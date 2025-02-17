100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2's Dragon Ball reference is the perfect homage to Toriyama

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 was released on February 16, 2025. The episode featured the practice match between Rentarou's and Jurassic School baseball teams. The match was filled with hardcore moments as everyone strived to win. However, another anime reference in the episode took it to another level.

During the match, Team Jurassic targeted Shizuka and made her feel depressed after criticizing her performance. This took a toll on the Rentarou family, who were now out for blood. As Karane entered the field, her aura seemed different, as golden fumes emerged from her body. Later, the entire Rentarou family had the same appearance, resembling the Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 and has the author's opinion.

What is the latest reference in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2?

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 commenced with the Rentarou family getting ready for their showdown with the Jurassic School baseball team. Unfortunately, the new players, the Kaykay Sisters, couldn't make it to the contest. However, the supplementary players were allowed to play.

As the game commenced, Iku took the spotlight as she didn't let the opposition score a single homerun. However, the opponent's ace pitcher injured Iku and she was forced to retire temporarily. With Iku gone, Team Rentarou started suffering and the game's side started shifting to Jurassic School's side.

To lower the morale of Team Rentarou even more, Team Jurassic School targeted Shizuka. They criticized her performance and made Shizuka realize that she was the reason behind her team's loss. As expected, Shizuka's performance dropped even more and she started crying. Team Rentarou couldn't handle their teammate getting depressed and their aura changed.

As Karane entered the field, she was emitting golden fumes and was able to score a home run from the opponent's ace pitcher. The focus then shifted to Team Rentarou all of whom were emitting golden fumes and had blonde hair. Rentarou then termed his team as the 'Super GFaiyans,' a reference to the Super Saiyan transformation of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball.

Reactions from the fans

The fans appreciated the reference to Akira Toriyama's magnum opus in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 to the point that one fan titled the latter series as 'one of the better series' of the Winter 2025 Anime Season. On the other hand, some fans weren't even aware that the series had received a sequel but didn't leave the chance to appreciate how great the first season was.

'100 Girlfriends looks a lot better than a certain action show airing right now,' a fan said.

'I totally forgot this was airing. Season 1 was actually pretty good' another fan said.

While one part appreciated the referencing, another admired the Super Saiyan reference. With the transformation being referenced in other series in the past, fans titled the 'Super Saiyan reference' as an eternal one given its popularity and greatness.

'Super Saiyan transformation remains eternal,' another one claimed.

Final Thoughts

This Dragon Ball reference could even be considered 'accurate' given how Shizuka's depression triggered the 'transformation' just like how the Super Saiyan transformation is triggered due to a 'trauma.' On the other hand, this reference proved that the Super Saiyan transformation is indeed an ever-green reference that might get referenced until anime exists.

