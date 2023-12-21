Demon Slayer: Why is Sanemi Shinazugawa so angry? Explored

The Nine Pillars of the Demon Slayer Corps are among some of the most powerful characters in the series, with each displaying abilities surpassing those of regular humans. Among them, Sanemi Shinazugawa stands out as one of the more interesting characters in the story due to his brash attitude towards other people, including his brother, and his pure hatred for demons.

Like most of the other characters in the series, Sanemi's early life was marked by tragedy. In his very first appearance in Demon Slayer, Sanemi garnered a lot of hate from fans of the series for attacking Nezuko and Tanjiro. It led fans to question the reason behind Sanemi's intense anger and disdain for demons and other people in general.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer season 3 and the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Exploring the reason behind Sanemi Shinazugawa's anger in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer's Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa mostly comes across as an abrasive and rash person. He has a deep-rooted hatred against demons and a natural disdain for other people in general, with the only exception being Kagaya Ubuyashiki. While there haven't been any official answers to the reason behind Sanemi's behavior, most may attribute it to his tragic past.

Sanemi's past was explored in the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer season 3. It was revealed that he was the oldest of his seven siblings and lived with his parents. His father was abusive to his siblings and his mother, who tried to protect her children by often shielding them with her body.

Following their father's death, Sanemi and his brother, Genya Shinazugawa, were determined to protect their family at all costs.

On one fateful night, their mother did not return home at the usual time, which worried them. Sanemi went out to find her, while Genya remained with his siblings. When their mother eventually returned, Genya immediately noticed that something was off.

It was revealed that she had been turned into a demon as she went on to kill all of her children, except Genya. Sanemi returned home just in time to save his brother, as he managed to tackle his mother outside and screamed at Genya to run.

Although Genya managed to get away and look for a doctor to help his siblings, he returned to find Sanemi, who was gravely injured, and their mother lying dead at his feet.

At the time, Genya, who was confused and in a state of panic, screamed at Sanemi and accused him of killing their mother. He was not aware at the time that it was their mother who had turned into a demon and attacked them.

The shock of losing his siblings at his mother's hands and his brother accusing him of murder created a significant impact on Sanemi's life. After realizing his mistake, Genya tried to make amends and join the Demon Slayer Corps in search of his brother.

However, Sanemi dismissed him and displayed harsh behavior towards him. While some may think that his behavior towards Genya was a result of their past, it was later revealed in the manga that Sanemi wanted his brother to live a normal life instead of becoming a Demon Slayer.

Furthermore, Sanemi said that he would have made sure to protect Genya from demons if he had chosen to live a normal life. Therefore, it can be concluded that Sanemi's cold and rude behavior is a result of losing people he cared about in the past.

Although he bears a deep-rooted hatred for demons, he eventually shows a much more caring and gentle side toward other people at the end of the story, after Genya's death at the hands of Kokushibo.

Final thoughts

Sanemi Shinazugawa is certainly one of the most complex characters in Demon Slayer. His anger is likely due to his traumatic past, with his rage serving as a coping mechanism. In other words, it is a shield that he uses to protect himself emotionally and continue to fight against demons, despite the pain and turmoil he carries within.