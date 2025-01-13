My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2: Fuyu witnesses Miyo's determination while Kiyoka treads a step closer to unraveling the truth

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, titled A New Ordeal, was released on January 13, 2025. The episode saw Kiyoka's mother, Fuyu Kudo, ask Miyo to wear a maid's uniform and do the cleaning work. She wanted to test Miyo's patience and see if she would leave the household.

However, Miyo's earnest devotion to her work shocked Fuyu. Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 witnessed Kiyoka Kudo inch closer to discovering the truth about the Demonic Grotesqueries as he learned the name of the Order that was behind the strange cases.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2: Miyo Saimori surpasses Fuyu Kudo's expectations

Fuyu calls for Miyo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 begins with Miyo Saimori glancing at the bed and recalling how Kiyoka told her the other day that they can sleep together normally. Just then, the Kudo family's maid, Nae, tells Miyo that Kiyoka's mother, Fuyu, has called for her.

Miyo knows that Kiyoka's mother doesn't like her as Kiyoka's fiance. Yet, she wants to get along with her. Even though she knows Kiyoka will watch over her, she's still anxious. Recollecting her thoughts, she enters the room. Fuyu then points at a maid's uniform and asks Miyo to put it on.

She rhetorically asks Miyo whether it's good enough for her. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, Fuyu Kudo wants Miyo to work as a servant. Since she hasn't approved of her staying in the house, she feels it's the least she can do to make herself useful.

Fuyu Kudo in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Although Miyo is slightly taken aback, she doesn't say anything but accepts Fuyu's wish. Meanwhile, Fuyu Kudo feels Kiyoka must be out of his mind to choose a meager girl as his fiance. She also thinks there's no gain for the Kudo family in forming a relationship with the Saimori family (Fuyu isn't aware of Miyo's Usuba lineage).

Although Fuyu continuously insults Miyo, she doesn't mind it. Rather, she gladly respects Kiyoka's mother's wish and begins to do the household duties as a maid. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo is seen returning from somewhere. After investigating the neighborhood, he realizes there's no folklore related to the demons in the area.

Therefore, he assumes that the appearance of the demon-shaped Grotesqueries isn't a natural occurrence. Following that, Kiyoka visits a neighbor and learns the location of the run-down mansion. Meanwhile, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 shows Miyo Saimori cleaning the garden in her maid's uniform.

Miyo Saimori does cleaning work (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo feels she only has to replicate what she used to do at the Saimori household. The girl's neat and clean work impresses Nae and the other maid staff of the Kudo family. Meanwhile, Fuyu Kudo speculates Miyo must have started packing her bags while in tears.

However, she's bewildered to discover the girl's devotion to cleaning work. She mocks her saying that cleaning the floor suits her the best. Miyo responds to her and says she will do her best. The response further irks Fuyu, who reminds her once again that she's no good for the Kudo family.

Miyo and the Kudo family's maids (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo says she knows about it, and yet, she knows that her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo, needs her. Miyo Saimori's reply infuriates Fuyu, who is about to hit her. However, before she can do that, Kiyoka's father, Tadakiyo stops her. He reminds his wife that she has gone too far. Tadakiyo then apologizes to Miyo and takes Fuyu upstairs.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 then switches the perspective to one of the maids, who apologizes to Miyo for underestimating her cleaning skills. She thought a lady of an important family wouldn't be able to do an adequate job. Likewise, Nae reveals how all staff members are pleased by Miyo's efforts. Nae realizes why Kiyoka has chosen Miyo as his bride.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2: Miyo and Kiyoka face different ordeals

Kiyoka Kudo investigates the case (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Elsewhere in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, Kiyoka Kudo arrives at the run-down mansion to investigate the strange Grotesquerie case. Interestingly, the interior reeks of chemicals and has several research-oriented items. There's also a cage where a frenzied rat is held captive.

After looking around the mansion's interior, Kiyoka Kudo finds a strange symbol of a nameless Order. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, Kiyoka has seen the symbol before and discussed it in one of the meetings with the Anti-Grotesqueries unit.

