Medalist episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 1.30 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels, like TV Asashi, and streaming sites, like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous episode saw the commencement of the Meikoh Cup, in which the female protagonist participated. Moreover, Inori's sister was also present in the audience to look at her. Even though her performance wasn't perfect, it was evident that she worked hard for her performance.

Disclaimer: the article contains spoilers for the anime.

Medalist episode 5 release date and time for all major regions

Inori, as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 5 will be released on February 2, 2025, at 1.30 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 1, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday February 1, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 1, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 1, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 1, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 1, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 2, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 2, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 5: Where to watch

Inori and Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 5 will be released on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. Like most Winter 2025 anime series, it will be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For international fans, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 5 and the entire series can be watched on local streaming sites like Hulu.

Medalist episode 4 recap

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 4, titled Meikoh Cup Beginner Women's FC (Part One), commenced with Inori preparing for their performance at the Meikoh Cup. As expected, the colors of her hard work were visible through her training and Tsukasa was hoping that the female protagonist could showcase her full potential during her performance in the competition.

On the day of the competition, Inori was surprised by her sister who returned from Canada to witness the female protagonist's performance. She was optimistic that Inori's performance would be amazing and that she would not share the same fate as her sister. On the other hand, Inori's mother was still skeptical about letting her daughter continue ice skating.

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

The Meikoh Cup began, and everyone was doing their warm-up practice. Unfortunately, Inori messed up, which had everyone worried. However, Tsukasa, the coach, remained optimistic and didn't let Inori get depressed. At night, Inori's mother visited Tsukasa and urged him to stop Inori. However, the female protagonist popped out of nowhere and stopped her mother.

The next day, the Meikoh Cup began with Inori as the first performer. Her performance began with some blunders but she improvised her blunders and made them a part of her performance. She also showcased some new moves that Tsukasa didn't teach him. After the performance, Inori's mother hugged the female protagonist, hinting that she might have finally accepted Inori's interests.

What to expect from Medalist episode 5? (speculative)

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 5 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the title of the previous episode, the next episode will be the second part of the Meikoh Cup, featuring the performances of other students.

One of these students might be Miketah, who declared Inori her rival. With the female protagonist as the highest scorer in the competition, will Medalist episode 5 showcase a better performance than Inori's?

