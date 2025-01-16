Honey Lemon Soda episode 2: Ishimori realizes her feelings for Kai

Honey Lemon Soda episode 2, titled Sparkle 2: Turning into a Treasure, was released on January 16, 2025. The episode mainly focused on Ishimori's relationship with the rest of the class and how interacting with them brings out much of her unseen talents.

The episode primarily adapted chapters 2 and parts of chapter 3, changing the pacing from episode 1, which only adapted chapter 1 of the manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 3 of the manga.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 2.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 2 highlights

Kai as shown in the Honey Lemon Soda episode 2 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemo Soda episode 2 started with Ishimori, Kai, and the rest of the group back in high school. During one of the PE classes, the entire group engaged in a basketball match. Amidst the ensuing match, Tomoya and Kai managed to observe Ishimori, who was fading into the background, paralyzed partly out of fear and social anxiety. As a result, Kai consulted Ayumu to help Ishimori break away from her shell and engage with the rest of the students.

Ayumu then took the initiative by passing the ball to Ishimori. Surprisingly, Ishimori managed to dribble past every single student on the court and score a three-pointer. This event aided the growing bond between the class and Ishimori, much to Kai's expectations. Kai later came across Ishimori's father, who was discussing the fortunate change in Ishimori and her interactions with the rest of the class.

Kai and Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

The Honey Lemon Soda episode 2 then showed Ayumu and Tomoya questioning Ishimori's reason for joining this high school. Although Ishimori did not have a concrete answer, she made it clear that the overall freedom and less reliance on academics of the high school steered her decision. Hearing this, Kai retorted and mentioned how those reasons didn't suit her, initiating somewhat of a rift between them.

Later, Ishimori's bullies from episode 1 contacted some of their friends to pick on Ishimori. Fortunately, Kai stepped in and defused the entire situation. Afterward, Kai mentioned that she should be careful and that her father would've lost his cool if he knew about this situation.

Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Honey Lemon Soda episode 2 then cuts to Ishimori, who misunderstands Kai's intentions and interprets his words as him telling her to keep her distance from him. As a result, Ishimori leaves school early, much to Kai's dismay.

Kai and Tomoya later find Ishimori and invite her to karaoke. Unfortunately, Ishimori rejects the invitation due to her curfew. The episode ends with Kai escorting Ishimori to her home while sharing words of encouragement, urging her not to let others look down on her. During this moment, Ishimori realizes that she likes Kai.

Final thoughts

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 will be released on January 23, 2025, and will mainly depict Ishimori as she officially asks Ayumi and the rest of the friend group for their companionship. The episode will primarily be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup.

