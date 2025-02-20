Honey Lemon Soda episode 7: Kai and Serina confirm their feelings for Kai as summer break begins

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 was expected to continue focusing on Uka Ishimori and Kai Miura’s budding relationship following their romantic cultural festival moment. Officially released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the installment instead gave primary focus to Uka’s friendship with Kai’s ex, Serina Kanno.

In turn, Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 likewise revealed the full context of Serina’s relationship with Kai in middle school, including the reason they broke up with each other. Excitingly, this leads to implicit and explicit confirmation from both Kai and Uka, respectively, on their feelings for each other, as well as explicitly confirming Serina’s own feelings.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 officially confirms Uka and Serina’s feelings for Kai

Brief episode recap

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 began with Uka Ishimori and her class winning an award for their maid cafe at the cultural festival. The class went out to karaoke to celebrate, but Uka had to go home due to her 5PM curfew. She was likewise optimistic that there’d be more fun to have later on as she walked home, with Kai Miura then walking up behind her. He said he was tired of the group stuff, so he’d walk her home, suggesting they stop at a gaming arcade on the way.

Uka agreed, with Miura telling her he’d never get sick of her as she alluded to this. The next day at school, Serina Kanno was shutting down rumors about her and Kai dating again, when she was approached by some girls upset over a boy calling her cute. She said it wasn’t her problem with Uka, Kai, and the others showing up as a fight seemingly was about to break out. The girls left, but teased her further which prompted Kai to begin running after them.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 saw Serina try to stop him and say she was fine, but he refused, saying he knew her better. She explained that in her second year, she stood up for another girl who was being bullied. This led to her getting bullied in retaliation, with no one in her class standing up for her. This led to her meeting Kai, which was enough to stop her from being bullied, with Kai also telling her that she was too nice.

Uka tries to lie about her feelings for Kai in Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 (Image via J.C. Staff)

However, he complimented her for this in another way. His behavior towards her during this time was shown to be similar to his current relationship with Uka, with the two kissing soon after. She then explained that she realized how dependent on him she had come to be when he was late to school one day. She said it made her weak, as focus returned to the present where she said she was different now.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 saw her add that they broke up due to a rumor she heard that Kai was only dating her because he felt bad. She was unable to move past this, and questioned her past choices before asking Uka if she hated her now, which Uka denied. Uka then asked Serina if she still loved Kai, which she said she didn’t, but cried while saying so. Uka called her a bad liar while smiling, with Serina beginning to feel bad as Uka said she had Kai.

Serina said that this wasn’t what she intended, prompting Uka to clarify that she didn’t romantically like Kai in an obvious lie. When Uka returned to her classroom, she realized Kai and Serina still loved each other, their various moments together playing out in her head. With summer break starting that day, Uka said goodbye to Kai by saying she’d see him next term, implying that they won’t hang out at all over break.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 saw Uka confess to herself at home that she did really love Kai, being upset she fell for him and wondering how much she’s hurt Serina as a result. This was also the day of the summer festival, which led to her thinking about how Kai and Serina must look together. She wanted to see them in order to have her heart broken and be able to move on. Endo then showed up at Uka’s house, inviting her to go to the summer festival with her.

However, as they left Uka’s house, Kai was walking up to it to invite Uka to the summer festival with him. He sighed at realizing what was happening, while Endo revealed her intent to discuss her and Uka’s love lives by themselves. She saw Serina by herself shortly after, questioning why Kai wasn’t with her. Serina’s friend asked her the same, which she implied to be due to the fact that Kai likes Uka and not her.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 saw Uka immediately begin feeling guilty as Seto ran up to Endo. She left with him briefly to explain the situation, prompting Kai to find Uka in turn. However, she ran away from him until he caught up to and grabbed her, demanding an answer. When Kai asked why she was crying, she simply said they were happy tears and asked him to thank Endo and Seto. She tried to go home, but Kai grabbed her hand and said he’d walk her partway.

Kai implicitly confirms his love for Uka in Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 (Image via J.C. Staff)

She asked him to let go, but he called her a bad liar before asking why she left her phone at home. He also asked her why she said they’d see each other next term, adding that he went to invite her out but was beaten to it by Endo. Uka’s feelings then became clear as she continuously refused to shake free of Kai’s hand. After realizing her feelings, she said she had to go find Serina, clearly wanting to confess her feelings.

She found Serina and Endo together, with Uka confessing her true feelings for Kai to Serina and apologizing for lying. However, Serina smiled and said she was glad to hear this, asking why they both lied to each other. They agreed not to tip-toe around each other’s feelings anymore, with Serina seemingly encouraging her to date him as Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 ended.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 excitingly set up the final episodes of the anime’s first season to focus exclusively on cementing Kai and Uka’s romantic relationship. In turn, fans can also expect Serina to play a major role here, likely as a mediary for any issues that arise with them, a defender of their romance to others, and someone for Uka to turn to. While other conflicts still lurk in the background, it’s exciting to see Uka and Serina work past their awkwardness with each other.