The symbol, with an upside-down sake cup, and the Sasaki tree in flames, is a direct treason against the emperor. Kiyoka speculates the Nameless Order must be the emerging religious group that's recently becoming a nuisance. Although the Government has done everything it can, the Order has remained elusive.

A mysterious man from the Order (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, Kiyoka Kudo confronts a mysterious man inside the mansion. The man demonstrates his supernatural powers. However, Kiyoka's innate abilities overpower the man's strength. After raining a thunderbolt on the man, Kiyoka begins to interrogate him.

The mysterious person doesn't say his name but rather mentions how the "Founder" has blessed him with a sacred power beyond human knowledge. He uses it in the name of the Gifted Communion and explodes in fire in the process. Kiyoka Kudo realizes the Gifted Communion must be Order's name.

As he returns from the mansion, he wonders whether it was a mistake to bring Miyo. He begins to feel guilty about putting her in danger due to his selfishness. As he returns home, Kiyoka notices Miyo standing outside the door, waiting for him. Later in the room, Kiyoka asks Miyo whether something has happened.

Kiyoka and Miyo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo doesn't say much. However, she mentions how, thanks to Kiyoka's mother, she has learned about the kindness existing in the Kudo family. Miyo Saimori feels Kiyoka's mother has ensured that no one in the villa has a clouded look on their face. She feels the Kudo family is vastly different from the Saimori household in this regard.

Kiyoka is taken aback by Miyo's observations, mentioning how he has never heard someone say that about his mother. Miyo then urges Kiyoka to keep watching over her, until she gives up. The next day, Miyo Saimori visits Kiyoka's mother, who is distressed by the events from the other day.

Miyo wants to talk to her about Kiyoka, as she understands that she's being strict for the sake of her son. However, Fuyu shuns Miyo and tells her to leave her room. Following that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 switches to Miyo having breakfast at the table.

Tadakiyo and Nae (Image via Kinema Citrus)

She still mulls over Fuyu Kudo's words. Just then, Tadakiyo Kudo arrives. She apologizes to Miyo on Fuyu's behalf and tells her how it's partly his fault that Fuyu has become such. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, Fuyu has been strict with Kiyoka since he was to become the heir to the Kudo family.

Although Fuyu was the perfect lady, she didn't allow herself to be just a sweet wife. Rather, she shouldered the burdens of what people expected of the Kudo family. Slowly but surely, Miyo realizes Kiyoka and Fuyu are more similar than how she perceived them at first.

Tadakiyo then reminds Miyo that Kiyoka Kudo needs her. Thus, he assures the girl that everything will be fine. Tadakiyo feels her wife also knows it too well. Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, a woman and her son arrive at the Kudo household to meet Kiyoka.

Kiyoka Kudo heads out to investigate the demon case (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The latter reveals how a demon devoted his friends when they tried to chase the outsider out of the village. He mentions how he was barely able to escape alive. While recalling the horrifying moments, the man suddenly loses consciousness. Kiyoka asks Miyo to stay at home as he runs off to inspect the scene.

Meanwhile, Miyo Saimori wonders whether she should demonstrate her Dream-Sight powers on the unconscious man to save him. Just then, Kiyoka's mother appears at the scene. She admonishes Miyo for being there. However, Miyo says she plans to use her supernatural powers to save the person.

Miyo uses her Dream-Sight ability (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kiyoka's mother doesn't believe her words because she thinks Miyo doesn't have any supernatural powers. However, Miyo tells her about her Usuba lineage. She also mentions how she's even prepared to die if it means she can be of use to her husband.

As Miyo Saimori dives into the man's consciousness using her powers, someone tells her to stop what she's doing. Miyo's concentration breaks and she turns around. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 ends with Arata Usuba arriving at the Kudo household.

Conclusion

Arata, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kinema Citrus has done a phenomenal job with My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2, infusing action, drama, and tension in a wholesome manner. The episode featured Miyo Saimori's chemistry with Kiyoka Kudo and her earnest effort to get along with her fiance's mother.

During the process, Miyo learned that Kiyoka and his mother weren't that different than what she initially thought they would be. Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 2 has set up the intrigue rather nicely.

