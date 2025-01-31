  • home icon
Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:30 GMT
Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via J.C. Staff)
Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 will premiere on February 6, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. It will be one of the few Shoujo anime of the Winter 2025 anime season to be released. Multiple networks in Japan, including Animax and Fuji TV, will broadcast the episode.

Primarily adapting the Honey Lemon Soda manga, the series marks Winter 2025's premier Shoujo romance anime. The series is currently being animated by J.C. Staff and previously received a live-action adaptation in 2021.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 5.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5: Release date and time

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 will be released at 12:55 am JST on February 6, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will primarily adapt the manga of the same name and have a single cour spanning 12 episodes. The streaming schedule in various time zones are as follows:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time07:55 amWednesdayFebruary 5, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:55 amWednesdayFebruary 5, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:55 pmWednesdayFebruary 5, 2025
Central Standard Time09:55 amWednesdayFebruary 5, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:25 pmWednesdayFebruary 5, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:55 pmWednesdayFebruary 5, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:25 amThursdayFebruary 6, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 5?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese audiences, the anime will also be available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, international streaming will be limited to Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 4

Kai and Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)
Kai and Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 4 picks up from episode 3’s cliffhanger, with the students lost in the mountains due to misleading signs. Though most remain calm, some panic and blame Ishimori. Determined to help, she ventures out alone, and Kai follows, stopping her from blaming herself.

They soon find the correct path, resolving the situation, but a sudden downpour forces them to take shelter. Later, Ishimori distributes supplies from her rucksack, revealing she has been carrying essentials for everyone. The students return safely.

The next day, classmates apologize and thank Ishimori with sweets. Their talk shifts to graduation photos, prompting everyone to bring their yearbooks. Overthinking her past, Ishimori runs off, but Kai reassures her, encouraging her to embrace her history. Gaining confidence, she decides to bring her yearbook.

Tomoya as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)
Tomoya as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

On her way, Tomoya stops her and introduces a girl who confesses to switching the signs out of jealousy over Ishimori’s closeness to Kai. After she leaves, Tomoya questions whether Ishimori is truly changing or repeating old patterns, warning that growing close to Kai may attract new animosity.

The conversation remains unresolved as Ishimori learns Kai once had a love interest, creating distance between them. The next day, trip photos reveal that Kai only smiles around Ishimori. Ayumi supports her feelings, while Tomoya quietly observes Kai.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5: What to expect?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 will be released on February 6, 2024, and will mainly focus on Serina, Kai's previous love interest, as she comes across Ishimori. Episode 4 adapted the second half of chapter 5, chapter 6, and chapter 7. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 8.

