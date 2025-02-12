My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 review: Kinema Citrus gives Naoshi Usui and Arata Usuba the spotlight they needed

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, titled The Man Called Naoshi Usui, was a suspenseful exposition, giving the primary antagonist of the season the major highlight. The episode truly showcased why Naoshi's strength and his cunning nature.

Besides Naoshi Usui, Kinema Citrus has done justice to Arata Usuba's character, giving him a sizable portion of screen time in the episode. Undoubtedly, the esteemed studio injected life into the written words of Akumi Agitogi's manga to produce a marvelous episode.

From Naoshi Usui's phenomenal strength at display to Arata Usuba's constant struggles to the narrative of the prejudice against the Usuba, there were many moments wore the episode like a garland. In addition, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 highlighted Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's friendship perfectly well.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 review: Evaluating Kinema Citrus' treatment of Naoshi Usui

Naoshi Usui seemingly burns a paper crane (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Right from the onset, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 ensured the narrative would highlight Naoshi Usui's character. Besides the episode's title, which literally emphasizes the primary antagonist's importance in the narrative, the events revolved around Naoshi Usui and his grand plan.

It was revealed how he led Arata Usuba, Kiyoka Kudo, and the other members of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit out of the main barracks to ensure he could infiltrate safely. Naoshi's primary threat was Kiyoka Kudo due to his exceptional command over his special ability.

That's why, he played his cards and made it look like the emperor had been kidnapped. Unfortunately, Arata Usuba played into Naoshi's hands and wasted a lot of time looking at the Imperial Family's villa. Yet, Arata's suspicions weren't wrong as he guessed that Naoshi could be behind everything that had transpired.

Arata and Kiyoka in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

That's how the possibility of them being led astray sprung to his mind first. At that moment, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 had established the narrative and introduced a general from the unit, who told Kiyoka and others about Prince Takaihito's latest revelation, in which, he saw Miyo's danger.

After focusing on Kiyoka's horrified expression, the scene cut to Naoshi Usui at the dojo. As mentioned, Naoshi Usui's presence was one of the major highlights of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6. The man looked assured as a "villain," since he had carefully played his cards.

He knew that nobody could pose a threat to him besides Kiyoka at the unit. In addition, his special ability, which controlled a person's five senses, worked in his favor. The episode witnessed how helpless Mukadeyama and the other soldiers were against Naoshi Usui's overwhelming powers.

A soldier attacks his comrade (Image via Kinema Citrus)

He pitted the soldiers against each other and robbed Mukadeyama of his will to fight by projecting his fear against him. Yet, neutralizing the soldiers single-handedly wasn't the only feat Naoshi Usui boasted of in the episode. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 revealed how he manipulated Kaoruko Jinnouchi to infiltrate the barrier.

According to the episode, Naoshi Usui had threatened Kaoruko to tamper with the barrack's barrier to let him in. He even tortured Kaoruko's father to convince the poor girl. However, Kaoruko eventually figured out that it was all a figment of her imagination - the result of Naoshi Usui's powers.

He created a perfect illusion - a false memory to manipulate Kaoruko, whom he felt was emotionally weak. Yet, when Kaoruko learned about that and saw Naoshi Usui approach Miyo, she didn't hesitate to raise her sword against the man. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 showcased a fascinating battle between Naoshi Usui and Kaoruko Jinnouchi, where the former dominated.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Even though Kaoruko was a magnificent fighter, she didn't stand a chance against Naoshi Usui's destructive close-combat abilities. In other words, the episode confirmed that Naoshi wasn't dependent on his ocular powers as he was skilled in hand-to-hand combat as well. Kaoruko, who excelled in Kendo and swordfights, could do nothing to him.

Yet, even though everyone was cornered Miyo Saimori bravely stood her ground. She didn't flinch when Naoshi Usui's penetrating eyes gazed at hers. Rather, when Naoshi asked her to go with him, she firmly told the man that she wouldn't. Miyo's courage in the face of despair was truly one of the major highlights of the episode.

Kiyoka Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

That's when Kiyoka Kudo arrived in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6. Notably, Naoshi Usui did expect to see Kiyoka sooner rather than later. Yet, he didn't want to engage in combat probably because he had already spent a lot of his powers. That's why, he demonstrated his abilities to heighten everyone's senses and used that opportunity to escape.

Kinema Citrus has done a terrific job of portraying Naoshi Usui's menacing aura from Akumi Agitogi's light novel series. The episode covered chapters five and six from volume 5 of the light novels, with some minor adjustments. Undoubtedly, the esteemed studio focused on Naoshi's character brilliantly, endowing him with a calm and sinister vibe.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 review: Arata Usuba's past, Miyo and Kaoruko's chemistry

Arata Usuba, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Besides Naoshi Usui, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 focused on Arata Usuba, who went through a constant struggle as the new heir of the Usuba family. Firstly, he had to deal with the prejudice people had against the Usuba family members. Even though he knew it couldn't have been achieved in a single day, he kept on the tough work.

Yet, more than that, Arata Usuba wanted to find Naoshi Usui and punish him for his deeds, which further tarnished the Usuba family's image. That said, Arata had a hollow feeling inside him as Usuba, since his life no longer had any true purpose. With wonderful animation and production, Kinema Citrus brought alive Arata Usuba's past in vivid colors.

It was revealed that Arata couldn't make friends in his childhood since it was strictly prohibited for a Usuba to do so. According to the episode, a Usuba's task was to punish the evil ability users. At the same time, Arata, who was bound to become an heir due to his exceptional merit, had to wait for someone with Dream-Sight powers to become their "sword."

Arata Usuba's childhood (Image via Kinema Citrus)

It did happen in Arata's life, with Miyo Saimori awakening her Dream-Sight powers. However, Arata realized that he could never become Miyo's sword as Kiyoka had already sworn to carry out that job. Gradually, Arata discovered that his life had no purpose. That constant feeling of loneliness and angst, which Arata carefully hid from the rest of the world, was truly one of the major moments of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6.

Miyo and Kaoruko (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Eventually, Naoshi Usui approached him to join the Gifted Communion. The episode didn't reveal Arata's answer to Naoshi's proposal. Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 saw Kaoruko Jinnouchi say her farewell to Miyo since she was to go back to the old capital once the mission was over.

Kaoruko developed a bittersweet feeling. While she blamed herself for betraying his loved ones, she felt blessed to have people like Mukadeyama and Kiyoka who negotiated with the higher authorities to reduce her punishment. Most importantly, she felt that she wronged Miyo.

That's why, Kaoruko wanted to repent for what she had done and return as a good friend to Miyo. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 witnessed a beautiful moment of sisterhood between Kaoruko and Miyo as they hugged each other. Undoubtedly, Kinema Citrus Studios has done a decent job of portraying Miyo and Kaoruko's scene from the sixth chapter of volume 4.

Conclusion

Kaoruko takes on Naoshi Usui in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 was a perfect blend of suspense, drama, romance, and friendship. The episode had plenty of high moments, with Naoshi Usui and Arata Usuba in the center of attraction.

Kaoruko and Miyo's friendship was also another important aspect that defined the episode. Since Kinema Citrus has done such a fabulous job with the episode, it remains to be seen whether or not the studio can maintain the quality in the next episodes.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback