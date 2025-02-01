Honey Lemon Soda episode 4, titled Sparkle 4: No Matter How Far Apart We Are, was released on January 30, 2025. The episode mainly focused on Ishimori’s relationship with the rest of the class, alongside her growing mutual friendship with Miura.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 primarily adapted the second half of Chapter 5 and full Chapter 6 and Chapter 7. This marked a change in pacing from episode 3, which only adapted a few panels of Chapter 3 and 5 alongside the entire Chapter 4. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from Chapter 7 since episode 4 skipped a few important panels from that chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 4.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 highlights

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4: Kai and Ishimori (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 picks up from episode 3’s cliffhanger, showing the students lost in the mountains. Despite Ishimori having the correct map, misleading signs led them astray. Though most handled it well, some panicked and blamed Ishimori. Determined to help, Ishimori sets out alone, which Kai notices. He follows her, stopping her from blaming herself.

Trending

By chance, they find the bridge that was their original destination. The crisis is resolved, but a sudden downpour forces them to seek shelter. Later, Ishimori distributes towels and amenities from her rucksack, revealing she had been carrying essentials for everyone. After the rain clears, the students return safely.

The next day, classmates offered Ishimori sweets as thanks and apologized for blaming her. The conversation shifts to graduation photos, prompting everyone to bring their yearbooks. Ishimori, overthinking her awkward past, runs off. Kai finds her, reassures her about her appearance, and encourages her to embrace her past. Gaining confidence, Ishimori decides to bring her yearbook to class.

Tomoya as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

On her way, Tomoya intercepts her and brings another girl from their class, who confesses to switching direction signs out of jealousy over Ishimori’s closeness to Kai. After she leaves, Tomoya initiates a deep conversation, questioning whether Ishimori has truly changed or is merely repeating past patterns.

Tomoya points out that while meeting Kai gave her courage and drove away old bullies, being close to him now could attract new animosity. The conversation remains unresolved as Ishimori reaches class, where she learns Kai had a past love interest, subtly widening the distance between them.

The next day, their homeroom teacher presents photos from the trip, revealing that the normally expressionless Kai always smiles around Ishimori. Ayumi notices Ishimori’s feelings and openly supports her. Meanwhile, Kai praises Ishimori elsewhere, with Tomoya watching him intently.

Final Thoughts

Serina, as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 will be released on February 6, 2025, and will mainly focus on Serina, one of Kai’s previous love interests, as she befriends Ishimori. Given that Tomoya is increasingly becoming involved in Kai and Ishimori’s relationship, it is possible that episode 5 will focus on him as well.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback