100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4: Rentaro Aijo and Mei Meido get their special moment

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4, titled Wet Maid Party, was released on February 2, 2025. The episode witnessed a date between Rentaro Aijo and his new soulmate, Mei Meido. Rentaro realized that Mei was obsessed with taking orders. Hence, he tried to convince her to take care of herself as well.

Besides that, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 saw Rentaro's other soulmates dress up in maid costumes to welcome Mei Meido into their family. In addition, the group played a Soaking Maid game, involving squirt guns.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4: Rentaro and Mei Meido go on a date

Mei Meido and Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 begins with Mei Meido acting as Rentaro's personal maid for a day at the behest of Hahari Hanazono. Mei picks up Rentaro from his house and drives a car. Meanwhile, Rentaro, who doesn't know about Mei's likes and dislikes, asks her about them.

Mei Meido says she likes her master, Hahari, so she wonders whether they should go there. Rentaro then asks Mei whether she has any other interest than Hahari. Flustered, Mei says it's Rentaro. Thus, she asks the boy whether they should return to his home. Rentaro Aijo wonders whether Mei has no other interests, such as favorite food, games, and others.

Suddenly, Mei Meido recalls that she wanted to go to Onibuzaki Park to witness the cherry blossom. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 then switches to the Onibuzaki park, where the two lovebirds arrive. Rentaro realizes that Mei will keep trying to impress him and won't pay heed to her own interest.

Mei's gesture overwhelms Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

That's why, she tries to ensure they have a decent time at the park, not as a master and servant, but as lovers. However, Mei Meido's devotion to her job prevents her from seeing Rentaro's actual desire. That said, Rentaro commends Mei Meido's ethics. He's overwhelmed when the girl takes out a homemade lunchbox she prepared in the morning.

Rentaro Aijo adores the modesty, innocence, and grace. In addition, her cooking delights Rentaro, since it has his favorite eggs. Mei says she has learned about Rentaro's likes and dislikes from Hahari. Just then in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4, Mei Meido asks Rentaro whether she has any other orders for her.

It becomes a perplexing situation for Rentaro as he doesn't even know what to ask. Yet, since he wants to respect Mei's wish, he asks her to get a cherry blossom branch. After bringing the branch to Rentaro, Mei awaits her next order. Rentaro feels bad about asking the girl to do such meaningless orders. He asks Mei to throw the branch far away and gets it himself.

Rentaro and Mei at the park (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

However, Mei Meido keeps asking for new orders in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4. As such, Rentaro Aijo asks Mei why she's so focused on devoting herself to others. While he thinks it's laudable, he also implores her to take care of herself.

Yet, Mei doesn't see any value in that. Rather, she wants to be useful to her masters. Suddenly, Rentaro gets an idea in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4. He orders Mei to do nothing. It becomes a problem for Mei as she cannot fathom to how go about the order.

Mei Meido, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As she fails to appease Rentaro, the boy says there's only one option left for her to help him. Rentaro Aijo implores Mei to do just the way she is. He adds that all Mei has to do is to keep on living.

Moreover, he wants Mei to devote herself as his girlfriend rather than as a maid. Likewise, Rentaro will devote himself to her as a boyfriend. Mei Meido finally embraces her own feelings.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4: The Wet Maid Party begins

Rentaro's soulmates in maid's costume (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As Mei Meido joins Rentaro Aijo's harem, the other girls think it calls for a celebration. They decide to put on their maid costume and play a maid survival game called the soaking maid party. Hahari proposes that the winner will get a kiss and hug from Rentaro. As for the referee, they unanimously decided that it should be their boyfriend, Rentaro Aijo.

As such, he puts on a butler's costume. Meanwhile, in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4, Mei Meido makes the necessary preparations to arrange the squirt guns for the game. The survival game begins in a fiery fashion, with Karane firing water bullets at Mei Meido.

However, Mei's experience as a maid endows her with excellent agility as she dodges them with ease. In addition, Karane realizes that Mei has the advantage in the game since she has a better understanding of the way the maid outfit flutters with movement.

Karane and Kusuri (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The soaking maid game in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 turns up the heat as Mei Meido uses her water gun at Karane. However, Karane's physical attributes allow her to escape being shot. Yet, Kusuri finds an opening and she sprays water on Karane's costume.

While Kusuri celebrates, Eiai Nano sprays water on her to disqualify her from the game. With both Karane and Kusuri out, the narrative for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 shifts the focus to Hahari, who uses her gun to get Kurumi Haraga out of the game.

At this moment, Nano goes after Hahari, whose defense is left open. However, Mei Meido intervenes as she cannot allow anybody to spray water on her master, Hahari. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 then showcases a scintillating contest between Nano and Mei.

Nano and Mei Meido (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Yet, suddenly, Nano notices that Shizuka is unguarded. She decides to take her out of the game. However, Shizuka by fluke manages to get Nano sprayed with water. Unfortunately, she is also disqualified as she gets hit by her own squirt gun. Thus, only Hahari, Hakari, and Mei are left in the contest.

According to 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4, Hakari was biding her time, allowing others to thin themselves out. She knows the strongest opponents are Mei and her mother. She points the squirt gun at Hahari and threatens Mei that she will shoot.

Yet, Hakari's plan fails when Hahari uses the squirt gun on herself. With Hahari out of the game, only Mei and Hakari are left. Just then, Hakari gets an opening to against Mei Meido. Yet, she misses the shot and instead is hit by Mei's water gun. Rentaro and others think Mei Meido has won, but her costume gets soaked with water as she carries Hahari into her arms.

Rentaro declares everyone the winner (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Even though nobody wins, Rentaro declares everyone will get the first prize. Thus, all of the soaking wet maids kiss Rentaro Aijo one by one. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 shows Rentaro Aijo kissing Mei Meido for the first time.

After the game is done, Rentaro's girlfriends ask Mei Meido how she became Hahari's personal maid. The episode reveals how Hahari once saved Mei on a snowy night simply because she thought she was cute. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 ends on a light-hearted note, with Mei Meido overwhelmed by Hahari's words.

Conclusion

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 provided a wholesome experience, with the primary focus on Mei Meido and Rentaro Aijo's chemistry. Interestingly, Rentaro was able to convince Meido that she didn't have to act like a maid all the time towards him.

Rather, he wanted Mei to devote herself as his girlfriend. Besides that, the major highlight of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 4 was Rentaro Aijo's soulmates playing the soaking maid game.

