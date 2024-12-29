9 best anime New Year's Eve episodes, ranked

As the year winds down, what better way to celebrate than with an anime marathon brimming with the festive charm of an anime New Year's Eve? Whether a long-time otaku (someone passionate or obsessed with anime) or just exploring the world of anime, New Year's Eve episodes offer the perfect mix of nostalgia, cultural traditions, and heartfelt moments for every viewers.

Ad

Anime New Year's Eve episodes are like a bowl of warm soba noodles - comforting, delightful, and steeped in tradition, capturing the essence of the holiday in a uniquely animated way. These episodes capture everything from hilarious day antics to touching reflections on the passing year.

So, in this article, we'll count down the top nine anime New Year's Eve episodes. From heartfelt moments to laugh-out-loud scenes, this list has something for everyone.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

A Happy New Year and 8 other anime New Year's Eve episodes

9) A Happy New Year (Natsume's Book of Friends - Season 2, Episode 13)

Nastsume's Book of Friends (Image via Brain's base Studio)

This beautiful episode captures the quiet, magical charm of the series as Natsume spends New Year's Eve helping a spirit reunite with its long-lost companion, making it a quintessential anime New Year's Eve experience. Amid the serene snowy setting, we see moments of reflection, kindness, and the ever-present theme of cherishing connections.

Ad

The series often explores themes of understanding and accepting others, and this episode is no exception. The spiritual reunion mirrors the essence of the holiday season, where forgiveness and gratitude take center stage. For fans of slice-of-life and supernatural stories, this episode is a gentle reminder of the bonds that sustain us as we step into a new year.

8) New Year's Eve memories (Horimiya - Season 1, Episode 9)

Hori and Miyamura (Image via CloverWorks Studio)

This recent episode from Horimiya beautifully captures the warmth of friendships and budding romance during the New Year's celebrations. The story follows Hori and Miyamura as they navigate their feelings amidst a cozy gathering with friends, blending slice-of-life charm with heartfelt emotions.

Ad

What makes this anime New Year's Eve episode memorable is its focus on shared connections and personal growth. The balance of lighthearted moments with emotional depth ensures that this episode resonates as both a celebration of the past year and a hopeful glance toward the future.

7) New year and farewell (Barakamon - Episode 7)

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

This heartfelt episode revolves around Handa and the villagers as they prepare for the new year, capturing the spirit of an anime New Year's Eve in all its festive glory. Amid the festive cheer, Handa reflects on his growth over the past year while Naru and her friends bring in chaos and laughter.

Ad

A standout moment in this episode is the depiction of traditional Japanese New Year's customs, such as preparing kagami mochi (decorative rice cakes symbolizing prosperity) and visiting the local shrine. These traditions are woven seamlessly into the narrative, giving viewers a taste of authentic Japanese culture.

6) New year's blossoms (March Comes in Like a Lion - Season 2, Episode 11)

March comes in like a lion (Image via Shaft Studio)

This reflective episode follows Rei Kiriyama's quiet yet poignant journey during the New Year. Spending the day with the Kawamoto sisters, the warmth of their bond, and the beauty of shared traditions like enjoying osechi (specially prepared new year dishes) and visiting the shrine bring a sense of renewal.

Ad

The show's focus on Rei's inner struggles adds depth to this episode, as it juxtaposes his solitary nature with the familial warmth of the Kawamotos. The inclusion of traditional New Year's foods, such as sweet rolled omelets (datemaki) and black soybeans (kuromame), adds an educational aspect for viewers unfamiliar with Japanese culture. The serene visuals and heartfelt interactions make this episode a must-watch for those seeking quiet inspiration.

5) Year end, new year! (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid - Season 1, Episode 13)

Ad

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation Studio)

When Tohru wins a kotatsu (a traditional heated table with a blanket) in a lottery, it sets the stage for cozy, heartwarming moments with friends. From pudding mochi to visiting shrines in kimonos (traditional Japanese garment), this episode beautifully showcases New Year's traditions.

Ad

What elevates this episode is its comedic charm. Watching Tohru's enthusiasm and the dragons' unfamiliarity with human customs leads to hilarity. This blend of humor and tradition makes it a delightful addition to the anime New Year's Eve watchlist.

4) A solitary new year (Fruits Basket - Season 1, Episode 9)

Fruits Bakset (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Get ready for the feels. Tohru's friends, Yuki and Kyo, are supposed to attend the Sohma family's New Year's banquet. But when they realize she'll be alone, they skip the banquet to spend time with her. Watching the sunrise together, they show that a chosen family can be just as meaningful as blood ties.

Ad

This episode encapsulates the core theme of Fruits Basket: finding solace and strength in chosen relationships. The visual symbolism of the sunrise - a new beginning, is a fitting metaphor for the hope and renewal that the new year brings. It's a tearjerker, but one that leaves you with a sense of warmth and optimism.

3) First shrine visit of the year (My Love Story - Episode 17)

Ore Monogatari (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Takeo and Rinko's visit to the shrine during New Year's captures the perfect mix of comedy, romance, and heartfelt moments. From Takeo hilariously navigating the crowds to keep Rinko safe to their adorable wishes for each other's happiness, the episode brims with genuine emotion.

Ad

This episode also explores the tradition of drawing omikuji (fortune slips) at the shrine. The couple's excitement and nervousness about their fortunes are relatable and endearing, making this episode a standout in both the romance and slice-of-life genres in the list of anime New Year's Eve moments.

2) The long, long, new year's (Doraemon - Episode 262)

Doraemon (Image via Shin-Ei Animation Studio)

Nobita, in typical fashion, tries to extend the New Year's festivities using Doraemon's time-altering gadgets. What starts as a dream come true quickly devolves into chaotic hilarity.

Ad

This episode captures the playful and imaginative spirit of Doraemon. The use of futuristic gadgets to manipulate time serves as a humorous commentary on our desire to prolong joyful moments. It's a gentle reminder to cherish the present, even as we look forward to the future - making it a quintessential pick for the anime New Year's eve celebration.

1) Winter diamond (Asteroid in Love - Episode 9)

Asteroid in Love (Image via Doga Kobo Studio)

Topping our list is a serene and heartfelt episode where the characters reflect on their dreams and bonds during an anime New Year's Eve stargazing session. The combination of introspection, hope, and breathtaking visuals makes it the perfect way to ring in the new year.

Ad

The episode's focus on astronomy ties in beautifully with the theme of looking ahead. The imagery of stars and constellations serves as a metaphor for infinite possibilities, making this fitting conclusion to both the list and the year of anime New Year's Eve celebrations.

Conclusion

From laugh-out-loud antics to tear-jerking moments, these anime New Year's Eve episodes perfectly encapsulate the festive spirit, offering something special for everyone. Whether you're celebrating solo, with family, or with friends, these stories are sure to bring joy and warmth to your festivities. As you welcome the new year, let these tales remind you to laugh, reflect, and dream big.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback