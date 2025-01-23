Honey Lemon Soda episode 3: Ishimori's growing trust within the class

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3, titled Sparkle 3: The Secret Just Between the Two of Us, was released on January 23, 2025. The episode mainly focused on Ishimori's relationship with the rest of the class, alongside her growing mutual friendship with Miura.

The episode primarily adapted half of chapter 3, the entirety of chapter 4, and half of chapter 5. This marked a change in pacing from episode 2, which only adapted chapter 2 and the first half of chapter 3 from the manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 5 of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 3.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 highlights

Kai as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 started with a flashback of Ishimori and her earliest encounter with Kai on a sidewalk. Kai's words of encouragement eventually led her to her current high school. The episode then swiftly transitioned into Ishimori learning that their seats within the classroom would be rearranged based on a lottery system.

Although Ayumi and the rest of Kai's friend group had essentially grown close to Ishimori, Ishimori hadn't entered a friendship with them. Given the urgency of the seating rearrangement, Ishimori urged Ayumi to be her friend.

Much to Ishimori's surprise, Ayumi had already assumed that they had become friends. This prompted Ishimori to realize that she needs to verbalize such feelings in the future to ensure clarity for Ayumi.

Kai and Ishimori as shown in Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 (Image via J.C Staff)

The seating rearrangement eventually split apart Ayumi and Seto, whom she was interested in. Seeing this, Ishimori offered up her own seat to Ayumi, bringing Seto and Ayumi next to each other once again. As a result, Ishimori found herself seated between Tomoya and Kai in the first row of the class.

Eventually, the entire class grew accustomed to Ishimori and started developing a liking for her, partly influenced by Kai's repeated praises. Soon after one of the afternoon classes, Kai disappeared, leading Ishimori on a quest to find him. Ishimori eventually found him in one of the abandoned storage rooms of the school, which Kai was essentially using as a nap room.

Ishimori with Kai's hat (Image via J.C. Staff)

Ishimori then returned Kai his hat, which he had given her in episode 2. The entire situation then devolved into silence, which was broken by Kai telling Ishimori about his frequent bedhead. This habit led him to wear a hat, and eventually develop a preference for it.

The episode then shifted to a field trip involving Ishimori's entire class. The episode ended with Ishimori's entire class getting lost in the mountains, while Ishimori herself was serving as a tour guide

Final thoughts

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will be released on January 30, 2025. It will mainly follow the ongoing field trip storyline from Honey Lemon Soda episode 3. The episode will primarily be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup.

