Spy x Family chapter 97: New release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 97 is set to be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Japan. The manga chapter was previously slated to be released on April 1, but the manga released an extra chapter instead. Thus, chapter 97 will be released two weeks later. Spy x Family manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's services.

The extra chapter narrated the events that took place after Anya and Becky agreed to go shopping for gala dresses together. Unfortunately, the dress Anya purchased was expensive. Thus, Loid tried his best to make Anya's effort worthwhile by teaching her how to dance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 97 new release date and time

Anya and Becky as seen in Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Spy x Family chapter 97 will be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan. While the manga chapter was supposed to be released on April 1, the manga released an extra mission chapter instead. Hence, chapter 97 is expected to be released two weeks later, on April 15.

Spy x Family chapter 97 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday April 14 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday April 14 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday April 14 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Sunday April 14 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday April 14 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday April 14 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 15

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 97?

Loid Forger as seen in Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 97 will be available to read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media services. The MANGA Plus website, VIZ Media's website, and the Shonen Jump application allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga series for free.

The only exceptions are the VIZ Media platforms, as they allow fans to read an entire manga series if they purchase the premium membership.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus mobile application can be used to read all the chapters of a manga for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be accessed repeatedly. One needs to purchase a premium membership to read other chapters.

Spy X Family Short Mission 12 recap

Anya as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 12 saw Becky and Anya go shopping together for their gala dresses. During this, Anya misinterpreted Becky and chose a dress that looked similar to her mother Yor's assassination dress. Unfortunately, the dress was expensive. Hence, Loid decided to make the best of the situation by teaching Anya how to dance.

The next day, after Emile and Ewen teased Anya for her wonky way of walking in the school, she decided to stop her dance practice.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 97?

Damian and Anya as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 97 will most likely showcase the aftermath of the gala dance. The gala dance saw Anya revealing her secret to Damian. While he did not believe her, he could be led to think about it after the event.

There have been several moments in the past that left Damian Desmond confused about Anya's actions. Hence, if he were to think about it carefully, he might be able to decipher the truth.

