My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6: Naoshi Usui showcases his powers as Kaoruko Jinnouchi's other secret is revealed

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, titled The Man Called Naoshi Usui was released on February 10, 2025. The episode focused on Naoshi Usui, who demonstrated his ability to overwhelm Miyo's bodyguards at the dojo. It was also revealed how Naoshi could bypass the barriers so easily.

In addition, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 showcased Arata Usuba's feelings, including his exchange with Naoshi Usui. Interestingly, the latest episode featured more action than the previous two installments. Kinema Citrus has done a wonderful job of portraying the events from the original light novel, with gorgeous animation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6: Naoshi Usui makes his move against the soldiers

Arata and Kiyoka Kudo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 begins with Arata Usuba investigating the Imperial family's villa. Kiyoka Kudo and his unit arrive at the scene and ask Arata about the situation. Arata Usuba says His Majesty should be there. However, he's convinced that Naoshi Usui is involved in the case.

Yet, since Naoshi hasn't made contact, they wonder whether they have been led into a trap like Yoshito Godo and others. Kiyoka Kudo senses something is wrong. Suddenly, the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit's general arrives at the scene and tells Kiyoka about Prince Takaihito's latest revelation, according to which Miyo is in danger.

The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 shifts to the dojo, where Naoshi Usui chuckles to see such a warm welcome. According to the episode, he intends to take Miyo with him. Meanwhile, Mukadeyama wonders how Naoshi could breach the barrier since it shouldn't be easily broken.

Naoshi burns the papercrane (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While asking him that question, Mukadeyama tries to slip through a paper crane bird as a message for Kiyoka. However, the crane burns as it contacts the dojo's inner wall. Mukadeyama realizes that Naoshi Usui has tampered with the barrier and trapped them inside. Meanwhile, Naoshi tries to confuse the soldiers with cunning questions.

He asks them who let him breach the barrier if it wasn't Kiyoka Kudo. At this moment, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 shockingly reveals that it's Kaoruko Jinnouchi, who tampered with the barrier to let Naoshi in. According to the episode, Kaoruko was forced to follow Naoshi's orders since he captured her father and brutally tortured him.

Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

However, one of her subordinates reveals it can't be true since he practiced with the general a few days ago. Suddenly, Kaoruko Jinnouchi gets a perplexing thought. She wonders if it was all an illusion, and this thought begins to haunt her. Yet, Naoshi revels at this. He asks Jinnouchi if her memory is truly reliable.

Following that in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, Naoshi Usui extends his hands toward Miyo and asks to go with him. Once again, Naoshi calls himself Miyo's father. Meanwhile, Mukadeyama draws his blade to take down Naoshi. Suddenly, he observes how strangely his subordinates are reacting.

The soldiers attack at each other (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The soldiers begin to attack each other as a result of Naoshi Usui controlling their senses. Some of them begin to see strange Grotesqueries instead of their subordinates, while others see the Gifted Communion's members. At any rate, Naoshi Usui's Gift shatters everyone's senses.

Meanwhile, Mukadeyama charges toward Naoshi. Suddenly, his vision transports him to the edge of a cliff. As she momentarily stops, Naoshi plunges a knife into his torso. He reminds the soldier that on the battlefield, a moment of hesitation can cost one's life.

After leaving Mukadeyama incapacitated, Naoshi approaches Miyo. At this moment, Kaoruko Jinnouchi raises her sword against the intruder. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 then showcases Kaoruko Jinnouchi demonstrating her impressive sword skills against Naoshi.

Naoshi vs. Kaoruko in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Even though she uses her Gift to boost her physical performance, Kaoruko poses no threat to Naoshi Usui. While lying on the ground, Mukadeyama realizes that Naoshi is literally playing with someone as skilled as Kaoruko. Eventually, Naoshi grabs Kaoruko's arm and slams her against the dojo's window.

As the glass shards fall upon the impact, Miyo Saimori realizes it's the same vision from her dreams. She regrets not telling Kiyoka about her dream and wonders why she cannot comprehend her dreams. At the same time, Miyo realizes Naoshi would want her, the only Dream-Sight user, to the Gifted Communion.

