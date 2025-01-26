100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After its release, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other streaming platforms with English subs.

In the previous episode, Kusuri's babyfication medicine turned everyone except Hakari and Rentaro into babies. While taking care of them, the duo learned how challenging it is to be parents. On the other hand, the episode saw Rentaro find his eighth soulmate in Mei Meido, Hahari Hanazono's family maid. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Mei Meido in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan. However, due to the different simulcast timings, the episode will be released 30 minutes later in other regions.

The release dates and timings for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4, based on the corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4?

Rentaro's girlfriends as babies (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 on Tokyo MX, and later on KBS Tokyo, BS11, Sun TV, and AT-X channels. Moreover, the episode will be distributed on d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other streaming services in the nation.

Interested audiences from North America, South America, Central America, CIS, the Middle East and India can stream 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 on Crunchyroll.

At the same time, fans from selected regions can catch the episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Additionally, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 will be available on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global and other streaming services.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 recap

The episode kicks off with Hakari Hanazono explaining how her mother, Hahari, has changed so much after meeting Rentaro. She's no longer the stern and authoritative woman Hakari used to know. Following that, the episode shifts the focus to Hahari, who has bought some baby clothes for everyone.

She asks Kusuri about her babyfication medicine. Kusuri says the potion will transform everyone into babies. She also has a reversal potion ready. However, if anyone tries to revert back to their original form within one hour of taking the medicine, they could die. While Hahari and Kurugi are wary of the medicine, Hahari wants to play being a "mommy."

Hahari Hanazono in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Hakari then shouts at her mother, urging her to consider her feelings. Meanwhile, Kusuri tries to tone down the tension in the air. Suddenly, she notices a cat and throws the babyfication spell to play fetch. As soon as the potion breaks on the ground, Hahari, and others, barring Rentaro and Hakari, who dashes to the other side, transform into babies.

Rentaro and Hakari are then forced to babysit others. While they enjoy it at first, Hakari slowly realizes how difficult it is to raise a baby. As such, once Hahari returns to normal, Hakari apologizes to her. The next day, Rentaro's family talk about each other's eyes. Suddenly, they realize that they haven't seen Mei Meido, Hahari's personal maid's eyes.

Hakari and Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Mei says she hasn't opened them in a while. Hahari tells everyone that Mei has rainbow-like eyes. When the others want to see them, Hahari asks Mei to open her eyes. However, she realizes that since she hasn't opened her eyes and maintained her smile for a long time, her facial muscles have ceased to function as they should.

That said, she wants to carry out her master's orders and goes to look for a scalpel to peel off her eyelids. However, Hahari forbids her from doing such a thing. Meanwhile, Rentaro's girlfriends try their best to open Mei Meido's eyes. However, no one finds success. Finally, Rentaro decides to make Mei Meido laugh.

Rentaro Aijo and Mei Meido (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

He tells her about an embarrassing incident he was involved in. As soon as Mei giggles, Rentaro says it wasn't him but Hahari who was involved in the joke. Suddenly, Mei stops giggling and momentarily opens her rainbow-colored eyes. Yet, as soon as she opens her eyes and looks at Rentaro, Mei Meido experiences a zing.

However, Mei doesn't want to acknowledge her feelings since Rentaro is her master's boyfriend. She feels she'd love to die than betray her master. Hahari then urges Mei Meido to be honest with her feelings. The episode then ends with Mei Meido formally asking out Rentaro Aijo.

What to expect in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4? (speculative)

Meido blushes in front of Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering how the episode ended, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 will likely show Rentaro Aijo and Mei Meido going on a date together. Rentaro will learn more about his eighth soulmate, who has a rather interesting personality.

