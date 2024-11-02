10 healthiest anime relationships, ranked

Anime relationships, though mostly romantic, always depict deeper, meaningful relationships. Such relationships show that two people can really uplift each other and support each other at the same time.

It goes beyond romance to respect, trust, and never faltering support—a solid ground for growth and mutual understanding. From friendships that inspire resilience to a love that exemplifies loyalty, such relationships set powerful examples in anime.

They give the audience a glimpse of healthy dynamics, where challenges are met together, and respect remains constant. Such bonds are relatable to the fans, reminding them what balanced and fulfilling relationships look like. Here are ten of the healthiest anime relationships, ranked from least to the most impactful.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Sawako Kuronuma & Shota Kazehaya, and 9 other healthiest anime relationships, ranked

10) Sakuta Azusagawa & Mai Sakurajima (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai)

Sakuta Azusagawa & Mai Sakurajima (Image via CloverWorks)

Sakuta Azusagawa and Mai Sakurajima's love life in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ranks one of the healthiest anime relationships. What they share is honesty, unwavering support, and deep trust.

Sakuta does not judge Mai when she is at her worst with her "Adolescence Syndrome." He understands her problems and sympathizes with her whenever her problems become hard to understand.

Mai, on the other hand, values Sakuta's loyalty and openly cherishes his quirks. Together, they take all challenges head-on and represent a partnership built on mutual respect and genuine care.

9) Kyoko Hori & Izumi Miyamura (Horimiya)

Kyoko Hori & Izumi Miyamura (Image via CloverWorks)

With their refreshing and sincere connection in Horimiya, Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura stand out as different in connecting beyond their physical features because Hori is quite strong, and Miyamura is a gentle soul hiding inside.

This open communication and mutual acceptance make for a balanced couple, always making the best of each other. This ranks them among the healthiest anime relationships.

8) Tohru Honda & Kyo Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Tohru Honda & Kyo Sohma (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In Fruits Basket, the relationship between Tohru Honda and Kyo Sohma develops with patience, acceptance, and emotional healing. With gentle understanding, Tohru helps Kyo confront his insecurities and trauma, while Kyo's growing confidence encourages Tohru to lean on someone for the first time.

Their bond is based on respect for each other and compassion, where both Tohru and Sohma support each other's growth into the best version of themselves.

This supporting dynamic makes their bond an incredibly potent example of growth and unconditional love and distinguishes them as the healthiest anime relationships.

7) Sawako Kuronuma & Shota Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)

Sawako Kuronuma & Shota Kazehaya (Image via Production I.G)

Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya share lovely chemistry in Kimi ni Todoke. When Sawako feels quite isolated because of her timid and unapproachable nature, Shota comes to her assistance and identifies her real disposition of concern for others. It is founded on mutual respect, with Shota supporting Sawako's self-esteem and Sawako appreciating Shota's openness.

They support each other's progress without pushing for sudden changes to allow their natural emotions to develop. This slow-blooming type of romance built with patience and authenticity of emotions makes this one of the healthiest anime relationships.

6) Fuyutsuki & Himuro (The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague)

Fuyutsuki & Himuro (Image via Studio Liber)

Fuyutsuki and Himuro in The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague share a witty workplace relationship. The calm and understanding nature of Fuyutsuki is matched by the icy powers of Himuro, which he reflects through his emotions towards her, especially when they get frustrated.

Instead of judging or being disgusted by his weird abilities, Fuyutsuki stands by and comforts him, creating an accepting atmosphere. Himuro also respects and values her kind nature; thus, their bond grows organically. This places Fuyutsuki and Himuro among the anime relationships with the strongest bond.

5) Izumi & Sig Curtis (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Izumi & Sig Curtis (Image via Studio Bones)

Izumi and Sig Curtis are a deep, supportive, and loving marriage. In Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, they symbolize the depth of unbreakable dedication. When all seems tough, whether it is bad health issues with Izumi or even the weighty burdens she had to shoulder in her past, Sig is her strength and source of comfort.

Their relationship is founded on mutual understanding, whereby Izumi respects Sig for being quietly resilient and her fierce determination, which he respects. She and Sig portray a team of love and loyalty placed before everything else.

4) Narumi Momose & Hirotaka Nifuji (Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku)

Narumi Momose & Hirotaka Nifuji (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Narumi Momose and Hirotaka Nifuji from Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku are bound by deep mutual understanding and acceptance. Their common love for otaku culture connects them on the deepest level.

They also share their feelings freely among themselves and greatly encourage one another's passion. This honesty gives them a completely non-judgmental and safe space to be themselves. Hence, the relationship is not just loving but also emotionally rewarding. With this, Narumi and Hirotaka form one of the healthiest anime relationships.

3) Prince Zen & Shirayuki (Snow White With The Red Hair)

Prince Zen & Shirayuki (Image via Studio Bones)

Prince Zen and Shirayuki of Snow White With The Red Hair have a relationship built on understanding and supporting each other. Their bond depicts the value of open communication as they continually express their feelings and encourage each other's ambitions.

Zen values Shirayuki for her independence and capabilities, and Shirayuki praises and admires Zen for his dedication to duty and desire to accomplish something. Combining their efforts, each overcame tough situations with teamwork, making them one of the anime relationships with healthy love.

2) Takeo Gouda & Rinko Yamato (My Love Story!!)

Takeo Gouda & Rinko Yamato (Image via Madhouse)

Takeo Gouda and Rinko Yamato are truly supportive and loving. Their relationship is defined by trust and communication. The relationship is defined by Takeo's selflessness and Rinko's admiration for him, making the relationship based on respect.

They face challenges together, proving that real love is not only about each other's ideal romantic feelings but also lifting each other. This makes Takeo Gouda and Rinko Yamato one of the most romantic anime couples.

1) Tatsu & Miku (The Way of the Househusband)

Tatsu & Miku (Image via J.C.Staff)

The refreshing supportive relationship from The Way of the Househusband by Tatsu and Miku offers a break from stereotypes and focuses on the most genuine partnership. Tatsu is a former yakuza who fully embraces himself in the dedicated role of a homemaker, as opposed to Miku, a career-driven designer who balances work and home life.

This respect and appreciation for each other's strengths make them well-balanced in a way that no one feels restricted by the stereotypes. This open-understanding approach to marriage shows how they uplift each other. Hence, they are among the healthiest anime relationships.

Final thoughts

Anime relationships are a good source of insight into the dynamics of love and friendship. Takeo Gouda and Rinko Yamato in My Love Story!! share a relationship of unshakeable support, while Narumi Momose and Hirotaka Nifuji in Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku share an intimate understanding of each other.

Each expresses the importance of trust as well as communication. In furtherance of that refreshing approach, Tatsu and Miku of The Way of the Househusband drive in that real partnerships thrive outside societal bounds.

