Kiyoka as a catalyst to awaken Miyo's abilities.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10: Miyo finally learns the truth about her mother and Naoshi Usui

Miyo goes to her grandfather (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 shifts to Miyo Saimori, who goes to her grandfather Yoshiro. She asks her grandfather if he can guide her to awaken her powers. However, Yoshiro says that he doesn't want his granddaughter to follow the same path as Naoshi or Arata. He thinks having strength alone won't be able to fix the situation.

Ad

During their conversation, Miyo asks Yoshiro what happened with the Usubas. At this moment, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 reveals the haunting truth about Naoshi Usui's past. According to Yoshiro, the Usuis were part of a remote branch of the Usuba.

Naoshi Usui witnesses his parents' death (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In his childhood, Naoshi Usui lived in a farm village near the countryside. However, a certain incident compelled the main family, i.e., the Usuba family to take him under their custody. It is said that the Usuba cannot use their powers on those without abilities. However, when a couple of burglars killed Naoshi's biological parents, the boy used his powers to kill them.

Ad

It was becoming increasingly difficult to contain Naoshi's sadistic tendencies. Therefore, the elders decided to seal Naoshi's powers. However, Miyo Saimori's mother, Sumi, was able to bring a change to Naoshi's personality. Thus, the elders let Naoshi have his powers. Eventually, they thought Naoshi and Sumi would get engaged and lead the Usuba into the future.

Naoshi furious at his and Sumi's fate (Image via Kinema Citrus)

However, through the emperor's swift interference, the Tsuruki trading declined. At that moment, the Saimori family assured the Usubas of financial assistance, if they handed over Sumi as a prospective bride. Interestingly, Sumi accepted it to save his family. However, Naoshi Usui strongly opposed the decision. He fell into deep despair and eventually disappeared one day.

Ad

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 then returns to the present and focuses on Miyo. She tells Yoshito about Naoshi's aim to awaken her powers. She wonders whether it's related to her mother. She also wants to know what it means to "awaken" her powers. At this moment, Yoshito hands over a sacred book to Miyo, which has passed through generations of Usuba.

Miyo gets the book from Yoshito (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The book is called The Tome of Dream-Sight. Miyo reads the book and discovers that one has to awaken the Dream-Sight powers through one's own feelings and desires. In other words, external aid cannot awaken such a power. At night, Miyo Saimori dreams another memory concerning her mother and Naoshi Usui.

Ad

Yet before that, Miyo confronts her mother, who apologizes to her for letting her carry a heavy burden. She touches her head and a bright spark illuminates the screen. The dream sequence shifts to Sumi's memory, where she urges Naoshi to stop hurting people. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 also reveals how badly Sumi Usuba wanted to be a maiden of the Dream-Sight to change the hard and fast rules concerning the Usubas.

Ad

Sumi Usuba, as seen in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, she knew that it wouldn't have been possible, since she was born with telepathy powers. The dream sequence shifts to another memory, showing Sumi's resolve to save her family, even though it meant the end of her relationship with Naoshi. Although Sumi was firmly convinced that it was the only way, Naoshi found it difficult to grapple with the truth.

Ad

Shortly after that, the dream sequence switches to Naoshi Usui outside the Saimori household. He internally breaks down to find out that Sumi has left the mortal world. However, he clings to hope when he discovers that Sumi has a daughter. After confronting those visions, Miyo asks Sumi whether she has a chance to stop Naoshi.

The path leads Miyo to Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Sumi only smiles as a path opens behind her. Miyo Saimori follows the path, which eventually takes her to Kiyoka Kudo under the cherry blossom tree. As they watch the cherry blossom flowers bloom, Miyo regains her consciousness. She walks out of the Usuba mansion and approaches the tree in real life.

Ad

Miyo's grandfather, Yoshito, asks her whether Sumi has shown her the way. Miyo says that she has done that indeed. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 ends with Miyo Saimori awakening her Dream-Sight powers.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback