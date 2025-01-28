My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 review: A tale of discrimination fought with resilience

Produced by Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, titled What the Autumn Breeze Brought, was embedded with a rich narrative. It explored issues such as societal and gender discrimination. At one end was Miyo Saimori, who constantly faced subtle prejudice due to her Usuba lineage. Meanwhile, on the other side was Kaoruko Jinnouchi, grappling with gender bias from her male peers.

Following the written words from the fourth volume of Akumi Agitogi's light novel series, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 perfectly illustrated the series' societal structure, with a major focus on Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi. In addition, the episode teased Naoshi Usui's childhood, and his relationship with Miyo's mother, Sumi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 review: A rich narrative explores the gender and societal issues

Kiyoka Kudo and others confront Naoshi Usui (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 weaved a varied narrative to denote subtle societal prejudice, gender bias, and other issues, while keeping the main narrative in focus. At the central level, the episode chiefly revolved around the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit's persistent efforts to track Naoshi Usui, who committed heinous crimes to realize a utopian dream.

However, a Utopian society, where everyone is equal with supernatural abilities, could never be achieved without sacrifice. Naoshi Usui treaded on a path of treachery against the ones who believed in him to idealize his vision. That's why, it was essential to stop his actions before he could commit any further crimes.

Naoshi Usui in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, that was only the surface level of the narrative. The primary appeal of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 was Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's chemistry, and their struggle against a society that tried to pin them down for their lineage (Miyo) and gender (Kaoruko). By focusing on these aspects, the episode also highlighted a stark difference between the duo.

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 saw Miyo Saimori enter the headquarters of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit on Kiyoka Kudo's instructions. Her fiance surmised that Naoshi Usui would pursue Miyo for her Dream-Sight ability to achieve his utopian dream.

To ensure Miyo's safety, it was best for her to be in the quarters. However, that's where the issues emerged. As soon as Miyo entered the office accompanied by Arata Usuba, she was met with furtive glances from the unit's squad members. In a society, where supernatural powers were considered rare, the Usuba family was feared the most.

Miyo Saimori in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Possessing powerful abilities, the Usuba family members always invited apprehensive eyes from their peers. Miyo and Arata couldn't escape those eyes in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4. Some squad members feared they would be psychologically attacked by Miyo, while others wanted them gone.

The only exception was Kaoruko Jinnouchi, who smiled at Miyo Saimori since she perfectly understood her position. Notably, the events of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 weren't the only time Miyo faced such issues. In season one, the Tatsuishi family's head wanted Miyo as his daughter-in-law, simply because he thought Miyo's offspring, i.e., a baby with Usuba blood could strengthen their social status.

However, Kiyoka Kudo, who loved Miyo more than anymore, ensured his fiance wouldn't meet such a cloistered fate. Coming back to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4's narrative, Miyo was aware of her position. However, she still lacked the confidence to tackle those apprehensive glances.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

On the contrary, the narrative of Kaoruko Jinnouchi proved how a girl, facing gender bias from her peers, could still attain the courage and resilience to fight against such prejudice. In My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, Kiyoka Kudo assigned Kaoruko as Miyo's bodyguard. Kaoruko, who was the same age as Miyo, asked the girl whether they could be friends.

Eventually, the duo bonded over a tour of the quarters, where Kaoruko showed Miyo around various places, including her favorite spot, the dojo. That's when the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 revealed some intriguing facts about Kaoruko Jinnouchi's life.

According to the episode, Kaoruko's family ran a dojo. As a result, she spent a lot of her time training with them in childhood. That's how Kaoruko Jinnouchi developed a fondness for kendo and martial arts. Shortly after that, the squad leader Mukadeyama urged Kaoruko to spar with a new male recruit.

Miyo and Kaoruko (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While Kaoruko was busy with kendo, Mukadeyama explained to Miyo Saimori how Kaoruko constantly faced issues stemming from gender discrimination. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, the societal construction, as depicted in the series, revolved around men as the authoritative power in the military.

Being a woman, Kaoruko had to immensely struggle, compared to her peers. Even though she was skilled, she couldn't get frequent promotions. In fact, she was only chosen to join the squad in Yoshito's absence due to her experience with special abilities. Throughout her life in the military, Kaoruko has been a victim of gender bias, which the episode subtly showed during the kendo match.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi's opponent, a new male recruit, was disgusted to lose against a "woman," forgetting the fact that she was his superior. Kinema Citrus has to be commended here for showcasing such a subtle detail to highlight gender prejudice.

Naoshi Usui, as seen in his childhood (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While Kaoruko's issues were different from Miyo's, the latter was mesmerized by her friend's resilience. Miyo could connect Kaoruko's fate with her own, as she led a suffocating life til she met Kiyoka Kudo. At the same time, Miyo Saimori knew that she lacked Kaoruko's resolve. Hence, she wondered if she could ever achieve such resilience to break through her obstacles.

Besides Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's narratives, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 teased Naoshi Usui's backstory, exploring how he changed from being a problem child due to Sumi's influence. While there is more to Naoshi's character, the episode has subtly laid down the structure.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 review: Kinema Citrus' production and adaptation

Miyo, Kiyoka, and Arata (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Although the prime highlight of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 was its rich narrative exploring various issues, it couldn't have been told perfectly without Kinema Citrus' outstanding production. The episode had refined art for characters and backgrounds, mesmerizing OST, and stellar storyboards.

From the adaptation's perspective, the episode covered the first two chapters of volume 4 of Akumi Agitogi's light novel series, with some rearrangements and readjustments in the narrative. For example, in the light novel, Naoshi Usui told Kiyoka about Yoshito and his group's fate, while in the anime, it was reported during a meeting at the Anti-Grotesquerie unit's office.

In addition, the episode saw Miyo Saimori arrive at the office with Arata Usuba. However, in the light novel, it was Kiyoka Kudo, who accompanied Miyo to the quarters. Besides these two prominent changes, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 saw other minor adjustments in the narrative to enhance the quality.

Conclusion

Miyo and Kiyoka Kudo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 gave us fans a stellar narrative, addressing various issues, from societal to gender prejudice. Aside from Naoshi Usui, the key focus was truly on Miyo Saimori and Kaoruko Jinnouchi's characters, who were quite similar in their own journey. Undoubtedly, Kinema Citrus gave the duo the spotlight they deserved.

