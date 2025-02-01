I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Following its release, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other services across the globe, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Himari confessed to Akane that she had a crush on Saito Hojo, and that's why she wanted her help to find his likes and dislikes. Initially, Akane accepted Himari's request since she was her best friend.

However, when Himari asked Saito on a date, Akane became jealous. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see more of Akane and Saito in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 release date and time

Saito and Akane, as seen together in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As per the anime's official website and the original release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 will be released on February 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, because of the varying time zones and the differences in the simulcast timings, most fans can watch the episode a day later on February 8, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 7, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, February 7, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 8, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 8, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6?

Himari, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interested anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6's television broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, BS11, and other channels. In addition, the episode will be streaming on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other services.

Moreover, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 will be available on Crunchyroll for audiences in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, CIS, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and other regions.

The episode will stream 2:30 hours after its release on Japanese television. Moreover, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 can be viewed on other digital streaming services, such as Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and others.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 recap

Himari and Akane, as seen in the past (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode kicks off with a flashback scene, showcasing how Akane and Himari became friends. One day, Himari asked Akane if she would like to watch a TV program with her. At first, Akane said she didn't have time to play with her. However, when Himari offered her a strawberry cake, Akane changed her mind.

After the opening scene, the episode moves to the present, where Himari says she has developed feelings for Saito Hojo. She asks Akane whether she harbors the same feelings, but the girl rejects such thoughts. Himari thinks Saito is more dependable than the other guys at school.

Himari wants to go on a date with Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Since Akane is closer to Saito than her, Himari urges her friend to tell her everything she knows about the boy. Just then, Akane realizes that she hardly knows about Saito himself and just begins her investigation. She observes Saito's movements minutely and writes them down in a notebook.

From his favorite food to book, Akane finds out some basic likes and dislikes of Saito and relays them to Himari. Besides that, the episode features a scene between Saito and Himari, where the latter confesses how Akane saved her from bullies once during childhood.

Saito Hojo, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Since Himari was reserved and stood out from others, her friends often picked on her. However, it was due to Akane that she could develop self-esteem. Eventually, Himari plans to ask Saito out on a date. She asks her friend if she surely doesn't have feelings for the boy. Akane assures Himari that she harbors no romantic interests for Saito.

Yet, the thought of Himari and Saito dating somehow irritates Akane, and she develops jealousy. At night, Saito tells Akane about Himari's proposal. Akane lashes at him and says it doesn't concern her.

However, the next day, when Saito is about to leave for the date, Akane hugs him from behind and prevents him from going. With tears in her eyes, Akane mentions that even if it's only for a show, Saito is still her husband.

Saito and Akane in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interestingly, Saito reveals that he has already rejected Himari's proposal. Rather, she asks Akane if she would like to go shopping with him. Akane is ready to accompany Saito, only if he buys whatever she wants. The next day, Himari Ishikura talks to Saito as if she hasn't been rejected.

When Saito asks her if she's fine, Himari says that she won't lose hope easily. She will try to do everything possible to make Saito hers. Saito is perplexed to see Himari's persistence. Meanwhile, Akane overhears the duo. The episode ends with Akane Sakuramori refusing to give up.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6?

According to the official synopsis shared by the anime's official website, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 is titled Couple's First Date. Although Saito has turned down Himari's proposal to go out on a date once, the girl continues to pursue him.

Eventually, she suggests that Saito, Himari, Shisei, and Akane, hold a study group with her. While Saito and Akane accept the request, they try their best to hide the fact that they live under the same roof. In addition, episode 6 will show Akane and Saito going on their first date as a married couple.

As per the synopsis, Saito sees Akane looking slightly down. Hence, he invites her to go out with him. The duo continues to bicker with each other and have fun in their own ways. In the end, they find a beautiful ring at a store. As such, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 will explore Akane and Saito's chemistry in a wholesome manner.

