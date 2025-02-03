My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on the Tokyo MX channel in Japan, as per the anime's official site and Netflix. After that, the episode will be digitally distributed on Netflix worldwide, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Miyo Saimori overheated some soldiers badmouthing Kaoruko Jinnouchi while cleaning the barracks. She stood out for her and later invited Kaoruko to a secret tea party. Later, when she went to visit Yoshito Godo, Miyo learned that Kaoruko had been one of Kiyoka's marriage candidates.

Miyo further discovered from Kaoruko that she still had feelings for Kiyoka somewhere deep in her heart. Yet, Miyo didn't let that ruin her friendship with Kaoruko. Besides that, the episode saw Naoshi Usui's men abduct Mikado. Later, Naoshi went to the barracks to meet Miyo. Considering how the episode ended, fans can not wait for the release of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to the anime's official website, Netflix, and the original release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 will be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan.

Yet, because of the varying time zones, the global timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 will differ from one country to another.

The release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, as per their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 10, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, February 10, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6?

Miyo and Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 on Tokyo MX, and later on BS11, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and other channels. In addition, the episode will be digitally distributed on Lemino, ABEMA, and other services.

On the other hand, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 will be available worldwide on Netflix, with English subs. Unfortunately, other platforms, such as Crunchyroll and Prime Video haven't acquired the license to stream the series.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5 recap

The episode begins with Miyo Saimori overhearing some soldiers talking ill of Kaoruko while cleaning the barracks. Those soldiers consider Kaoruko inferior to them especially because she's a woman. One of them harbors special angst toward Kaoruko since he lost to her in a kendo game, which has hurt his male ego.

Miyo Saimori doesn't stay quiet. She stands up for Kaoruko and wonders whether the unit's insistence on hiring candidates based on only skills is false. Suddenly, a soldier comes forward and rudely behaves with Miyo. He mentions how women, with their inferior stamina and physical prowess, cannot stand beside them on the battlefield.

Suddenly, Miyo snaps at the soldier and tells him to best Kaoruko before claiming she's no match for him. Miyo Saimori's response infuriates the man, who is about to raise his hand on her. At this moment, Kaoruko arrives at the scene and handles the situation.

Kaoruko eats a bun Miyo has made (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Seeing Kaoruko's pained expression, Miyo takes her for a secret tea party. Kaoruko eats some buns and wonders if Miyo has bought them. When she learns that Miyo has made it herself, Kaoruko is shocked. She realizes there's nothing that Miyo can't accomplish.

Later in the episode, Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo go to the infirmary Yoshito Godo is in. In the hallway, they meet Jyakuji Unan, who is Kiyoka's maternal relative. Kiyoka explains to Miyo that he's a proficient healer and a physician. After he leaves, the duo enters the room Yoshito Godo is in.

Yet, seeing Yoshito covered in bandages shocks Kiyoka, who hurriedly leaves after making some excuses. As Miyo wonders what's wrong, Yoshito says he might know the reason behind Kiyoka's behavior. According to the episode, Yoshito's father, who used to be the unit's commander, was Tadakiyo Kudo's subordinate.

Yoshito Godo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

He was the first to recognize Kiyoka's special talent, and even asked him to enlist. However, Kiyoka didn't listen. Years went by and Yoshito's father's special abilities weakened. Then one day, he perished during a mission. Kiyoka considered himself guilty of it. Since that day, he has been carrying Yoshito's father's sword for the betterment of the world.

During the conversation, Yoshito slips up Kaoruko's name. Miyo then eventually learns that Kaoruko Jinnouchi was one of the marriage candidates for Kiyoka Kudo. Interestingly, Kaoruko overhears the conversation from outside. She doesn't enter the room but rather quickly runs away.

While returning from the infirmary, Kiyoka apologizes to Miyo for suddenly leaving. He mentions how he carries Yoshito's father's sword to perform his duties as a Commander. During their exchange, Miyo brings up Kaoruko Jinnouchi's topic. She wonders whether Kiyoka and she were in love. However, Kiyoka assures Miyo that he never loved anyone besides her.

Miyo and Kiyoka, as seen together (Image via Kinema Citrus)

At night, Miyo Saimori confronts a haunting vision involving Naoshi Usui and the soldiers from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit in peril. She wonders what the dream is all about. The next day, she enters the unit's kitchenette and meets Kaoruko, who thinks she doesn't deserve to be friends with Miyo.

She mentions how she overheard Miyo's conversation with Yoshito. Kaoruko confesses that she truly loved Kiyoka, but it was only one-sided love from her side since she never told Kiyoka about it. That's why, she felt miserable when she returned to the Imperial City and joined the team.

However, everything when she met Miyo. Kaoruko says how Miyo's kindness and friendship gave her the strength to push on. Although she was skeptical at first, she quickly became friends with Miyo. Yet, even then, somewhere in her heart, she has feelings for Kiyoka.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi, as seen crying (Image via Kinema Citrus)

That's why, she doesn't want to betray her friend since her own feelings are unsettled. However, Miyo still wants to be friends with her since Kaoruko is her first female friend. Miyo's words send Kaoruko to tears as she hugs her friend tightly.

Elsewhere, Arata Usuba, on his way to the emperor's castle, notices a car whizzing past him. Interestingly, he observes the emperor inside the car. He realizes Naoshi Usui's men have kidnapped Mikado the emperor. Arata informs Kiyoka's team about it.

Kiyoka immediately heads out with his team, leaving Miyo under Kaoruko's care. However, Naoshi still infiltrates the barracks. The episode ends with Miyo, noticing Naoshi Usui inside the building.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6? (speculative)

Naoshi Usui in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Considering how the latest episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 will likely show Kaoruko, Mukadeyama, and others at the barracks trying their best against Naoshi Usui.

However, it remains to be seen whether they can do anything against Naoshi, who can control his foes' senses. In addition, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 will likely show Kiyoka's team gathering intel on Mikado's disappearance.

