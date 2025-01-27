My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4: Miyo befriends Kaoruko Jinnouchi as Naoshi Usui's past with Sumi is teased

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, titled What the Autumn Breeze Brought, was released on January 27, 2025. The episode witnessed Kiyoka, Miyo, and Arata encounter Naoshi Usui upon returning to the capital. Naoshi's presence unsettled Miyo, as he called her his daughter.

Meanwhile, Yoshito Godo was wounded by an unforeseen trap laid at the Gifted Communion's base. As a result, Kaoruko Jinnouchi joined the squad as his replacement. Kiyoka Kudo, who wanted to protect Miyo at all costs, assigned Kaoruko as her bodyguard. Additionally, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 revealed some intriguing facts about Naoshi Usui.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4: Kaoruko Jinnouchi becomes Miyo's bodyguard

Naoshi Usui in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 begins with Kiyoka Kudo, Miyo Saimori, and Arata Usuba's unsettling encounter with Naoshi Usui, the Gifted Communion's founder. Kiyoka urges Miyo to stand back, while Arata points his gun at the man.

Trending

Naoshi tells them not to get violent as he has only arrived to greet them. Suddenly, he disappears from Arata's view and appears behind Miyo. Naoshi addresses Miyo as his daughter and says he will find her again. Meanwhile, Kiyoka uses his supernatural ability at Naoshi. Yet, moments after that, he realizes there's nobody there.

Meanwhile, Miyo Saimori wonders why Naoshi Usui addressed her as his daughter. The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 then switches to the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit's headquarters, where Kiyoka learns about Yoshito Godo's operation at the Gifted Communion's base.

Kiyoka Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, Yoshito and his group have sustained heavy injuries due to a trap. As such, Yoshito will be out of action for two months. To cover his absence, Kaoruko Jinnouchi, a female officer from the old capital has joined the team. Kaoruko says she looks forward to the job.

On the other hand, Kiyoka Kudo reads a report about the man he encountered at the run-down mansion. He learns that the man belongs to the Hojo clan. Kiyoka is surprised at how the man could slip through the ministry's surveillance to assist the Gifted Communion. In fact, there's no evidence of a security breach.

What's more, no one in the ministry suspected the Hojo member to be missing. Kiyoka surmises that they must be dealing with someone with the power to interfere with one's heart and mind. Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, Miyo Saimori enters the office accompanied by Arata Usuba.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The squad leaders are slightly anxious to see the two members of the Usuba family, fearing what would happen if they interfere with their psyche. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo asks Arata about Naoshi Usui's powers.

According to Arata in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, Naoshi Usui can interfere with five senses, i.e., sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch. In other words, he can control how one's brain receives information. Arata further says how Naoshi can easily infiltrate the headquarters without anyone noticing if he desired it.

Although it's an unnerving ability, Arata knows there must be a weakness. Given its immense power, it can take a heavy toll on Naoshi's body. At the same time, he speculates that there must be a range to his ability. At any rate, the unit considers Naoshi a potential threat.

Arata Usuba, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Besides, they know that the Gifted Communion wants to create an equal world, where everyone is endowed with supernatural abilities. Kiyoka Kudo speculates that Naoshi Usui might come after Miyo Saimori, considering she has the Dream-Sight ability, which can be the key to his vision.

Hence, Kiyoka has asked Miyo Saimori to come to the quarters from the next day for her protection. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 then shows Kiyoka Kudo assigning Kaoruko Jinnouchi as Miyo Saimori's bodyguard. He urges her to look after Miyo since she could be in danger.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4: Kaoruko shows Miyo the quarters, Arata learns about Naoshi's past

Miyo and Kaoruko (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kaoruko Jinnouchi takes a liking to Miyo Saimori, who's of the same age as her. Since she has been assigned as her bodyguard, Kaoruko wants to get along with Miyo and become friends. She even shows her around the quarters, including the kitchen, the commissary, and the Dojo. Kaoruko saves the Dojo as the final stop of the tour since it's her favorite place.

She explains to Miyo that her family runs a dojo. Ever since she was a child, Kaoruko spent a lot of time training with them. That's why, she finds it relaxing at the dojo. Following that, squad leader Mukadeyama greets Miyo. He asks Kaoruko to spar with a new recruit and takes care of Miyo for the time being.

As Kaoruko spars with a boy, Mukadeyama tells Miyo how women are always looked at as a liability in the barracks. That's why, Kaoruko Jinnouchi, despite her amazing talents, hasn't had a steady promotion. In fact, she was only able to join because of her ability, since it's rare to find a soldier with special abilities.

Kaoruko plays kendo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kaoruko Jinnouchi's resilience amazes Miyo Saimori, who wonders whether she can also overcome her challenges like her. Meanwhile, Kaoruko easily defeats the new recruit, who is disgusted at himself for losing to a woman. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 then switches to Arata Usuba at the Usuba's villa, who goes through some documents.

Yoshiro Usuba asks him whether it's about Naoshi Usui. Arata tells Yoshiro that even though Prince Takaihito has asked him to reform the Usuba's ways as the new head, he doesn't know much about the Usubas. He asks Yoshiro whether he knows anything about Naoshi Usui.

According to Yoshiro in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, Naoshi was a problematic child, who enjoyed suffering animals, insects, and even his classmates. However, when Sumi, Miyo's mother, reached out to him, he slowly began to change his ways. Naoshi was almost like a bodyguard to Sumi and adored her very much.

Naoshi Usui, as seen in the past (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The narrative then switches to Kiyoka's house, where Miyo Saimori asks whether he would like her not to prepare lunchboxes anymore. Since Miyo has seen the commissary, where fresh food is served for the officials, she wonders whether Kiyoka would even like her homemade food.

However, Kiyoka says he would love it if Miyo continued providing her with the lunchboxes if it didn't bother her. Miyo Saimori is glad to hear Kiyoka's request. The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 then momentarily shifts to a conversation Kiyoka had with his father, Tadakiyo Kudo.

He requests her father to take care of Miyo if something happens to him. Tadakiyo is pleasantly surprised to see how much his son loves his fiance. Following that, the narrative switches to a dream sequence, where Miyo Saimori witnesses a moment between her mother and Naoshi Usui in their childhood.

Yoshito in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As soon as she wakes up, Miyo wonders why she had that dream. She is irritated by the fact that she still cannot comprehend her dreams. Although Miyo knows how powerful her Dream-Sight ability is, she laments that she still doesn't know how it works. The next morning, Miyo Saimori goes to the quarter's kitchen to clean it up.

Interestingly, Kaoruko Jinnouchi lends her a hand. Elsewhere in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, Kazushi Tatsuishi visits Yoshito Godo at the hospital. Yoshito learns about the new officer who has joined the squad in his absence. The episode ends with Yoshito appearing shocked to hear Kaoruko's name.

Conclusion

Sumi, as seen in her childhood (Image via Kinema Citrus)

One of the major highlights of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 was how the Kinema Citrus studio weaved the narrative to create a coherent symphony.

The episode perfectly introduced Kaoruko Jinnouchi and established her unique chemistry with Miyo. On the other hand, the episode teased Naoshi Usui's backstory. Overall, the episode featured many key moments for the sequel's narrative.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback