5 Winter 2025 anime that lived up to fans’ expectations (& 5 more that need to lock in and get good)

With just the blink of an eye, the Winter 2025 Anime season is almost reaching its conclusion, and as usual, the anime season bestowed upon the fandom some of the best new series and some sequels. While the sequels might be the dominant ones, and the more popular ones too, in the Winter 2025 anime, the new anime series were also not holding back when it came to hype.

With only a week remaining in this season, which Winter 2025 anime were the cream of the crop, and which were the residues? To answer this question, this compiled the popularity rankings (from the start and current point) of the highest-ranking Winter 2025 anime from the biggest anime database on the internet, MyAnimeList.

So, out of the Winter 2025 anime season, this article will state 5 that impressed the fans in every way possible and 5 that need to step up their performance before the season concludes.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Solo Leveling season 2 and 4 other Winter 2025 anime that lived up to the fans' expectations

1) Solo Leveling season 2: Arise from the Shadow

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 1st 1st

Arguably, the most anticipated anime series of 2025, Solo Leveling season 2 is a Winter 2025 anime series that impressed the fans in every possible way. The sequel returned with more or less the same staff members but it might have elevated the animation. Moreover, it also perfected the pacing without sacrificing the crucial scenes from its source, the manhwa.

The sequel continued the story of Sung Jinwoo after he became a Shadow Monarch. As a secretly awakened Hunter, Jinwoo continued increasing his army of shadow soldiers but kept his priorities straight: to free his mother from Eternal Sleep using the Elixer of Life. To obtain this elixir, Jinwoo entered the Demon Castle.

2) Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 3rd 2nd

Sakamoto Days is an anticipated series from the Winter 2025 anime season since the day it was announced. While the series' starting reception was controversial, as fans considered it too original, it soon turned out to be one of the best ones from this season. Although the pacing of the series might still have some issues, Sakamoto Days could end the season as an above-par anime adaptation.

The series follows the story of Taro Sakamoto, a former hitman, who fell in love and turned his life upside down by becoming a convenience store owner. However, leaving the hitman industry on a whim might have caused mayhem as the assassins of this industry won't let Sakamoto escape without any damage.

3) Dr Stone: Science Future (season 4)

Senku as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 4th 4th

The final season of Dr Stone, this Winter 2025 anime series was destined for success given his amazing reception in the past. Moreover, given how the elements of the aired episode have been similar to the prequels, Dr Stone season 4 might end the season on a good note.

The sequel continued the story of the Science Team as they set sail towards America, hoping to acquire corn. However, as soon as Senku and his team entered America, they stumbled across a new enemy who might be after the life of the Science Team.

4) 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2

Rentarou Family as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 6th 5th

One of the best romcom anime of the modern generations, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 is one of the best Winter 2025 anime series that might have surpassed the expectations of the fans. The sequel soon gained popularity due to its cameos that were hit amongst the true fans.

After Rentarou gathered enough girlfriends to make a proper family, the male protagonist's blessing forbade him from stopping. The sequel saw the addition of more girlfriends to the male protagonist's group, this time with even more wild personalities.

5) Zenshu

Natsuko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 15th 8th

The anime series that started with no prior explanation about its synopsis, Zenshu soon became one of the best Winter 2025 anime series due to its unique take on the 'isekai' genre. Moreover, the series' continued focus on quality, with a simple plotline, might prove crucial to the anime's perfect conclusion.

The anime tells the tale of Natsuko, an emerging anim director, known for her skills as an anime professional. However, while working on her first 'romance' project, Natsuko died and was transported into the world of her favorite movie, A Tale of Perishing. However, Natsuko's actions in this fantasy world might impact the true storyline, causing some unexpected changes.

Honey Lemon Soda and 4 other Winter 2025 anime that need to lock in and get good

1) The Apothecary Diaries season 2

Maomao and Gaoshun as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 2nd 3rd

While the series was one of the most anticipated sequels from the Winter 2025 anime series, it had mixed reviews from the fans. This might be due to multiple reasons including the drop in the anime's hype over time and the sequel getting overshadowed by other series. However, with the series' future having some hyped scenes, the time ahead might still be bright for this sequel.

The sequel continued the adventures of Maomao as the personal servant of Jinshi. However, the politics inside the Imperial Palace might be the latest addition, as the Consorts might be eyeing the top spot in the eyes of the Emperor. Amidst all this, Maomao tries to order justice while continuing her medical research.

2) My Happy Marriage season 2

Miyo and Kiyoka as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 5th 6th

The sequel of one of the best modern-day romance anime, My Happy Marriage season 2 is one of the best Winter 2025 anime series. However, the series was given a run for its money with the other seasonal anime, even though it has perfected everything. So, with a month remaining, the anime needs to make its spot in the best seasonal anime before it's too late.

The sequel continued the story of Miyo and Kiyoka as they faced the harsh world while closing the distance between them as husband and wife. Moreover, with the introduction of some new characters, the sequel might shed more light on Miyo's past.

3) Honey Lemon Soda

Uka and Kai as seen in the anime trailers (Image via J.C.Staff)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 8th 10th

Honey Lemon Soda is the only pure romance genre anime airing in the Winter 2025 anime season. However, the series failed to hit the mark due to its predictable narrative and average animation. Moreover, the series' ratings prove that it might end the season horribly if some precautionary measures aren't taken.

The series follows the story of Ishimori, who changed her high school due to bullying. In her new school, she stumbled across a mysterious boy named Kai. After Kai helped Ishimori against her bullies, the latter developed some one-sided romantic feelings for the former. Kai might also have some hidden feelings for Ishimori, but would he confess?

4) I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Alina as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 10th 9th

One of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series, I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time might be one of the most lukewarm series whose focus soon shifted from its simplified plotline to its animation. Before the season ends, the anime needs to shift its focus on the plotline as that would work best for the series, in the long run.

The anime tells the tale of Alina Clover, an average girl, who starts her new life as a receptionist for a guild. While she aimed to make good money, it soon turned into a tiring job because the guild's adventurers were too weak to fight monsters. So, Alina enters the dungeon, secretly, to take care of strong monsters, but the question remains: how long until her actions get discovered?

5) Medalist

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 29th 29th

An anime that had an Olympic ice skater as a choreographer in its staff members, Medalist failed to hit the expected mark due to its underwhelming execution which featured a lukewarm CGI animation and slow pacing. However, with the anime catching up to the source material, it might have a redemption chance.

The anime follows the story of Inori, a young girl aiming to become a professional ice skater. However, due to the traumatic experience of her sister, Inori couldn't make her dream a reality. However, after a chance encounter with Tsukasa, a professional ice skater, Inori's dream might still become a reality.

Final thoughts

The Winter 2025 anime season had a wide selection of series for every genre enjoyed. Other than the mentioned series, anime like I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class and many others were also worth the praise. With only one month remaining, a few series might climb the ladder and become one of the highlights of this Winter 2025 anime season.

