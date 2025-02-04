My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 review: Kinema Citrus does justice to Miyo and Kaoruko's friendship

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, titled Deep Within the Heart, enthralled fans with an enriched narrative, focusing on Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's captivating chemistry as friends. Undoubtedly, their bond was the episode's primary focus, as it transformed into sisterhood, to some extent.

From standing up for Kaoruko to inviting her to a secret tea party, Miyo Saimori truly played the role of a perfect friend. Likewise, Kaoruko valued their friendship a lot, as she was distressed at the prospect of ending their bond because of a cold truth. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 explored the complexities of human emotions and showed how true friendship could never surpass romantic bonds.

Besides Miyo and Kaoruko's friendship, the episode's major aspect was Naoshi Usui making his move. Yet, there's no doubt that Kinema Citrus has done an exceedingly decent job of capturing two narratives and weaving them into one episode. The flow from the heartwarming beginning to an intense finish was surely a work of art made possible by the production staff at Kinema Citrus.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 review: Analyzing how Kinema Citrus injected life into Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko's friendship

Miyo and the soldiers (Image via Kinema Citrus)

If the previous episode had highlighted the growing bond between Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 surely transcended that friendship to sisterhood.

From the onset, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 projected Miyo in a different flair, dimming her submissive aura. Rather, she radiated the aura of a lady, who badly wanted to stand up for her friend. She wasn't the Miyo fans know, a girl who couldn't speak aloud against the injustice.

Rather, her being with Kiyoka had changed her personality drastically, as she could have the confidence to snap at the soldiers, who badmouthed Kaoruko due to their gender bias. The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 saw Miyo urge a soldier to defeat Kaoruko in a match before claiming that she lacked the necessary skills as a soldier.

Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

It was truly remarkable how Miyo Saimori could defend her friend. Later, when Kaoruko arrived, Miyo could see the sadness and pain behind her eyes. Hence, she decided to invite her to a secret tea party. Miyo Saimori's kind act delighted Kaoruko, who enjoyed the company.

In anime, it's slightly rare to see a narrative highlighting sisterhood or female friendship in such a beautiful way. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 accomplished this feat, immortalizing Miyo and Kaoruko's bond. The former became more assured of what she wanted to say, rather than digesting the verbal diarrhea from the soldiers.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi, who knew what her male subordinates at the Imperial Capital said behind her back, couldn't retaliate. Hence, she needed someone like Miyo, who could go against her personality and stand up for her. That's why, Miyo was more than a friend, a sister perhaps, to Kaoruko.

Miyo Saimori, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, somewhere deep inside Kaoruko wondered if their friendship could continue. It was made apparent later in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 episode, when Miyo Saimori learned from Yoshito at the infirmary that Kaoruko was a former marriage candidate of Kiyoka. Interestingly, Kaoruko happened to overhear the conversation and thought her friendship with Miyo would end.

As for Miyo, the truth perplexed her. She didn't hate Kaoruko at all, but rather she wanted some answers from Kiyoka Kudo. While they were returning home from the hospital, Miyo asked Kiyoka if he could tell her more about Kaoruko. Kiyoka apologized to Miyo and said he had no romantic feelings for Kaoruko, and that he had immediately canceled the marriage proposal.

Miyo was content with what she heard. Yet, the next day when she entered the kitchenette and discovered Kaoruko, Miyo learned the actual truth. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, Kaoruko Jinnouchi truly loved Kiyoka Kudo. However, it was a one-sided love from her side as she never confessed her feelings to him.

Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kaoruko said she didn't deserve Miyo's friendship. When Miyo asked her why it was so, Kaoruko explained to her how she felt miserable after returning to the place with the person she loved and with people resenting her due to gender bias. Yet, it was only til she met Miyo, who quickly became her dear friend. Kaoruko mentioned how Miyo Saimori's kindness delighted her.

Although she was tensed at first at the prospect of befriending the fiancee of the person she loved, Kaoruko formed a sacred bond with Miyo. Yet, it was precisely why she didn't want to betray her any longer. Kaoruko confessed to Miyo that deep within her heart, she still harbored feelings for Kiyoka Kudo.

Kinema Citrus perfectly portrayed the iconic scene from Akumi Agitogi's light novel, capturing Kaoruko Jinnouchi and Miyo Saimori's raw emotions. It was the moment when Miyo faced a grave truth. Yet, rather than resenting Kaoruko, she explained how she'd hate if loving Kiyoka would become a reason behind them breaking their friendship.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi cries in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

She wanted to make Kaoruko realize that a friendship is always stronger than a romantic bond. Moreover, she didn't want to lose Kaoruko, her first female friend. Miyo Saimori's response moved the girl to tears in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, as she realized how wrong she was about the whole scenario.

The depiction of Miyo and Kaoruko's friendship and sisterhood was a testament to Kinema Citrus' brilliance as a production studio. Haruka Tomatsu has done a phenomenal job of capturing Kaoruko Jinnouchi's raw emotions. Likewise, Reina Ueda graced Miyo's character with her serene voice acting.

Animation-wise, the episode maintained the quality as the frames ran fluidly. In addition, the background art, character art, and the OSTs, especially the one playing during the kitchenette scene, were the highlight of the episode.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 review: Adding tension to the mix

Naoshi Usui in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 wasn't all about Miyo and Kaoruko. Toward the end of the episode, the narrative shifted to the main plot, with Arata Usuba witnessing the emperor's abduction. Seeing the guards at the mansion in a perplexed state, Arata assumed that Naoshi Usui was behind the act.

As such, he informed the capital. Kiyoka Kudo headed off with his team, leaving Miyo to Kaoruko's care. Even though Miyo was guarded by Mukadeyama, Kaoruko, and others, Naoshi Usui breached the barrier and entered the dojo. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 ended perplexingly, with Naoshi eerily smiling at Miyo.

Kinema Citrus has done a brilliant job of infusing the earlier drama with the intrigue at the end. The ebbs and flows of the narrative received its grandeur in the form of such a blend. The final moments also raised more questions, such as how Naoshi Usui breached the barrier, and what he wanted with Miyo. Undoubtedly, the next episodes will answer such pressing questions.

Conclusion

Miyo and Kaoruko, as seen together (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 was a wholesome experience, with the primary focus on Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's sisterhood and friendship. Miyo held her friendship with Kaoruko sacred because she was the first-ever female friend she had made.

Hence, she didn't want to let go of that friendship over a rival's quarrel. Likewise, even though Kaoruko still had lingering feelings for Kiyoka, she could never resent Miyo for being his fiancee. Rather, she was upset at her own self for betraying Miyo by harboring those feelings she couldn't discard.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback