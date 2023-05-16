One Week Friends anime: Where to watch, plot, live-action adaptation, and more

One Week Friends, a touching slice-of-life anime, has been available for over ten years, so anime fans may add it to their bucket list. Artist Matcha Hazuki created the manga, which was serialized in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine and debuted on January 22, 2012.

Following chapters maintained the series' publishing cycle, engaging fans with each new installment. On January 22, 2015, the concluding chapter was released, ending the uplifting tale. Later, the series' animation rights were purchased by Brain Base Studio. So, let's take a look at the streaming platforms where people can watch anime.

Where can fans watch One Week Friends?

Fans of the anime One Week Friends can watch the series on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The anime, created by Brain Base Studio, premiered in Japan in 2014.

Taro Iwasaki, who has previously worked on shows like Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Full Metal Alchemist, directed the series. One Week Friends won praise from critics for its moving narrative and gorgeous animation, and many slice-of-life fans praised it for its compassionate and wonderful scenes.

What was the plot of One Week Friends?

The anime series explores the intricacies of friendship and human relationships in a truly moving way. The plot revolves around Hase Yuuki, a teenage boy suffering from an extremely rare neurological condition that causes him to lose all his memories after a week.

Despite his condition, Hase has managed to make friends with a kind and caring girl named Kaori Fujimiya. She becomes his best friend and resolves to make the most of their friendship, even knowing Hase will forget her the following week.

Over the course of the series, Hase and Kaori develop a deep and meaningful friendship that is put to the test by Hase's condition, as he struggles to keep up with normal teenage experiences and interactions.

The show explores the power of friendship, the limitations of human relationships, and the importance of living in the moment, with each episode telling a new and touching story that will leave viewers feeling emotional and overwhelmed.

The live-action adaptation

The series was adapted into a live-action movie in 2017, which had a similar overall plot to the anime series but had its distinct perspective. Shsuke Murakami directed the adaptation, titled One Week Friends, which features Kento Yamazaki and Haruna Kawaguchi as Hase Yuuki and Kaori Fujimiya, respectively.

Although the anime series offers an emotionally stirring and artistically gorgeous experience, the live-action version makes the plot even more engaging and entertaining. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

Will there be a season 2?

Currently, there have been no official announcements or plans for a second season of the series. The anime series and live-action film both told complete stories that did not leave any lingering questions or unresolved plot lines. While there may be room for additional stories in the One Week Friends universe, it is unlikely that there will be a second season.

However, fans of the series can still enjoy the original anime series and the live-action film, which offer a rich and emotionally impactful experience that will leave viewers thinking about the true nature of friendship and the human experience.

