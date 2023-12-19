Great Pretender: Razbliuto announces release date, cast, and more with first trailer

The eagerly anticipated Great Pretender: Razbliuto anime has officially announced its release date, cast members, and other information through a trailer released on December 19, 2023. According to the PV, the title is set to premiere on February 23, 2024, in Japan.

It has also been decided that North American theaters will screen the anime on January 9 and 10, 2024. The Great Pretender: Razbliuto serves as a sequel to the original net animation (ONA), released in 2020. Produced by Wit Studio, the anime will feature new characters, with Dorothy, a gifted swindler, as the lead heroine.

Great Pretender: Razbliuto will premiere on February 23, 2024

On December 19, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Great Pretender: Razbliuto anime unveiled the first trailer, according to which the show will be released on February 23, 2024, on DMM TV in Japan.

Prior to that, it will be screened in North American theaters on January 9 and 10. Moreover, the Crunchyroll platform has acquired the rights, and it will stream the anime worldwide, except in China.

A still from the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

The first promotional video for the Great Pretender: Razbliuto anime features the main heroine, Dorothy, described as a confident and genius lady who has lost her memory. Besides her, it shows Jay, the head of the Taiwanese underworld, and Yang, an expert con artist.

Other intriguing characters also get teased in the PV. With a blend of funky animation and vibrant visuals, the short clip builds up anticipation for the series. Notably, the names of the cast members have also been unveiled.

Expand Tweet

Yuka Komatsu, better known as Saeko Tanaka from Haikyuu!!, stars as Dorothy, while Shunsuke Takeuchi plays Jay in the series. Yasuhiro Mamiya, who plays Mask de Masculine from Bleach TYBW, lends his voice to Yang Kunyi (Ai), while Kazuyuki Okitsu stars as Hayashi.

The official website also lists Yasuyuki Kase, the voice actor for Kankuro from Naruto, as Wang Wei Go, Mariya Ise as Binh Yen, and Mitsuaki Kanuka as Mori. As such, the anime features a fine blend of veteran and promising cast members.

A still from the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Besides, the anime will also feature Junichi Suwabe, the voice behind Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, as Laurent Thierry, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Makoto Edamura.

Hiro Kaburagi returns to helm the series under Wit Studio's production, with Takashi Kishimoto and him working on the script together. Ryota Kosawa also returns as the screenwriter, while Hirotaka Kato rejoins to design characters.

Yutaka Yamada handles the series' music, with Shouji Hata as the sound director. Great Pretender: Razbliuto will follow the events of the previous season and highlight Dorothy, who has lost her memory.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.