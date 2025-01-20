My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3: Kiyoka and Miyo finally kiss while Naoshi Usui is introduced

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, titled The Gifted Communion and Demons, was released on January 20, 2025. The episode witnessed Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo kiss for the first time on a moonlit night. Additionally, the episode saw Miyo demonstrate her powers to save a helpless man from his demonic transformation.

Likewise, Kiyoka Kudo discovered the Gifted Communion order's actual goal. Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 introduced Naoshi Usui, the founder of the Gifted Communion. Undoubtedly, the episode featured multiple events, and saw a major shift in progression of the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3: Kiyoka learns about the Gifted Communion's purpose

Arata Usuba in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 begins with Arata Usuba reprimanding Miyo Saimori for erratically using her powers without anyone's supervision. Meanwhile, Fuyu Kudo demands an answer from Arata regarding his identity and why he barged into their home without permission.

Arata sincerely apologizes for his unannounced visit and formally introduces himself. Fuyu is slightly shocked to learn that Arata, a Usuba blood, is Miyo's cousin. On the other hand, Miyo tells Arata about the man's plight and how he will die if they don't do anything.

Arata Usuba acknowledges Miyo's gesture but reminds her that she shouldn't recklessly demonstrate her powers. That said, he also thinks they need Miyo's powers to save the man. Yet, since Miyo can't use her abilities to their fullest, Arata wants to stand by her side and watch over her. Assured, Miyo then dives into the man's consciousness.

Miyo and Arata in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Elsewhere in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Kiyoka Kudo heads to the village's outskirts to find the demon. Along the way, he meets a few villagers, who inform him about the demon's sightings at the run-down mansion. As Kiyoka reaches the mansion, he encounters a suspicious man in a cloak, who tells him about the Gifted Communion's goal.

According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, the Gifted Communion desires to give powers to those without supernatural abilities to eradicate the pervading inequality in the land. The suspicious man reveals how their Order has liberated many people with their "blessings."

Since only a select few share the knowledge of supernatural abilities and the grotesqueries in the distorted world, they assume omnipotent control over others. Following the vision of the founder, Naoshi Usui, the Gifted Communion wants to create a truly equal world.

Kiyoka Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After informing Kiyoka about their clan's goal, the suspicious man invites Kiyoka to join their cause. When Kiyoka Kudo refuses, the Gift-user summons a giant Demon, which emerges from the ruined mansion. Besides the demon, two cloaked individuals appear alongside it.

Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Tadakiyo Kudo joins the fray. Although Kiyoka asks his father to leave everything to him, Tadakiyo wants to battle. He takes on the cloaked individuals, while Kiyoka fights the giant fiend. Tadakiyo Kudo demonstrates his impressive combat prowess, combined with his skillful display of ice-based supernatural abilities, to incapacitate the enemies.

Kiyoka finds a suspicious vial (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Likewise, Kiyoka Kudo unleashes a powerful fire-type attack to defeat the Demon. While inspecting the demon, Kiyoka and Tadakiyo shockingly discover the creature turning into a human. The man is seen wearing a vial, containing blood with ominous energy. Kiyoka Kudo wonders whether the man turned into a demon by indigesting the blood.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3: Miyo and Kiyoka share their special moment

Miyo saves the man (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 shifts to Miyo Saimori who enters Kota's subconscious mind to help him. She notices the man sitting helplessly, with a protruding horn on his head. As Miyo holds the man, the horn seemingly disappears. However, a demonic hand suddenly begins to plunge the man into eternal darkness.

Miyo becomes helpless as she doesn't know what to do. However, her resolve to save the man illuminates the dream world, as the demonic hand disappears. After saving the man in the dream world, Miyo returns to her senses. With tears, Kota's mother expresses her gratitude to Miyo for saving her daughter.

Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Kiyoka Kudo returns to the Kudo household. He's glad to see that his fiance is doing fine. Following that, Kiyoka notices Arata and asks him his reason for the visit. Arata says Prince Takaihito has personally asked him to visit the Kudo mansion to investigate a suspicious organization near the vicinity.

Kiyoka, Miyo, and Arata (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kiyoka Kudo then informs Arata about the Gifted Communion, including the vial he found and the Order's founder's name, Naoshi Usuba. As soon as he hears Naoshi's name, Arata's face turns pale. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Naoshi Usui shares the same Usuba blood as Arata and Miyo. In other words, he's from the branch family.

At night, Arata informs Kiyoka and Miyo that Naoshi Usuba was born into the Usui family, Usuba's branch family. One day, he disappeared from the face of the earth. Arata adds Usui has Usuba's supernatural ability, and he was Miyo's mother, Sumi Saimori's prospective fiance.

However, after Sumi was married off to the Saimori, he broke ties with the Usuba family and left. Arata fears that if Naoshi is leading the Gifted Communion, the root of all the related crimes lies in the Usuba family. At any rate, he decides to report the matter to Prince Takaihito.

Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After Arata leaves, Miyo Saimori realizes the incident regarding Naoshi Usui matters to her as well since she has the Usuba blood in her veins. Kiyoka, who understands how much Miyo is going through, tells her not to worry. He promises to do what she can't and leave what she should to her.

Kiyoka wants to live a life with Miyo, where they help and cover for each other. He thinks they can manage anything as a married couple that way. Miyo then asks Kiyoka whether she's giving him adequate support as his fiance. Kiyoka smiles and then tells Miyo that she has already become someone without whom he cannot live a long time ago.

Kiyoka Kudo's kind words brighten Miyo's eyes. Under the moonlit night, Kiyoka and Miyo then share their first proper kiss. The sensation brings the duo closer, as Miyo forgets to blink seeing her lover's bright moonlit smile. Miyo promises to cherish the moment, which feels like an eternity to her.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3: Fuyu Kudo acknowledges Miyo, Naoshi Usui arrives

Miyo and Fuyu (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The next day, Miyo Saimori recalls her first kiss with Kiyoka Kudo, while she packs her clothes to head back to the Imperial City. Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3, Fuyu Kudo enters Miyo's room. Kiyoka's mother finally has a change of heart, as she acknowledges Miyo's spirit to act on her fiance's behalf to save a man's life.

Even though she still calls her ugly, unmannered, and other derogatory terms, Fuyu Kudo finally acknowledges Miyo as her son's would-be bride. In the hallway, she tells Kiyoka to teach Miyo not to be so timid the next time she visits. Kiyoka's face brightens up, realizing that his mother has approved of Miyo.

Yoshito Godo and others from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Elsewhere, Yoshito Godo and others from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie unit gather near a house, hoping to find some members of the Gifted Communion. However, as they enter the house, they find no one except the Order's flag. Suddenly, the house's door closes automatically, and a magic circle appears under Yoshito's feet.

Meanwhile, Arata, Kiyoka, and Miyo are seen at the station. Kiyoka plans to head off to the military station, while Kiyoka will send Miyo home and then report his findings to Prince Takaihito. Just then, Miyo Saimori, Kiyoka Kudo, and Arata Usuba's senses become dull as a man approaches them. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 ends with Naoshi Usui's arrival, as he addresses Miyo as his daughter.

Conclusion

Naoshi Usui in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

One of the major highlights of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 was Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo's relationship, as they finally shared a kiss and set their goals as a couple. Additionally, the episode saw Miyo successfully save a man in the absence of her would-be husband.

Besides that, the shocking reveal of Naoshi Usui was another highlight of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3. Kinema Citrus has done a fabulous job of portraying the events from the light novels, perfectly illustrating Miyo and Kiyoka's chemistry .

