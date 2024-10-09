8 anime main characters who use Talk no Jutsu but get no hate for it

Through the years there have been many markable anime main characters who have mastered Talk no Jutsu (the art of persuasion and empathy). These characters have faced formidable foes, individuals scarred by their pasts and driven to darkness. Through genuine conversations and unwavering compassion, these protagonists have managed to help their enemies see the light and mend their ways.

Whether it's Midoriya's inspiring words in My Hero Academia or Kenshin Himura's pacifist resolve in Rurouni Kenshin, these anime main characters exemplify the power of understanding and forgiveness. This extraordinary skill, which is referred to as Talk no Jutsu in the anime community, demonstrates empathy and faith in the potential for redemption.

8 anime main characters who use Talk no Jutsu

1) Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket)

Tohru Honda as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Tohru Honda is amongst those anime main characters whose greatest strengths are her kindness and empathy. She meets numerous Sohma family members in Fruits Basket, all of whom are troubled by personal curses and psychological scars. Tohru's ability to listen and offer heartfelt advice helps many characters confront their pasts and heal. One of the most significant examples is her friendship with Kyo Sohma.

Kyo, who is cursed to change into a cat, is filled with resentment and guilt. Through her unwavering support and understanding, Tohru helps Kyo accept himself and his past, which ultimately encourages him to open up and embrace his true feelings. Tohru's Talk no Jutsu moments are treasured for their warmth and positive influence on the Sohma family, demonstrating the power of conversation and empathy.

2) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Even demons, who are often portrayed in Demon Slayer as being beyond redemption, are vulnerable to Tanjiro Kamado's Talk no Jutsu. His ability to empathize with his enemies and understand their tragic pasts puts him on the list of influential anime main characters. Among the most noteworthy instances is his meeting with Twelve Kizuki member Rui.

Rui's tragic backstory involving his desperate desire for a family is revealed through Tanjiro's conversations with him. Despite Rui's actions, Tanjiro shows him kindness and understanding, helping him find peace in his final moments. His Talk no Jutsu moments have a lasting impression because they emphasize how crucial empathy and comprehension are, even in the face of great evil.

3) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Midoriya, aka Deku, is known for his genuine concern for others and his ability to inspire change through his Talk no Jutsu. Characters like Shoto Todoroki and Kota Izumi find a better path and overcome personal traumas thanks to Deku's conversations with them.

Shoto, who battles the abuse he endured from his father Endeavor, starts to recover and accept who he is thanks to Deku's encouragement during the U.A. Sports Festival. After both of his parents died while performing their duties, Kota Izumi was raised to despise heroes.

Deku's determination to protect Kota and his heartfelt conversation with him help the boy see that not all heroes are the same. As one of the anime main characters, his Talk no Jutsu moments have a lasting impact because they emphasize how important it is to have faith in a better tomorrow.

4) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu as seen in the anime (Image via Satelight, A-1 Pictures)

Natsu's conversations with characters like Gajeel Redfox and Laxus Dreyar help them see the error of their ways and join his guild. Natsu’s unwavering faith and forgiveness have a profound effect on Gajeel, who joins the guild as an enemy at first. This leads Gajeel to become a loyal and valuable member of the guild.

Laxus, on the other hand, is a powerful mage who becomes consumed by his desire for strength and recognition. His actions cause a great deal of conflict within the guild, but Natsu's unwavering commitment to reaching out to him and reminding him of Fairy Tail's core principles helps him perceive his shortcomings.

Natsu's Talk no Jutsu and ability to see the good in others make him one of the most significant anime main characters and a powerful force for change in the series.

5) Himura Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)

Himura Kenshin as seen in the anime (Image via Gallop, Studio Deen)

Himura Kenshin uses Talk no Jutsu to settle fights as a result of his promise to never kill again. As one of the most iconic anime main characters, the core of his identity is his calm demeanor and his attempts to use dialogue to save others. A noteworthy instance is his association with Saito Hajime, a former adversary from the Bakumatsu period.

Saito eventually comes to respect Kenshin and turns into an ally despite their previous conflicts because of his unwavering dedication to peace and dedication to communication. Kenshin's Talk no Jutsu moments are respected for their emotional depth and the way they shape his character.

6) Haruka Umemiya (Wind Breaker)

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Haruka Umemiya can mold people around him because he can relate to them and understand their struggles. His discussions with opponents and rivals in Wind Breaker frequently cause them to reconsider their course of action and choose a more positive one.

Even though Umemiya's most significant transformations come after a good fight, his compassion and will to support people are traits that resonate with him. This makes him one of the most influential anime main characters that use Talk no Jutsu.

7) Takemichi Hanagaki (Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Takemichi Hanagaki frequently confronts and convinces gang members to change their ways because of his unwavering desire to save his friends and alter the course of events. His sincere dialogues with Mikey and Draken in Tokyo Revengers demonstrate his strong sense of loyalty and trust in second chances.

While Takemichi is physically weaker than his comrades, he continues to stand up to them and for them as he is one of the most persistent anime main characters. Takemichi's ability to connect with others on an emotional level and his use of Talk No Jutsu is evident throughout the series.

8) Kiyotaka Ayanokoji (Classroom of the Elite)

Ayanokoji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Lerche)

As one of the most manipulative anime main characters, Kiyotaka Ayanokoji's strategic mind and ability to read people allow him to influence situations and others. In Classroom of the Elite, he often convinces opponents to change their minds and support his objectives through dialogue. While his methods can be cold and calculated, his ability to sway people with his words is a key aspect of his character.

Ayanokoji's manipulation of Ryuen Kakeru, a well-known bully and adversary, is one noteworthy instance. Ayanokoji outmaneuvers Ryuen and eventually gets him to reevaluate his aggressive tactics by identifying his motivations and weaknesses. Ayanokoji's Talk no Jutsu moments are marked by calculated dialogues and effectiveness in changing the course of events.

