100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3: Hakari finally understands Hahari while Mei Meido joins Rentaro's family

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3, titled Can You See the Maid?, was released on January 26, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan. The episode was broken into two segments, with the first one focusing on Hakari and Rentaro's experience as babysitters, while the second segment saw Rentaro find his next soulmate in Mei Meido, Hahari's personal maid.

Undoubtedly, the episode was embedded with side-splitting comedic elements and heartwarming moments. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 focused on Hahari and Hakari's chemistry, as the latter realized how her mother would have felt raising her. Additionally, the episode focused on Mei Meido's character, as she exuded utmost loyalty for her master, Hahari Hanazono.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3: Hahari and others turn into babies

Hahari, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 begins with Hakari Hanazono describing how her mother, Hahari's personality has drastically changed after meeting Rentaro. She's no longer the woman who had a stern personality combined with authority. Hakari recalls how her mother raised her, at times with strictness and other times with kindness.

Yet, Hakari can hardly identify her mother at present, who no longer has the same flair. The narrative then shifts the focus to Hahari Hanazono, who has made baby clothes for everyone to try on. Rentaro Aijo tries to put it on, even though he can't fit into it. Meanwhile, Hahari remembers Kusuri having a special "Babyfication" medicine.

Rentaro's girlfriends turn into babies (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Kusuri says she also has a reverse medicine ready. However, if someone tries to turn back to their normal self within an hour of taking the drug, they could die. Hakari feels it's way too risky to try the medicine, while Kurumi wonders who would even want to try wearing the baby clothes in the first place.

However, Hahari Hanazono badly wants to play being a "mommy." Just then in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3, Hakari shouts at her mother and asks why she's acting so childishly in front of others. She urges her to consider her own daughter's feelings a bit.

Hakari, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

In response, Hahari says that even though she has become everyone's mother, she will always be her own mother above all else. Meanwhile, Kusuri wants to tone down the tension. Suddenly, she notices a cat and throws the Babyfication medicine to play fetch.

As the vial breaks, everyone except Hakari and Rentaro, who quickly dash to the other side, turn into babies. Since their school uniforms are too big, Rentaro and Hakari dress them up in Hahari's baby clothes. Hakari feels she and Rentaro have become everyone's parents.

Hakari and Rentaro Aijo (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 then shows Hakari and Rentaro Aijo doing their best to ensure the babies are safe til they revert to being their normal selves. Eventually, Hakari realizes how challenging it must have been for her mother to take care of her.

However, Rentaro reminds her that Hakari was the reason why Hahari was saved. Raising a baby while still being a middle school student was tough, and yet Hahari did it to raise her daughter. Having realized this fact, Hakari apologizes to her mother, once she turns back to being normal.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3: Mei Meido joins the Rentaro Family

Mei Meido in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The second half of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 begins with Hahari complimenting Kurumi's emerald-like eyes. She has observed how Kurumi's eyes sparkle whenever she eats something delicious. While complimenting each other's eyes, the Rentaro family suddenly realizes they haven't yet seen Mei Meido's eyes.

According to 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3, Mei Meido is Hahari's personal maid. She's extremely loyal and can go to any extent to fulfill her master's requests. Hahari explains to others that Meido has eyes resembling a rainbow.

As a result, everyone wants to see her eyes. Hahari then asks her personal maid to open her eyes to let everyone see. However, Meido realizes that since she hasn't opened her eyes and maintained her smile for a long time, her facial muscles have stopped retracting.

Shizuka tries to scare Meido (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

She desperately tries to open her eyes but fails to do so. In fact, she's determined to cut off her eyelids to fulfill Hahari's wish. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 then shows the Rentaro Family trying their best to open Mei Meido's eyes.

Shizuka tries to jumpscare Meido but it doesn't work. Likewise, Kurumi Haraga thinks eating delicious food will have Meido pop off her eyes. However, Kurumi's plan fails as well. On the other hand, Nano does a trick with a pocket knife but nothing fazes Meido.

Eventually, they learn that Mei Meido loves Hahari Hanazono as her master. That's why, Hakari feels she might get jealous if Karane and Hahari were to kiss each other. Yet, on the contrary, it's Hakari who gets jealous when Karane almost kisses her mother.

Meido, Rentaro, and others (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

When everyone exhausts their options, Rentaro realizes he must do something. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 then shows Rentaro Aijo telling Mei Meido about an embarrassing incident he was involved in. As Meido quietly giggles at his joke, Rentaro mentions that it wasn't him but Hahari, who was part of the joke.

Suddenly, Mei Meido's giggle stops and she momentarily opens her rainbow-colored eyes. However, as soon as she lays her eyes on Rentaro Aijo, she experiences a zing. Rentaro Aijo also realizes that Mei Meido is one of his soulmates.

Meido and Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Meanwhile, Hakari, Kusuri, Nano, Shizuka, and others observe Mei Meido's flustered face. They wonder whether she has fallen in love with Rentaro at first sight. However, Meido refuses to acknowledge her own feelings as she cannot comprehend loving the person, who happens to be her master's love interest.

She'd rather die than love Rentaro. Just then in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3, Hahari urges Meido to be honest with her feelings. As Hahari gives her consent, Mei Meido asks Rentaro if he will go out with her The episode ends with Rentaro Aijo finding his next soulmate most unexpectedly.

Conclusion

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 3 was a nice exposition, showcasing Bibury Animation Films' production prowess.

One of the highlights of the episode was how the production studio portrayed the events from the manga and kept the comedic essence. In addition, the episode highlighted every character's personality perfectly.

