The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 will be released on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. International fans can stream the episode, according to the designated timings, on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw the Envoy party arrive at the Imperial Palace. They brought gifts and requested a beauty that was reminiscent of the Moon Spirit. Sadly, the beauty they requested was the owner of Maomao's consort house who had lost all of her beauty.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 will be released on February 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday February 7, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday February 7, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday February 7, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday February 7, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday February 7, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday February 7, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday February 7, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday February 8, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5: Where to watch?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode as per its local timing. Moreover, the sequel series will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 will stream on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The sequel series can also be available on Netflix, but it requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4 recap

The mystery of the two daughters (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 4, titled Mirror, saw the arrival of the Envoy Party to the Imperial Palace. They also brought luxurious gifts, which were distributed among the consorts. One of these gifts was a mirror, which each consort was given separately. As expected, Maomao was intrigued by it and looked for a way to manufacture it on her own.

They were then visited by Gaoshun, who wanted Maomao's advice regarding a recent mystery. The mystery was regarding two princesses who stayed at home and away from the society but one of them got pregnant. As explained by Maomao, the princess might be faking her pregnancy. However, Gaoshun left without a proper answer.

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The next day, Lady Gyokuyou was visited by Jinshi, who also wanted Maomao's advice. Jinshi asked Maomao about a 'beautiful girl that shed pearl tears.' The girl belonged to the red-light district, the same place where Maomao came from. After a lot of thinking, Maomao remembered the same girl but alas, she had lost her lackluster.

The woman was the old lady and owner of Maomao's Consort house. As they couldn't deny the Envoy's request, Maomao called the old lady to the Imperial Palace. The owner brought a portrait of her young persona with her, which showcased her beauty when she was young.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5: What to expect? (speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 is titled Moon Spirit. As seen in the previous episode, the episode will mostly revolve around the discussion of the Moon Spirit and finding someone beautiful enough to play her role.

As hinted in the previous episode, Jinshi might be the perfect candidate to disguise as the Moon Spirit before the Envoy Party due to his girlish appearance. However, what skills will Maomao utilize to make him the prettiest beauty in the crowd?

