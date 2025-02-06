Honey Lemon Soda episode 5: Ishimori discovers Serina's actual nature

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5, titled Sparkle 5: A Wonderful Person, was released on February 6, 2025. Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 mainly focused on Ishimori learning more about Miura and his past while simultaneously growing closer to him.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 primarily adapted chapters 8, 9, and the first panel of chapter 10. This marked a change in pacing from episode 4, which adapted two and a half chapters. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 10 to prevent skipping any integral plot development.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 5.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 highlights

Serina as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 5 starts with Ayumi and Ishimori walking into their high school, where they encounter Serina, one of the most popular students. Ishimori already has some reservations about Serina, as she was mentioned to be Kai's girlfriend during middle school. Ayumi then quickly reveals that Serina and Kai were in a relationship during their final year of middle school but broke up before entering high school.

Eventually, Ishimori invites Ayumi to study with her. However, the plan transitions into a group study session with Tomoya, Kai, Ishimori, and Ayumi at a restaurant. The scene then shifts to the restaurant, where Ishimori and Kai sit across from each other in complete silence. Meanwhile, Ishimori continues to rummage through her thoughts, trying to start a conversation.

Ishimori and Kai as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Coincidentally, Serina and her friend group choose the same restaurant for an outing. This leads to Serina's friends pestering Kai and his group for details about his past relationship and breakup. Eventually, Serina’s friends isolate Ishimori and start picking on her due to her shyness and her 5 pm curfew, despite Serina warning them to stop.

Serina ultimately resolves the situation by spilling soda on her pestering friends, similar to how Kai handled conflicts in episode 1. However, this leads to Serina becoming a target, as her friends start picking on her in retaliation. In a surprising turn, Ishimori takes a slap intended for Serina and simultaneously stands up to the group of girls bullying her. Kai is impressed by Ishimori’s courage, and the situation fizzles out after his and Tomoya’s intervention.

Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Later, Ishimori reflects on Kai and Serina's relationship, realizing they are closer than most people assume. The episode ends with Kai reminding Ishimori of her self-deprecating tendencies while simultaneously praising her courage and compassion. At the same time, Ishimori learns that Serina is a genuinely good person, much like Kai.

Final thoughts

Honey Lemon Soda episode 6 will be released on February 13, 2025, and will mainly focus on Ishimori as she tries to manage the preparations for the upcoming school festival. The next few episodes will follow the usual school festival arc trope, which is popular throughout high school romance anime and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

