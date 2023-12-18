"Black Clover is Back": Asta on Jump Giga cover revives the fandom after 3 months

The sudden shift of the fan-favorite Black Clover manga from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga had significantly impacted the fanbase. The shift from a weekly to quarterly release certainly did not go over well with the fans who have been eagerly awaiting updates or news related to the manga.

Yuki Tabata's hit series has generated a large following since the release of its anime adaptation in 2017. However, the show has been on a hiatus ever since it wrapped up its fourth season on March 30, 2021. Additionally, the manga went on a hiatus as well ever since it parted ways with Weekly Shonen Jump earlier this year. Fortunately, a newly revealed Black Clover poster, which is set to feature on the cover of Jump Giga, has reignited fan interest in the series.

Black Clover poster featuring Asta on the Jump Giga cover revitalizes the fandom after a 3-month hiatus

For people who are unaware, Weekly Shonen Jump bid farewell to Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga in August 2023, following which Jump Giga took over the series. This transition meant that instead of receiving a new chapter every week, fans would need to wait three months for a new chapter to be released. The shift from a weekly to a quarterly release upset a lot of fans, who were eager to witness the final saga of the series.

Series creator Tabata once revealed that due to personal issues and a gruelling work-life balance, he could not manage to release a chapter every week, which led to him shifting his manga from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga. Now that he presumably has a better work schedule, fans have high expectations for the upcoming chapter of Black Clover.

Recently, a special Black Clover poster featuring Asta was released, which is intended to serve as the cover for Jump Giga and celebrate the manga's return. Fans were delighted to see their favorite protagonist at the front and center of the poster and shared their excitement on social media. It singlehandedly revitalized the fandom, especially those who were previously disappointed with the prospect of getting only four chapters a year.

It had been previously announced that Jump Giga would release chapter 369 of the manga on December 25, 2023, which would be a 28-page chapter and would feature some colored pages as well. While some fans were highly disappointed that they would have to wait three months just for 28 pages, others looked forward to seeing an improvement in the story.

Fans celebrate Black Clover's upcoming return by showing appreciation for the Jump Giga cover

The recently released cover for chapter 369 of the manga certainly undeniably breathed new life into the fandom. The 3-month hiatus definitely had a pretty negative impact on fans. But seeing Asta on the cover of Jump once again generated a lot of hype and excitement, with fans showering Tabata with praise for creating such an eye-catching poster.

It's easy to understand why some fans may have a problem with a quarterly schedule for the manga. However, considering that the mangaka has a much lighter work schedule with the shift from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga, fans can expect to get a higher quality chapter and more intense battles as the manga gears up for its final arc.

Final Thoughts

Now that the manga is officially set to return on December 25, 2023, fans are hopeful that an announcement for a potential season 5 of the anime will be made soon. However, as of now, Studio Pierrot seemingly has no plans to announce a continuation of the anime series.