100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5: Iku Suto is introduced as Rentaro and his girlfriends practice baseball

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5, titled Athletes Are Basically Masochists, was released on February 9, 2025. The episode introduced Rentaro Aijo's ninth soulmate, Iku Suto, who exhibited an intense passion for baseball. She wanted to recruit people into her all-girls baseball team since it was on the verge of being banned.

The episode perfectly portrayed Iku Suto's character, focusing on her masochistic acts. In addition, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 saw a plethora of funny moments, featuring Rentaro's other girlfriends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5: Rentaro finds his ninth soulmate in Iku Suto

Hahari in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 kicks off with Hahari Hanazono and others horrified to see that they have gained weight as a consequence of the eating contest. The only exceptions are Kurumi Haraga, who has a high metabolism, and Mei Meido, who didn't participate. As such, the girls who have put on weight decide to engage in "secret training" every day, which moves Rentaro Aijo.

He cannot believe that his girlfriends, who are already cute, are striving for further excellence. During the recess period, Rentaro notices a girl swinging a baseball bat and trying to recruit girls into the Girl's Baseball Team. Even though she exudes enthusiasm for the game, the girl fails to attract new recruits.

As soon as the girl notices Rentaro, they both experience the fated zing. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 then introduces the girl as Iku Suto, a first-year student. Suto asks Rentaro whether he would like to join the club, completely forgetting that it's an all-girls club.

Iku and Rentaro experience the zing (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

She wonders what's up with her since she cannot think straight. Just then, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 reveals Iko Suto's plight. She mentions that her baseball club will disband if her team doesn't win the next weekend's practice game. Rentaron then recalls that a baseball team requires nine members, so he asks how many members Iku needs.

Interestingly, Iku Suto says she needs eight people, meaning she's the only one who's available. According to 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5, the girl's baseball team had full members about half a month ago. They all made the same vow to win the Nationals. To that end, they decided to learn real baseball and left to study abroad in America.

Iku Suto has decided to stay back in Japan to safeguard the club until her teammates return. Yet, her club is on the verge of being disbanded. Meanwhile, Rentaro Aijo wonders why Iku is exercising herself so much. Iku says since she's alone, the most she can do is practice swings.

Rentaro discovers Iku's masochist side (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

However, Rentaro realizes it's too much. He further learns that Iku uses recess times to practice swinging and try recruiting people. Suddenly, she observes how Iku is deriving pleasure from her pain. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 then reveals that Iku Suto is not only a stoicist but also a masochist.

Seeing Iku trying so hard, Rentaro Aijo extends his hand to help. Iku then wants Rentaro to plummet her belly while she swings her bat - a proposal Rentaro instantly rejects. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 then shows Rentaro and Iku practising baseball at the training ground.

After the intense practice session, Iku gives Rentaro a massage and mentions how fun playing baseball is with other people.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5: Rentaro and his girlfriends promise to help Iku

Iku observes Rentaro with Nano (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The next day, Iku Suto notices Rentaro Aijo in the hallway with Eiai Nano. At first, she doesn't react much. Yet, once she sees Nano holding Rentaro's hands, she realizes the boy must be already in a relationship. After the classes, Aijo goes to meet Iku at the training ground, where she asks him out.

Strangely, Rentaro declines Iku's proposal. Rentaro's rejection causes heartbreak for Iku, who derives pleasure from it because of her masochistic tendencies. However, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 reveals that Rentaro only lied to Iku.

Apparently, he realized that Iku must have wanted to experience the "pleasure" of heartbreak. That's why, he turned down her proposal. Once the confusion gets cleared, Rentaro promises to make Iku Suto happy. After that, Rentaro introduces Iku to his other soulmates, who discover the girl's masochistic side. Iku wants to be hit because she feels she's not as cute as the rest of Rentaro's girlfriends.

Rentaro introduces Iku to everyone (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Moreover, she gives them an impression as if she's joining a club. Meanwhile, Rentaro asks his other girlfriends whether they would like to join the baseball club. He reveals Iku's plight, including how her club is on the verge of collapsing. Hence, he wonders whether they can play the next weekend's baseball game. Suddenly, Hakari gets an idea.

Since Hakari is already exercising with others in secret to reduce weight, she feels playing baseball will only help their cause. She becomes jubilant when Rentaro says he will be there with them as a supporter. The prospect of exercising with Rentaro excites everyone, as they accept his request.

Unfortunately, Mei Meido, Hahari, and Kurumi miss out since they aren't high school students. Yet, they decide to partake in the training sessions anyway. The narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 then shows Rentaro's girlfriends practicing baseball in their own unique way.

Rentaro and Iku (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Meanwhile, Iku Suto continues to overexert herself - even after the training is over, she decides to stay back and practice her swings a bit more. The next day, Rentaro and others find Iku still practicing on the ground. However, the fatigue finally kicks in as Iku gets unconscious.

After Iku regains consciousness, she decides to head to the ground again. When Rentaro stops her, she says she must go and practice harder than ever. With the kindness Rentaro and his soulmates have shown her, she's glad that her team has a shot at winning the match. That's why, she cannot waste that chance because of her incompetence.

Rentaro Aijo's soulmates in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Hakari Hanazono, who hides under Iku Suto's bed, eavesdrop on their conversation. The next day, she arrives at the training ground with others, fully committed to helping Iku Suto. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 ends with Rentaro and his girlfriends promising to give it all.

Conclusion

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 featured a solid narrative, showcasing Iku Suto's bond with Rentaro and his other girlfriends. Aside from her masochistic personality, she has an immense passion for baseball. The episode had everything fans wanted, from comedy to plenty of wholesome moments.

