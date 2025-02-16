100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6: Rentaro family shines in baseball as Iku Suto overcomes her nightmare

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6, titled I Swear On Your Homerun, came out on February 16, 2025. The episode saw the baseball game unfold, where the Rentaro Family showcased their grit and determination against a formidable opponent. When the chips were down, Iku Suto, Karane, Shizuka, and others showed their resilience.

The episode also paid homage to Dragon Ball and had numerous references to general anime tropes. At the same time, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 saw Rentaro Aijo and Iku Suto get closer over the baseball game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6: The Rentaro family's game against Jurassic High begins

Rentaro and her girlfriends, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 begins with Rentaro Aijo giving a pep talk to his girlfriends ahead of the all-important baseball game. He reminds them how hard they have worked for the past two weeks. That's why, he urges them to give it their all. Meanwhile, Karane asks Rentaro about the remaining spots in the team.

According to 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6, Rentaro had approached three unnamed girls from his school to join the team as substitutes. However, they cannot participate in the game since they have caught a cold. At this moment, Rentaro goes to the opposition's coach and requests that Hahari, Kurumi, and Mei Meido join the team.

Interestingly, the coach allows them to participate. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 then commences the Rentaro family's baseball match against the Jurassic High School. Iku Suto's fiery pitches momentarily bamboozle the strikers. The team's captain realizes that it's Iku Suto. The episode hints at the fact that Suto has a history as a player.

Iku Suto, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

After the first round, Rentaro's team comes into bat. Iku Suto takes the strike against Terano Sauruko, the pitcher. Velocci Rapko, the Jurassic High School team's captain, is the catcher. Terano chants Tyranno Canon and throws the ball with a fiery punch. The pitch is akin to a Super Attack from video games and other media.

Interestingly, Terano's fastball hits Iku Suto's bat so hard that she loses her grip. After the first foul, Iku misses the second shot as well. At this moment in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6, Velocci realizes that Iku might get the third one out of the park.

She gestures something to Terano, which she picks up. Suddenly, she demonstrates a Full Burst version of Tyranno Canon, which canons into Iku's bat. The sheer pressure behind the ball injures Iku's hand and she becomes unable to pitch for a while. With everything going into Velocci's plan, Rentaro's team gets on the back foot.

Velocci and Terano (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Since Iku Suto's hands are swollen, Nano becomes the new pitcher for the Rentaro team in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6. However, she doesn't pack the same punch as Iku as the Jurassic High School batters easily score in multiple rounds. On the other hand, the Rentaro Family batters' desperation against Terano's pitches continues.

Banking on the proper strategies and minus Iku Suto's threat, the Jurassic High School gains a massive lead over Rentaro's family. However, Velocci wants to kill the game before it gets to the final round. To rattle them completely, Velocci chooses Shizuka as the "weak link." While Shizuka is on the field, Velocci trash talks with her to bring down her morale.

She tells her that she's letting her team down due to her incompetence. Shizuka, who is pure at heart, takes Velocci's words seriously. Those words continue to haunt her mind and she begins to fumble in the field. As a result, the Jurassic High School team gains three more points.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6: Jurassic High's strategy backfires

Shizuka in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 shifts to Shizuka, who breaks down in tears. She apologizes to everyone for spoiling their hard work. Rentaro and others begin to console Shizuka. Meanwhile, Kusuri mentions how the Jurassic High School's captain indulged in a trash talk with Shizuka to break her concentration.

After the time out, the Rentaro family's counterattack begins. Karane comes into bat quietly at first. Velocci feels the Rentaro Family must be rattled after the previous debacle. Yet, on the contrary, the incident riles them up. Karane and the other girls literally turn into "super saiyans" against the Jurassic High School.

Even Iku Suto miraculously heals from her injuries. As such, she rejoins the game and showcases her impressive baseball smarts. Likewise, Rentaro Aijo shows his overtly dramatic emotions, urging her girlfriends to do their best. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 shows Velocci's plans backfiring as the Rentaro family inches closer to their points.

Rentaro family goes super saiyan (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

With only three points behind in the final round, Iku Suto comes to bat. Velocci is worried that a homerun could seal the game for the Rentaro family. However, she knows that Iku might not be able to hit it out of the park. Just then, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 reveals Iku Suto's biggest insecurity.

It is revealed that in the past Iku injured an audience by striking a homerun. That incident caused a psychological block on Iku's mind, preventing her from unleashing her full potential. However, she plans to hit it out of the ground for her team's sake. Yet, Terano's fastballs make it difficult for her to land out of the ground.

Iku's trauma, as shown in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

After two fouls, Iku Suto finally switches on her actual game mode. Velocci realizes trouble, so she gestures at Terano to throw another Full Burst. She knows that throwing two Full Burst in a single game can wreck Terano's arm as well as her own arm from taking the catch. That said, it's the game's final ball and she doesn't want to lose.

Terano showcases her impressive strength to throw a Tyranno Canon: Full Burst. As Iku connects the ball with her bat, she suddenly recalls her past memories concerning the audience's injury. At this moment, Rentaro Aijo urges her to hit the homerun. He promises to catch it no matter how powerful the hit is.

Iku Suto strikes the ball (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 then shows Iku Suto fully connecting the ball to send it out of the park. The ball thunders into the ground like a comet, which Rentaro catches dramatically. After hitting the winning run, Iku goes to Rentaro.

Iku Suto then kisses Rentaro and tells him how much she loves him. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 ends on a high note with Rentaro's girlfriends and the players from the Jurassic High School having a barbeque party after the game.

Conclusion

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 was a fine spectacle, showcasing the Rentaro family's resilience and determination to win the game for which they practiced hard. Iku Suto faced her insecurities and sealed the game for her team.

At the same time, the episode showed how Rentaro's girlfriends look out for each other. Undoubtedly, the episode highlighted the Rentaro family's astonishing teamwork.

