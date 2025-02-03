My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: Miyo's friendship with Kaoruko deepens as she learns her secret

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, titled Deep Within the Heart, was released on February 3, 2025. The episode saw Miyo Saimori discover Kaoruko Jinnouchi's past with Kiyoka Kudo. It was revealed that Kaoruko was one of the marriage candidates for Kiyoka. However, it was only a one-sided love for Kaoruko, who never disclosed her feelings to Kiyoka.

Kaoruko didn't want to continue being friends with Miyo out of guilt since she still harbored some feelings for Kiyoka Kudo. However, Miyo didn't want to end their friendship, which moved Kaoruko to tears. Besides that, the episode focused on Naoshi Usui, who infilrtrated the barracks and abducted Mikado.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: Miyo Saimori stands up for Kaoruko Jinnouchi

Miyo and the soldiers (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 begins with Miyo Saimori diligently cleaning the barracks. Just then, she overhears a few soldiers speaking ill of Kaoruko, whom they consider inferior due to gender bias. One of the soldiers, who lost to Kaoruko in Kendo, harbors a tremendous angst. Even though he knows he cannot win against her, his male pride overpowers his senses.

Miyo normally doesn't say much but she stands up for her friend. She defends Kaoruko by asking the soldiers whether it's a lie that their unit operates based on merit and that women can participate if deemed worthy. A soldier comes forward and rudely talks to Miyo. He tells her how a woman doesn't have the stamina or physical prowess to fight alongside them.

Kaoruko enjoys the buns Miyo has made (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo quietly snaps at the soldier, telling him to best Kaoruko Jinnouchi in a match before claiming she has no skills. Overwhelmed with shame, the soldier is about to raise his hands at Miyo. At this moment in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, Kaoruko Jinnouchi intervenes. She tactfully handles the situation to ensure there's no ill scene created.

Although Kaoruko displays a composed front, Miyo can understand how she truly feels. As such, she invites her to a secret tea party to cheer her up. Kaoruko tries some buns and becomes shocked when she discovers that Miyo has made them. She realizes that there's truly nothing that Miyo cannot do. Miyo's generosity and kindness fill Kaoruko with happiness, as she heartily smiles.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: Miyo learns about Kiyoka and Kaoruko's past

Kiyoka and Miyo has come to visit Yoshito (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Following that, the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 switches to Miyo and Kiyoka entering an infirmary to visit the injured Yoshito Godo. At the hallway, they meet Jyakuji Unan, who happens to be Kiyoka Kudo's material relative, a proficient physician and healer.

With a friendly personality, Jyakuji introduces himself to Miyo and holds her hands. He observes Miyo's charred hands and realizes she must be working hard at the barracks. As Jyakuji leaves for an urgent call from the ministry, Miyo looks at her hands and realizes the wounds are healed.

After that, the duo enters the room where Yoshito is in. Yet, as soon as Kiyoka Kudo notices the bandages on his subordinate's body, he feels slightly off. Kiyoka then makes an excuse to leave the room. Miyo wonders what's wrong with her husband-to-be. Interestingly, Yoshito says he might know the reason behind Kiyoka's sudden change in behavior.

Yashito Godo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to Yoshito in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, his father used to be the Commander of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie unit. During that time, Yoshito's father was a close subordinate to Kiyoka's father, Tadakiyo Kudo. He was the first to recognize Kiyoka's supernatural talents and persuaded him to enlist in the unit.

Yoshito's father believed that those with power have a duty to improve the world using what they have been given. However, Kiyoka refused to join the unit since he never asked for such power. Year after year, Yoshito's father's abilities weakened.

Had he found someone as his successor, he would have happily retired. Yet, he pushed on to stick to his ideals. Eventually, one day, he died while carrying out a mission. Yoshito's father's death had deeply shocked Kiyoka Kudo, who was guilt-ridden. From that point, he took up the then-commander's blade and followed his advice to perform duty as the one who had been given power.

Kiyoka Kudo, as seen in the past (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yoshito thinks seeing him in bandages must have refreshed Kiyoka's memories. Miyo then apologizes to Yoshito in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5. She feels she shouldn't have asked him such a question. However, Yoshito says she should always ask Kiyoka questions. Suddenly, he mentions something about Kaoruko Jinnouchi but stops midway.

