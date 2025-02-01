From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 will premiere on February 07, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. Following its Japanese release, it will be released in different parts of the world.

North American fans can find it on Hidive, while South and Southeast Asian fans can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Elsewhere, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5: Release date and time

The Tondabayashi family (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 is scheduled to release on February 07, 2025, at 12:26 am JST, to be accurate. For ease of conversion, 12:30 am JST has been widely accepted to gauge global release times. It is one of the many series released as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 will be released either before or on February 07, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different parts of the world:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

12:30 am

Friday February 07, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

07:30 am

Thursday February 06, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

03:30 am

Thursday February 06, 2025 Central Standard Time

09:30 am

Thursday February 06, 2025 Indian Standard Time

09:00 pm

Thursday February 06, 2025 Philippine Time

11:30 pm

Thursday February 06, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

02:00 am

Friday February 07, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5

Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 will premiere first on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS. For those in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has done the same in South and Southeast Asia.

For viewers in other parts of the world, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 recap

Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled "The Old Man Summons A Beast", the episode began with the anime showcasing the next phase of Grace (Kenzaboro) and Anna's studies - Magic. For now, they needed to perform a summoning. Anna called upon a Pegasus, one with the wind attribute. Essentially, these summonses were beasts that determined the magic one could use and drastically gave it a boost.

Miss Garnet (professor) then gave the class a crash course on the element attributes and a brief on how to use them. Just then, August and Virgile made an appearance, eager to see what the Student Council's newest members (Grace and Anna) would call upon. Virgile had a wind attribute Griffon and Auguste had a fire attribute Garuda, both rare species and quite powerful beasts.

Moving forward, it was Grace's (Kenzaboro) turn next. Here, a brief flashback reveals that summonings were done one month after enrollment, during which each student's egg resided in a safe space. Kenzaboro initially took this lightly, on the pretext of re-rolling, but fate had other plans.

Grace's (Kenzaboro) summoning briefly glimpsed his two selves before a pair of hands fused them, yielding an ancient dragon that was a legendary rare beast with both fire and water attributes.

Auguste and Virgile (Image via Ajia-do)

The scene then transitioned to Kenzaboro's daughter, Hinako, a 20-year-old Otaku. She received news of her father's accident and rushed to the hospital. Both mother and daughter were informed of the situation and were hopeful that the old man would soon regain consciousness. When Hinako returned home, she noticed her game behaving oddly and figured out that Kenzaboro was trapped in it.

Upon conveying the same to her mother, the woman was incredibly understanding and supportive - such die-hard Otakus were the Tondabayashi family. Anyhow, Hinako was able to fully elaborate on the story of the otome game and brought her mother up to speed. This included the bit where the game was now progressing on its own, as Kenzaboro had lived it.

The next morning, Hinako reached the summoning stage (one month passed in game time). Here, she was asked by the game to "lend a hand" to Grace (Kenzaboro) for the summoning - Grace and Kenzaboro's mana combined would summon a beast. Thus, it was revealed that Hinako reached through the screen and fused the two manas to call upon the ancient dragon.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5

Grace aka Kenzaboro (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 should now expand on the magical aspect of the series, considering that beasts have finally been introduced. Given that Grace's (Kenzaboro) beast is a legendary rare type, its abilities will likely be on display in the next episode. As a villainess, her skillset is due to shine very soon now.

From outset, considering Hinako's official entry into the story, fans can also expect to see her influence it. This implies that similar to her "lending a hand" in the summoning, she should be capable of other such things. What these entail will be revealed with time, but Hinako and Kenzaboro's wife learning of his situation stirs situations up and adds an intriguing layer to the story.

