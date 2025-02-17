My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7: Miyo and Kiyoka move to the Castle as Takaihito senses danger

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7, titled New Year's Commotion, was released on February 17, 2025. The episode showcased Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo experiencing their second kiss on New Year's Eve. After that, the duo made their first shrine visit on New Year's Day.

At the same time, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 saw Kiyoka follow Prince Takaihito's orders to move into the castle with Miyo. Takaihito surmised that he and Miyo were the most susceptible to Ushui's threat. In addition, the episode teased an unknown danger looming large for Kiyoka and Miyo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7: Miyo and Kiyoka's New Year's plan is met with an unforeseen commotion

Miyo and Kiyoka on New Year's Eve (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 begins with a serene scene, featuring Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, watching the snow falling outside the mansion on New Year's Eve. Kiyoka acknowledges how happy the year has been since he met Miyo. The girl feels the same and they share a kiss on the lips.

Elsewhere in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7, Prince Takaihito summons Masashi Ookaito and the Lord Keeper, Takakura. Takaihito instructs Masashi to forge ahead with their plans and keep the emperor's disappearance under wraps for the time being. He also senses a terrible calamity approaching.

At this moment, Takakura asks Prince Takaihito what he has seen in his latest vision. While Ookaito snaps at Takakura, Takaihito says it's fine. He realizes that Takakura must have seen through his current ambivalent mindset. Takakura speculates that Takaihito's heart must have been unsettled due to the sacrifice they might have to make in the future.

Prince Takaihito, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Takaihito doesn't say anything to Takakura's response but only smiles. Following the opening scene, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 switches Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori on their way to visit the Hatsumode on New Year's Day. While Kiyoka stays rather quiet, Miyo's mind races once she recalls the last night's kiss.

A flurry of emotions grasps Miyo's mind as she wonders whether she's indecent to be thinking too much about the kiss. At the same time, she wonders if such experiences are normal for Kiyoka. Eventually, she brushes off her thoughts and asks Kiyoka whether it's safe for them to spend their time freely.

Kiyoka says they can since Prince Takaihito has assured them that nothing will happen. The visit to Hatsumode fills Miyo with a tremendous sense of joy since she has never experienced such visits before. During an exchange with Kiyoka, Miyo reveals how she used to spend her New Year's Day with the servants.

Miyo and Kiyoka at the shrine (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In other words, she never stepped outside the mansion when she lived with the Saimoris. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 then shows the duo visiting the shrine. Miyo prays to God that she wants to be with Kiyoka forever. Yet, at the same time, she's scared.

While returning from the shrine, Kiyoka asks Miyo what she was so fervently wishing for. Every year, Kiyoka prays for the Imperial Capital's peace. This year, Kiyoka has added another wish: He wants to be with Miyo forever. Kiyoka's words overwhelm Miyo's heart.

After leaving the shrine, Miyo and Kiyoka explore the bustling streets. Suddenly, they notice a commotion. A few members of the Gifted Communion perform in the crowd, showcasing a Grotesquerie that's visible to everyone, including Miyo. Kiyoka Kudo suspects the Order must have created a technique to make this possible.

The Gifted Communion members (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Gifted Communion's members claim that unlike the government, who conceal the Grotesquerie's existence, they have the power to eradicate them using Gifts. In fact, they are willing to share their powers with everyone. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 then shows the cult members demonstrating their powers to kill the Grotesquerie.

As the crowd stands perplexed by the sight, Yoshito Godo and his unit appear at the scene. They apprehend the cult members and take them away. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 then reveals how Kiyoka sent a message to Yoshito to inform the team about the commotion.

Kiyoka suspects that demonstrations like the one they witnessed are happening everywhere. He fears the outcome if the Gifted Communion continues to expand its influence over the normal folk. Kiyoka then gives Miyo a Shikigami for self-defense.

Masashi Ookaito in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

At night, Ookaito urgently summons Kiyoka to the headquarters and asks whether he has heard about Takaihito's plans. Masashi Ookaito thinks it's inevitable that the Gifted Communion will come for Takaihito and Miyo. At the same time, he's concerned about the cult's growing influence.

Ookaito observes how the cult is getting daily coverage in newspapers, with some criticizing the government. In addition, he mentions how Prince Takaihito has had the latest premonition. He urges Kiyoka to stay on his toes for the time being.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7: Kiyoka takes Miyo to the Imperial Castle

Miyo Saimori sees another dream (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 switches the perspective to Miyo Saimori, who confronts another vision from her mother, Sumi, and Naoshi Usui's past memories. Suddenly, she notices Naoshi staring at her in her dreams. Miyo then wakes up in a cold sweat and wonders about the meaning behind her dream.

While heading for the Imperial Castle, Miyo Saimori tells Kiyoka Kudo about her latest dream. She cannot fathom how someone can directly stare at her in her dreams. Miyo laments that there are many aspects to her powers she's yet to realize. Meanwhile, Kiyoka drives the carriage to the castle.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 showcases the luxurious castle, where Kiyoka and Miyo will stay together for a while. According to the episode, Takaihito has ordered the unit to protect him and Miyo from Naoshi Usui. As Miyo enters the castle, she sees Yurie and Hazuki, who will stay with her.

Arata Usuba, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Aside from them, Miyo meets Arata Usuba, who is assigned as her bodyguard. Kiyoka Kudo urges Miyo never to go outside the castle, while she can go anywhere inside the premises. Shortly after that, Miyo tells Arata about the latest dream. She wants Arata to teach her everything to know about the Dream-Sight ability.

Arata Usuba feels Miyo has something restricting her from awakening the Dream-Sight powers' actual potential. Following that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 switches the focus to Kiyoka, who enters Miyo's room. Seeing Miyo lost in thoughts, he asks her if something is bothering her.

Miyo tells Kiyoka about what Arata has said. Kiyoka Kudo then urges Miyo to open up more. He feels Miyo tends to hide her emotions. Therefore, unraveling those emotions could help her tap into her actual potential. Kiyoka then asks Miyo how she feels about him. However, before Miyo can process Kiyoka's words, he leaves the scene embarrassed.

Kiyoka Kudo, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After that, the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 shows Kiyoka Kudo meeting Yoshito for a quick meeting. Apparently, Kaoruko Jinnouchi is also attending the crucial meeting via a call. They discuss how Kaoruko's memories and her father's whereabouts don't quite match up.

Kiyoka Kudo feels there must be a second traitor working amongst them. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 ends on a foreboding note, with Arata Usuba lost in thoughts while guarding Miyo's room in the castle.

Conclusion

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 featured many wholesome moments between Miyo and Kiyoka. Aside from the growing tension, the episode had some delightful scenes to balance it out.

From Miyo and Kiyoka's second kiss to their first visit to the shrine to Takaihito's premonitions, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 had a plethora of scenes adding intensity to the narrative.