Tatsuishi, who is beside him, says if he's truly concerned about Miyo, he should give her respect by saying it directly. At this moment, Tatsuishi reveals an unexpected secret about Kaoruko Jinnouchi. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, was a former marriage candidate for Kiyoka Kudo. The truth shocks Miyo, who doesn't know how to respond.

Meanwhile, Kaoruko overhears their conversation from outside. She is about to enter the room but stops. Instead, she turns around and runs off. Kaoruko thinks her friendship with Miyo was never going to work. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 then shifts the focus to Miyo and Kiyoka, returning from the infirmary.

Kiyoka tells Miyo about Kaoruko (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo recalls Yoshito telling her about Kaoruko's truth. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo apologizes to Miyo for suddenly leaving. He mentions how he wielded the blade after Yoshito's father's passing. Since then, he has been determined to demonstrate his powers for the world's betterment.

Miyo, however, still ponders about Kaoruko. Eventually, she asks Kiyoka about her. She wonders whether they were in love. When Kiyoka asks Miyo why she thinks it is so, she says it's because Kaoruko is a kind person. Kiyoka then firmly holds Miyo's shoulders and assures her that there has been nothing between them.

Miyo after seeing a dream (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo is the only fiancée Kiyoka has ever accepted. As for Kaoruko, he only looks at her as a talented subordinate, and nothing else. Kiyoka then apologizes to Miyo for worrying her and not telling her about it before. Following that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 switches to night.

While resting, Miyo Saimori confronts a haunting vision, where a glass breaks out of nowhere. Interestingly, the glass shards reflect the worried faces of Kaoruko, Mukadeyama, and others. Besides them, one of the glass shards reflects Naoshi Usui's face. As Miyo tries to reach out for it, the shard injures her hand. At this moment, she wakes up in a cold sweat and wonders what the dream was all about.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: Kaoruko Jinnouchi and Miyo share a bonding moment

Miyo prepares tea (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The next morning, Miyo enters the kitchenette and finds Kaoruko there. As she begins to prepare some tea for her, Kaoruko says she's not qualified to be eating with Miyo. She mentions how she overheard Yashito telling Miyo about her being a marriage candidate for Kiyoka.

Miyo feels she should have still come in. However, Kaoruko couldn't do it. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5, Kaoruko Jinnouchi truly loved Kiyoka Kudo. However, it was only a one-sided love as she never told him about her feelings.

That's why, when she was assigned to the Imperial City again, Kaoruko was miserable. Returning to a place with a man she once loved and with people who don't approve of her was a cruel experience until she met Miyo. Kaoruko tells Miyo how her kindness endowed her with the strength to push on. Even though she was apprehensive at first, she quickly became friends with her.

Kaoruko cries in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Even then, somewhere in her heart, Kaoruko has feelings about Kiyoka that she cannot get rid of. That's why, she doesn't want to betray Miyo since her own feelings are unsettled. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 then switches to Miyo, who listens to Kaoruko's emotional outburst.

She gently says that she would hate it if Kaoruko made Kiyoka the sole reason that their friendship cannot continue. Miyo reaches out to Kaoruko and holds her hand. She says she would hate it if they could not be friends anymore. In fact, Miyo doesn't think romantic love is of higher value than friendship. Hence, she wants to stay friends with Kaoruko, her first-ever female friend.

Miyo Saimori's kind words in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 send Kaoruko Jinnouchi to tears. Following that, the narrative switches to Arata Usuba, who is on his way to the emperor's house. Suddenly, a vehicle hurriedly goes past him. Arata notices Emperor inside the vehicle, with some other people.

Naoshi Usui in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Interestingly, the guards at the mansion are all perplexed. Arata realizes that Naoshi Usui has abducted the Emperor. He reports it to Kiyoka's unit, who decides to move out with his team. Kiyoka asks Kaoruko to protect Miyo. Interestingly, everything falls according to Naoshi Usui's plan.

He easily infiltrates the barracks and enters the room Miyo is in. Even though Mukadeyama, Kaoruko Jinnouchi, and other soldiers surround Miyo, Naoshi poses a major threat. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 ends with Naoshi Usui staring at Miyo.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 was Kaoruko Jinnouchi's secret, and how Miyo, despite learning the fact that Kaoruko was one of the marriage candidates of Kiyoka, didn't want to end their friendship. Miyo and Kaoruko's friendship epitomizes the narrative for the episode.

Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 saw Naoshi Usui make his move for the first time. He has already abducted the emperor, Mikado. As such, it remains to be seen what he intends to do with Miyo.

