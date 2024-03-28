10 anime characters with earth-based abilities

Anime characters with earth-based abilities could be the most versatile characters in the media as this type of ability has a wide range of variety. For instance, sand-based abilities, stone-based abilities, and many other kinds of abilities could also be considered in this type of ability.

Some famous anime characters with earth-based abilities include Gaara of the Sand from Naruto. He could be the most famous anime character with such abilities who mastered his sand-based abilities throughout the plot. He couldn't control these abilities at the start of the series due to the Tailed Beast sealed inside him.

In this article, the anime characters with earth-based abilities that are in their purest forms will be included whose true powers do not deviate too much from the 'earth-based' powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions which do not belong to Sportskeeda.

Pica, Richter, and 8 other anime characters with earth-based abilities

1) Onoki (Naruto)

Onoki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Onoki is one of the supporting characters of Naruto and the reason he was included in this list instead of Gaara is because his particle style of fighting combines fire, wind, and earth release, making him one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities. His origins are closely linked to an earth-based village, Hidden Stone Village.

Onoki's particle style is kekkai touta (combines three chakra releases) which has been passed down to him from the previous ruler of his village, which could indicate that this technique is not genetic, making this technique one of the strongest in the series.

2) Ryuko Tsuchikawa (My Hero Academia)

Ryuko Tsuchikawa as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Ryuko Tsuchikawa, more commonly referred to by her hero name Pixie Bob, is a part of the hero group 'Wild, Wild Pussycats,' and one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

Although she didn't get to use this ability that much in the anime, as All for One stole her abilities early on in the series, her quirk was earth flow which gave her the ability to earth, for instance, create golems.

3) Pica (One Piece)

Pica as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the top three pirates of the Donquixote Pirates, Pica is a giant man whose voice doesn't quite match his overall physique. He ate the Stone-Stone Paramecia-type devil fruit which gave him the ability to manipulate any kind of stone making him one of the anime characters with stone-based abilities.

Pica's devil fruits allowed him to swim through water and even wrap earth around him, thus transforming into a humongous golem against whom the swordsman of the Straw Hats, Roronoa Zoro, fought.

4) Diane (Seven Deadly Sins)

Diane as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The serpent's sin of Envy, Diane is one of the main characters of Seven Deadly Sins and also one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities. Her main forte during battle was her ability to manipulate Earth and this ability was termed Creation.

As one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities, Diane is one of the strongest characters with such abilities. She used this in a variety of ways and combined her affinity with nature to produce grand attacks that were hard to avoid.

5) Jura Neekis (Fairy Tail)

Jura as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures & Satelight)

Jura is one of the supporting characters of Fairy Tail and the man who earned the title Iron Rock Jura due to his earth magic, thus making him one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

Just like most of the anime characters with earth-based abilities, Jura can manipulate earth however he wants, be it creating giant walls, or creating a giant golem by wrapping earth around him, just like Pica from One Piece.

6) Sol Marron (Black Clover)

Sol Marron as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Third-Class magic knight of the Blue Rose squad, Sol Marron is the closest companion of the squad's leader, Charlotte. She uses Earth Magic to fight in battle, making one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

Sol's earth magic is more centered around utilizing mud or dirt as she could create giant walls as a defense. She also possessed a three-clover grimore which was the usual for most of the magic knights in Black Clover.

7) Ivan Goncharov (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Ivan Goncharov as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

A part of the organization led by the main antagonist of the Bungou Stray Dogs, Ivan Goncharov could control earth using his ability titled 'The Precipice.' This ability allowed him to freely manipulate Earth into anything he desired, making him one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

Ivan Goncharov is also one of the most interesting characters of the series whose emotions were stolen from him due to a past surgery done by his leader Fyodor Dostoyevsky. Due to this, he could only smile despite the nature of any situation.

8) Milo Genius (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

Milo Genius as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Milo Genius is a part of the underground organization created by the Lang house in Mashle: Magic and Muscles. He is a minor antagonist of the series that appeared for a little while during the first season.

Although his magic ability wasn't titled, it could manipulate earth and create golems and other things, making him one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

9) Richter (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Richter as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

A part of the group of Denken during the First-Class Mage Exam arc, Richter was a supporting character of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. He had expertise in earth magic which made him one of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

Richter had a very level-headed personality but was very arrogant as he underestimated young mages. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to pass the First-Class Mage Exam as he gave up during the second stage of the exam.

10) Katarina Claus (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)

Katarina Claes as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

As the title suggests, Katarina Claes is the villainess of the novel series Fortune Lover in the anime who got reincarnated into this series after hitting her head. She is the most unexpected arrival on this list because most fans don't remember her having any magical abilities.

But she displayed her earth magic ability in the anime when she emerged a little bump in the ground using her magic power. This ability was titled 'Earth Bump,' which is a weak magic spell. But this makes her a part of the anime characters with earth-based abilities.

Read Also:

10 most athletic anime characters

8 anime characters with explosive abilities

10 strongest anime characters with psychic powers

10 most popular anime characters with ice powers

8 anime characters with the weirdest superpowers