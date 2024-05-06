For a long time, people have been telling fairy tales. These tales have inspired many storytellers in many ways, like in anime series. Anime creators take tales like Snow White and Cinderella, or unknown folk stories, and make them new and interesting tales of their own. They weave these magical stories into unique shows that capture fans' hearts.
Fairy tales get a fun new twist in these anime series as they honor timeless tales everyone loved for years. Yet they also give us interesting new plots and great characters. These anime series takes the fairy tales to a new level, bringing the classics to life in an exciting way.
From The Tale of the Princess Kaguya to Snow White with the Red Hair: Here are the top 10 ranked anime series inspired by fairy tales
1) The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
An old Japanese story, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, was the inspiration for the Studio Ghibli film The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. This movie, directed by Isao Takahata, tells the life story of Kaguya. A simple bamboo worker found her as a tiny girl inside a glowing bamboo shoot. The worker and his wife raised Kaguya, who grew into a remarkably beautiful woman.
Kaguya's beauty attracted many suitors, including the emperor. However, she longed for the simplicity of her childhood and struggled with her sense of self. The film's stunning hand-drawn animation and its exploration of themes like identity, societal pressure, and the fleeting nature of life make it a true anime masterpiece, drawing inspiration from fairy tales.
2) Fruits Basket (2019-2021)
The old Chinese fairytale named The Great Race inspires Fruits Basket. This remarkable anime series follows Tohru Honda, a kind high school student. While with the Sohma family, a strange event occurs: they transform into animals from the Zodiac when hugged by someone of another gender. This peculiar curse has affected them for generations.
As Tohru bonds with the Sohmas, she learns about their deep troubles. With compassion, she helps them break free from the curse that has troubled their family for so long. Fruits Basket skillfully weaves elements from The Great Race, like the Zodiac animals and curse, with its own emotional characters and storyline. The blend creates a heartwarming, engaging tale of hope and perseverance.
3) Sailor Moon (1992-1997)
The much-loved Sailor Moon anime series is inspired by a Greek tale. In this story, Usagi (the main character) was a Moon Princess named Serenity in her past life who loved a human prince named Endymion.
As Sailor Moon, Usagi and her friends (called Sailor Scouts) fight against evil forces on Earth. They also deal with their past lives and Usagi's romance with Mamoru, who was Endymion. This anime blends a fairytale-like love story with an exciting action plot, which is why it remains an iconic series after so many years.
4) Princess Tutu (2002-2003)
The anime series Princess Tutu joins two well-known stories: The Ugly Duckling and Swan Lake. The show follows Ahiru, a girl who can turn into Princess Tutu, a graceful ballet dancer. Her job is to find lost pieces of a prince's broken heart.
As Ahiru lives two lives, a duck and a human, she learns about love, finding her true self, and the power of stories. Princess Tutu skillfully blends ballet, fairy tale ideas, and thoughts about stories themselves. This unique combination charms viewers and makes the anime truly special.
5) Snow White with the Red Hair (2015-2016)
The anime series Snow White with the Red Hair puts a special twist on the classic fairy tale, Snow White. In this show, a young herbalist named Shirayuki has beautiful red hair. The prince of her kingdom grows attracted to her, but Shirayuki refuses his advances. She must then flee her home and seek refuge in a new land.
There, she meets a kind herbalist named Zen. Together, Shirayuki and Zen go on a journey of self-discovery and romance. What makes this anime unique is its strong female lead. Shirayuki is independent and refuses to let her beauty alone define her. She forges her own path, going against the typical Snow White story.
6) Grimms Notes: The Animation (2019)
Grimms Notes: The Animation is a charming anime series by Brain's Base. It takes ideas from the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. In the show, the main characters are called Travelers, who go through the pages of a magic book. They live, and sometimes change famous fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm.
The show has the story of Cinderella and the adventures of Snow White and pays respect to these old stories. However, it also has unexpected twists and mysteries that keep viewers interested. Grimms Notes: The Animation shows classic fairy tales in a new and engaging way and blends fantasy, adventure, and detective work to make a truly compelling anime that bends genres.
7) Pandora Hearts (2009)
Pandora Hearts is a mysterious anime series filled with dark fantasy. It takes ideas from the famous story Alice in Wonderland. The plot follows Oz Vessalius, a young man who gets trapped in a strange world called the Abyss, similar to Alice falling down the rabbit hole.
While searching for a way out, Oz discovers secrets that could tear apart reality itself. He faces danger and gets caught in a web of mysteries. Pandora Hearts skillfully mixes fantasy, horror, and mystery, making a gripping show. It honors the dreamlike feel of Alice in Wonderland while telling its own compelling story.
8) Ponyo (2008)
Ponyo is a charming film from Studio Ghibli that tells a story similar to The Little Mermaid fairy tale. Ponyo is a magical fish who desires to become human and wants to be with a young boy named Sosuke. As Ponyo tries to become human, it causes events that could harm the nature.
The anime comprises Japanese myths, adding meaning to the familiar story. Ponyo's beautiful hand-drawn animation, imaginative storytelling, and heartwarming themes about love and friendship make it a true masterpiece of fairytale-inspired anime.
9) Saiyuki (2000-2004)
Saiyuki tells an engaging story that takes ideas from the famous old Chinese book Journey to the West. This book has the popular character Sun Wukong, also called the Monkey King.
In Saiyuki, the story takes place in the 16th century. The anime series follows four unlikely heroes who go on a journey westward. While the main story is loosely based on Journey to the West, Saiyuki has its special characters and plot points, making it a really engaging anime that mixes fantasy, action, and a punk-inspired style.
10) Ookami-San & Her Seven Companions (2010)
Ookami-San & Her Seven Companions is an anime series by J.C. Staff that takes ideas from the old European story Little Red Riding Hood. The story follows Ryoko Ookami, who is in her school's Trading Club and helps her classmates with their problems. Her friend, Ringo Akai, is called Red Riding Hood.
The anime draws connections between the characters and the heroes and villains from the classic fairy tale. While the anime is not a direct adaptation, it cleverly includes themes and motifs from Little Red Riding Hood into its own unique and engaging story. This shows how creative and versatile fairy tale-inspired anime can be.
Final thoughts
Many anime series have taken old fairy tales and made them fresh stories. They have complex characters, exciting plots, and great animation. For example, Studio Ghibli's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a touching take on a famous tale. Snow White with the Red Hair has a strong heroine at its core.
These anime series stay true to the magic of fairy tales but add more depth and intrigue. With well-crafted tales and beautiful visuals, the storytelling hooks viewers of all ages as the anime world ensures that the fairy tales will continue to captivate people for years to come.