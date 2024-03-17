Demon Slayer: Does Giyu Tomioka kill any of the Twelve Kizuki other than Rui? Explained

The Demon Slayer manga ended a few years ago, but the anime adaptation by Ufotable is heading into its final portion, which is why a lot of fans worldwide want to know how these last few arcs are going to be adapted. Furthermore, there are a lot of anime-only fans who are looking forward to knowing what happens to several characters, especially some like the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka.

Tomioka is one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters and anime-only fans want to see more of him on the battlefield, especially considering how most of the Hashira have made a strong impression when called upon. Furthermore, a lot of fans also want to know if Tomioka managed to kill any of the Twelve Kizuki other than the Lower Moon known as Rui.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Giyu Tomioka only killed Rui among the Twelve Kizuki in the Demon Slayer series

Simply put, Rui is the only demon among the Twelve Kizuki that Giyu Tomioka kills during the entirety of the series. That may sound disappointing to anime-only fans who would have liked to see more of this character in the coming arcs, but it is also worth pointing out that the reason Tomioka didn't kill other Kizuki is simply because he was going up against some of the strongest characters in the franchise.

Tomioka was part of the group that invaded Muzan's Infinity Castle during the final major arc of the series and, along with Tanjiro Kamado, ended up being the one who faced Akaza, the third Upper Moon. Akaza made a considerable impact in the story when he fought and killed the Flame Hashira Rengoku, so this battle was personal for both Tomioka and Tanjiro.

They are not strong enough to defeat Akaza but the latter has a change of heart and takes his own life, which leads to both characters facing Muzan himself. Tomioka continues to give a good showing despite the difference in power and was also part of the group dealing with Tanjiro when the latter became a demon, ultimately being one of the two remaining Hashira at the end of the series, the other being Sanemi Shinazugawa.

The role of Tomioka throughout the story

Tomioka in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

Demon Slayer as a story would have seen a rather different development if it wasn't for Giyu Tomioka. Considering that he was the one who found Tanjiro and Nezuko at the beginning of the manga, there is a very good chance that other Hashira would have just killed the latter when she turned into a demon, and then the story would have been gone in a completely different direction.

Furthermore, while Tomioka was definitely sidelined during most of the series, his relevance resurged once again during the events of the final arc. He was one of the few characters in the Infinity Castle arc who managed to fight more than one opponent and give a good showing, which proves how capable he is as a fighter.

Final thoughts

Rui is the only member of the Twelve Kizuki - the main group of antagonists in Demon Slayer - that Giyu Tomioka killed. However, he does have a very good battle with the third Upper Moon, Akaza, during the events of the Infinity Castle arc and is one of the characters who fought Muzan in the final battle.