Miyo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Although Naoshi asks Miyo to join him, she maintains her stance. She also tells Naoshi that he already has a father. Since Miyo doesn't listen to his words, Naoshi reaches for her. Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, Kiyoka Kudo arrives at the scene and demonstrates his Lightning-based ability to stop Naoshi.

Naoshi Usui remains composed and warns Kiyoka Kudo that it's only the beginning. After this, he uses his ability to heighten everyone's senses. Once Kiyoka regains his composure, he realizes that Naoshi Usui has escaped. At any rate, he approaches Miyo and asks if she's fine.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6: Arata Usuba's past is shown, Miyo and Kaoruko get their moment

Arata Usuba, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The next day, while investigating the Imperial family's villa, Arata Usuba overhears some soldiers badmouthing him and the Usuba family. They speculate that Arata must have lied about the emperor's kidnapping as one of Usui's followers. Later, the general tells Arata that the prejudice around the Usuba family won't disappear in a single day.

Meanwhile, Arata Usuba wants the general's permission to continue the search on his own. As Arata enters the villa, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 delves into a flashback, showcasing his childhood memories. According to the flashback scenes, Arata has always had a lonely life since he wasn't allowed to make any friends.

Since it's the Usuba's duty to weed out the evil Gift users, they aren't permitted to befriend other ability users. Moreover, Arata's grandfather firmly believed that Arata had the potential to become the future heir of the Usuba family. That's why, he was asked to work hard and wait for the time when a Dream-Sight user is born. Arata was tasked to become that person's sword.

Arata, as seen in the past (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, at present, Arata realizes that nothing has ever happened the way his grandfather predicted. In other words, what Arata truly wants to protect is nowhere to be. Just then in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, Naoshi Usui appears at the scene. He tells Arata that he understands his situation. That's why, he extends his hands and invites him to the Gifted Communion.

Elsewhere in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6, Mukadeyama bows his head and apologizes to Miyo for belittling her. He realizes that Miyo truly is a brave person. At the same time, he plans to work on making the organization fully merit-based. When Miyo asks Mukadeyama about Kaoruko, he says that she is bound to receive severe punishment.

Miyo and Kaoruko (Image via Kinema Citrus)

However, since she was forced to do what she did, and that she's an invaluable member of the squad, Mukadeyama will request a reduction of her punishment. Meanwhile, New Year's Eve approaches. Kiyoka's older sister, Hazuki hosts a small lunch get-together, with Kiyoka, Miyo, Yurie, and Yoshito. Even Arata Usuba is invited.

After the party, Miyo Saimori notices Kaoruko Jinnouchi outside her house. Kaoruko tells Miyo that she will return to the old capital once the investigations are done. That's why, she has come to say her farewell. She adds how Kiyoka has negotiated with the top brasses to let her go.

At the same time, Kaoruko mentions how Mukadeyama has requested to shorten her punishment. She realizes with bittersweet emotions that she's truly blessed even though she has betrayed everyone. Kaoruko thinks she doesn't deserve to be Miyo's friend.

Prince Takaihito, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

That's why, she wants to make up for what she has done, and hopes Miyo will be there for her when she returns. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 then shows Miyo Saimori hugging Kaoruko Jinnouchi.

She hopes that she's good enough for her, which fills Kaoruko's heart with warmth. Just then, it begins to snow. The episode ends with some cryptic words from Prince Takaihito, suggesting a painful road ahead for Miyo.

Conclusion

Produced by Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 provided a wholesome experience, showcasing Naoshi Usui in action. The episode teased Naoshi's powers as he single-handedly overwhelmed the Special Anti-Grotesquerie unit. In addition, the episode saw Kaoruko Jinnouchi's plight as she wrestled with despair after finding out that Naoshi had used her to breach the dojo's barriers.

On the other hand, the episode nicely revealed Arata Usuba's feelings through a few flashback scenes. Undoubtedly, he'll have a massive role to play in the ongoing arc. Besides that, the episode featured a captivating moment between Miyo and Kaoruko.

