10 anime characters who always lie

One of the most famous anime tropes in the media is anime characters who always lie. Even though such characters are not a part of every series, wherever this trope exists, it makes the anime much more interesting.

Moreover, such characters also play a pivotal role in the plot progression of a series as it is interesting to see whether their lies would become true later or be something much bigger than the actual statement.

In this article, 10 of the best anime characters will be compiled who take lying as a serious profession. Whether it is characters who lie due to their habit or those who lie due to it being a part of their personality, this article will compile the cream of the crop when it comes to characters who always lie.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga series and has the author's opinion.

Usopp, Aoyama, and 8 other anime characters who always lie

1) Reigan Arataka - Mob Psycho 100

Reigen as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The man who continued lying about his true self as a non-esper until the final episode of the series, Reigen is one of the supporting protagonists of Mob Psycho 100 who never stops lying.

Even though his lying doesn't affect the protagonist, Kageyama Shigeo, he exploits his authority as Kageyama's boss, and it affects him negatively. But he changes at the end of the series, becoming a better person than before, at least that's what the final episode showcases.

2) Makima - Chainsaw Man

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

What started with wanting help from Denji, the protagonist, to kill the Gun Devil, to torturing the poor soul into distancing himself from one of the strongest devils, Chainsaw Man Devil, Makima is the final antagonist of Chainsaw Man and one of the cruelest characters in this media.

She lures Denji using her looks and as the protagonist has never experienced affection, he plays into her every trick until she manages to separate him from Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil. This makes her one of the anime characters who always lie.

3) Tonpa - Hunter x Hunter

Tonpa as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Tonpa is one of the starting antagonists of Hunter x Hunter and the worst sportsman in the series. He has been appearing in the Hunter exams for the past few years, failing purposely. The reason behind this is that he wants to see others suffer.

Where most people take this exam to progress further, Tonpa takes this exam as a joke. He lies to newbies about the exams and offers them drinks that make them go to the bathroom during the first phase of the exam, which consists of continuous running.

4) Gen Asagiri - Dr. Stone

Gen Asagiri as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The mentalist of the Science Team, Gen Asagiri is one of the main protagonists of Dr. Stone and one of the smartest characters in the series when it comes to lying and manipulating others.

Introduced as a supporting antagonist, he joins the side of the Science Team as he senses their potential. Moreover, he is a key part of building an army to go against the world through his mastery of lying and manipulating others, becoming one of the perfect anime characters who always lie.

5) Usopp - One Piece

Usopp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The man more commonly referred to as Captain Usopp or God Usopp due to his mastery in lying, Usopp is one of the main protagonists of One Piece who aims to be a great warrior of the sea, but keep in mind that he is one of the anime characters who always lie.

From fighting big monsters to defeating colossal sea beasts of the Grand Line in one hit, Usopp's lies know no limit unless he is faced with a condition where his life is at stake. But his lies aside, he is an amazing sniper due to which he also wields the title of Sogeking.

6) Rikka Takanashi - Love, Chunibyou, and Other Delusions

Rikka as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

The girl who refuses to grow out of her fantasies, Rikka is the female protagonist of Love, Chunibyou, and Other Delusions and one of the anime characters who always lies but considers them to be true.

Possessed by the Tyrant's Eye, which she keeps covered with an eyepatch, she is the strongest warrior in the world, but in her own world. She also possesses dangerous weapons like the Mjolnir Hammer and so many others, which in reality are just household items.

7) Zetsu - Naruto

Zetsu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The mastermind of the series that manipulates the strongest Madara Uchiha into reviving his mother, Kaguya Otsutsuki, Zetsu is one of the minor antagonists of Naruto who later becomes one of the main antagonists.

Luring Madara Uchiha into achieving the greatest power to, in reality, create a perfect vessel for Kaguya to be resurrected inside, Zetsu manipulates the strongest one with his lies throughout the series until revealing his true face in the last episodes.

8) Yor Forger - Spy x Family

Yor as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks & Wit Studio)

The woman protecting her fake marriage through a fake identity through lies, Yor Forger is the female protagonist of Spy x Family and one of the anime characters who always lies.

What seems like a clumsy wife who works at a normal office is an assassin who is not scared of even the wildest criminals in the world. Yor Forger has more than one secret she has to protect from her family to look like a normal housewife, and to keep such secrets, she resorts to lying every day.

9) Laurent Thierry - The Great Pretender

Laurent as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

The deuteragonist of The Great Pretender, Laurent is a con artist and the leader of the group Team Confidence. Moreover, he is also a thief and a professional scammer who takes the protagonist, Makoto, under his wing.

Although he only robs the evil rich people who get their hands on fortunes through corruption, he is willing to do anything for money, especially the time when he is forced to make his mother give every last penny to him before she dies.

10) Kaidou Shun - The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Kaidou Shun as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff & Egg Firm)

One of the main protagonists of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K who belongs to a delusional world titled The Dark Reunion, Kaidou Shun is one of the anime characters who always lies, and he takes this trope to another level.

Suffering from a condition where he thinks he has supernatural powers, Shun calls himself the Jet-Black Wings. Moreover, he never stops lying about the delusional powers he has, a behavior that is a by-product of his lonely childhood.

