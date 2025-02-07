Why did Kiyoka Kudo reject Kaoruko Jinnouchi as a marriage candidate in My Happy Marriage? Explained

Kaoruko Jinnouchi has emerged as one of the most perplexing characters in My Happy Marriage season 2. She was first introduced to the audience as a substitute for Yoshito Godo, who sustained grave injuries while investigating the Gifted Communion's hideout. Soon, Kiyoka Kudo assigned Kaoruko as Miyo Saimori's bodyguard to ensure her safety from Naoshi Usui.

Kaoruko's robust yet cheerful personality, unyielding determination, and courage captivated Miyo, as she found her first female friend in her. Yet, eventually, she discovered that Kaoruko Jinnouchi was one of the prospective marriage candidates for his fiance, Kiyoka Kudo. Miyo further learned that Kiyoka had rejected Kaoruko as a prospective bride.

This may have led many fans to wonder why Kiyoka Kudo rejected Kaoruko as a marriage candidate. According to Akumi Agitogi's light novels, Kiyoka Kudo turned down the marriage proposal to prevent personal affairs from affecting work. Since Kaoruko shared the same occupation as a soldier with Kiyoka, the latter felt their marriage wouldn't have worked.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage light novels.

Exploring why Kiyoka Kudo judged Kaoruko Jinnouchi unsuitable for marriage in My Happy Marriage

Miyo and Kaoruko in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

One of the major highlights of My Happy Marriage season 2 has been Kaoruko Jinnouchi's unique chemistry with Kiyoka Kudo's fiancee, Miyo Saimori. Their friendship has extended the realms of sisterhood, as both have been protecting each other's back. However, their relationship hasn't been free from drama.

In the latest episode, titled Deep Within the Hearts, Miyo Saimori heard from Yoshito Godo at the infirmary that Kaoruko Jinnouchi was one of the past marriage candidates of Kiyoka Kudo. According to the episode, Kiyoka's father, Tadakiyo Kudo, arranged the marriage proposal.

Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The perplexing truth had momentarily numbed Miyo who didn't know how to react. While she was returning home with Kiyoka from the hospital, thoughts of him being with Kaoruko gnawed her mind. Eventually, she asked Kiyoka whether he had any romantic feelings for the girl. However, Kiyoka assured Miyo saying that he had no interest in taking Kaoruko in as his bride.

Later, in the same My Happy Marriage season 2 episode, Miyo Saimori encountered Kaoruko Jinnouchi at the Imperial Capital's kitchenette, where she learned about the girl's affection for Kiyoka. According to the episode, Kaoruko had one-sided romantic feelings for Kiyoka, which she never confessed.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi in My Happy Marriage season 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

However, even though Kaoruko had feelings for Kiyoka, she was still turned down as a marriage candidate. While the anime has yet to reveal it, the original light novel series by Akumi Agitogi already has the answer to why Kiyoka rejected Kaoruko.

In the second chapter of volume 5 of My Happy Marriage light novel series, Kaoruko Jinnouchi directly asked Kiyoka Kudo about his earlier rejection of their marriage arrangements. Kudo said he wanted to separate personal and professional interests. In other words, Kaoruko could never be Kiyoka's bride as long as either of them were in the military.

Kaoruko becomes friends with Miyo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kiyoka could never give up on being a Commander as he vowed to use his powers for the betterment of the world. Likewise, Kaoruko Jinnouchi constantly struggled to fit into a world that seemed to reject her due to gender bias. Hence, she was never going to end her fight and submit to the existing social construct.

In other words, Kiyoka Kudo and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's marriage would have never worked out, even though the lady desperately wanted it to happen. Although she was rejected, she still harbored lingering affection for Kudo. That's why, she asked him in Volume 5 chapter 2, whether Kiyoka would have accepted her if she wasn't a soldier, to which Kiyoka nodded. Kiyoka's answer satisfied her, even if she knew that her desires wouldn't get actualized.

Conclusion

Kaoruko Jinnouchi could never become Kiyoka Kudo's Miyo Saimori in My Happy Marriage, even though she had all the qualities. She was upset when Kiyoka turned down their marriage, and found it challenging to return to the same unit when she was called as Yoshito's substitute.

Yet, she pushed on and found an amazing friend in Miyo Saimori. Despite Kiyoka's rejection in the past, Kaoruko never spoke ill of Miyo or wished for her harm. Rather, she was glad when Miyo wanted them to stay friends. As for her relationship with Kiyoka, she was nothing more than a colleague.

