My Happy Marriage episode 12: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. The upcoming episode will be available on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Viewers outside of Asia can stream it on Netflix.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Miyo discovering her mother's life story and the reasons behind her mistreatment by her father's family. While she was neglected and abused by the Saimoris, the Usubas appeared determined to keep the maiden of Dream-Sight close.

However, it soon became evident that she would not stay away from Kiyoka. Thus, in My Happy Marriage episode 12, it remains to be seen whether she can save her fiancé's life and reunite with him.

In My Happy Marriage episode 12, Miyo will put her supernatural abilities on display for the first time

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 12

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. My Happy Marriage episode 12 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 11

In the previous episode, Yoshiro explained to Miyo how her mother, Sumi, ended up marrying into the Saimori family. The Usuba family business faced difficulties after failed negotiations with a prominent trader.

At this point, the Saimori family began proposing marriages for their eldest son. Although Yoshiro had declined these proposals multiple times, Sumi ultimately chose to go against his wishes and accepted the offer.

Miyo learned that once the marriage happened, the Saimoris cut off all contact with the Usubas. Sumi was aware that the marriage was primarily a means for the Saimoris to inherit the mysterious Usuba power.

Thus, she decided to seal Miyo's Dream-Sight in order to protect her power from being abused, knowing it would bring hardship to her daughter's life.

Over time at the Usuba residence, Miyo began to regret the separation from Kiyoka. She had unexpressed feelings she now wished to share with him.

However, Arata became upset because he wanted to remain by Miyo's side and fulfill his role of protecting her, as dictated by the Usuba code.

Moreover, the Usuba code mandated marrying within the family, making Arata even more reluctant to let Miyo go.

Meanwhile, Kiyoka and his team continued their battles against the invading Grotesqueries. One night, just when Godo let his guard down, believing that they had defeated a band of Grotesqueries, he was ambushed. Kiyoka stepped in to protect him and ended up losing consciousness.

Back at the Usuba residence, Miyo had broken the seal placed on her by Sumi and regained all her powers. At this point, she received news of Kiyoka's state and was about to rush to his side.

However, Arata stopped her and revealed that the Usubas had struck a deal with the emperor. The deal entailed ensuring Miyo had no contact with individuals possessing supernatural abilities. Ultimately, Arata decided to accompany her to see her fiancé.

At the Kudo residence, tension ran high, but Miyo remained hopeful that Kiyoka would regain his consciousness. Arata proposed that she use her Dream-Sight to try bringing Kiyoka back.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 12?

The anime began as a calm slice-of-life story with occasional glimpses of the supernatural, but there has already been a lot of drama in the first season. Miyo's journey from the Saimori family to the Usuba family was filled with a complex range of feelings as life had not been kind to her.

Now, in My Happy Marriage episode 12, viewers will wish to see Kiyoka regain his consciousness. This moment would not only put Miyo's powers on display for the first time, but also bring about a heartwarming reunion between her and Kiyoka.

