100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After that, the episode will be digitally streamed on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other services, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Rentaro Aijo met his ninth soulmate, Iku Suto, and learned about her immense passion for baseball. Besides that, Rentaro discovered that Iku was a total masochist. After hearing about Iku's distress over her all-girl baseball club's uncertain future, Rentaro requested her other girlfriends to play a match next weekend.

Incidentally, Rentaro's soulmates, who were secretly exercising to reduce their extra weight, saw it as a Godsent opportunity to exercise alongside Rentaro. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Iku Suto, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

According to the anime's official site and the release schedule, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan.

However, because of the varying simulcast times, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 will be released internationally 30 minutes after its TV broadcast in Japan.

The release dates and timings for 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6?

Rentaro Aijo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, BS11, and AT-X channels, and digitally on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and other services.

On the other hand, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 will be available in the USA, Europe, CIS, Africa, the Middle East, India, and other regions on Crunchyroll.

At the same time, fans from a few selected Asian countries, including India, can watch 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 for free on Muse Communication's channels on YouTube, such as Muse Asia, Muse India, and others. Additionally, fans can enjoy the episode on Bilibili, Aniplus TV, and other streaming services in selected countries.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 5 recap

The episode begins with Hahari, Hakari, and others, who participated in the eating contest, horrified to see that they have gained weight. As such, they decide to engage in a secret workout session and refuse to tell the details to Rentaro. Meanwhile, Rentaro Aijo confronts Iku Suto, a first-year student near the school's vicinity, trying hard to recruit some people into her all-girls baseball club.

Iku Suto's enthusiasm and passion for baseball intrigues Rentaro, who asks her about her club. According to the episode, Iku Suto's club is on the verge of being exterminated if she doesn't win their next game, scheduled for the next week. Apparently, she's the only one left in her club, as the other eight members have gone to America to study baseball for the National Games.

Rentaro and Iku Suto, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Until then, Iku is given the task of maintaining the club. However, she fails to attract members who'd love to join the club. Meanwhile, Rentaro realizes that Iku Suto is obsessed with swinging her baseball bat, and most importantly, overexerting herself. He soon learns that she is a masochist, i.e., someone who derives pleasure from self-pain.

At any rate, Rentaro promises to help Iku. He begins to practice with Iku, even though he cannot join the club. Rentaro Aijo's kindness moves Iku, who massages his legs after the training. The next day, Iku notices Rentaro with Nano in the school's hallway.

Iku practices even after the training is over (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Later, after the classes, Iku asks Rentaro out. However, the boy shockingly rejects her proposal, leaving her with heartbreak. Yet, it's soon revealed that Rentaro only lied because he knows Iku would love to experience the pleasure derived from a massive heartbreak. Eventually, he accepts Iku's confession and promises to make her happy.

The next day, Iku Suto meets Rentaro's other girlfriends, who welcome her into their group. At this moment, Rentaro urges everyone to help Iku save her club. Suddenly, Hakari realizes that they can benefit from it since their secret workout sessions are boring. Especially, with Rentaro as a supporter, it's a Godsent proposal for them.

The baseball practice begins, where Hakari, Nano, Shizuka, and others approach the game in their unique ways. Mei Meido, Hahari, and Kurumi also join the practice sessions, even though they cannot participate in the original match as they aren't high school students.

Hakari and others promise to help Iku (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Meanwhile, Iku continues to overexert herself, even after the practice session is done. As such, the fatigue finally gets to her body and she becomes unconscious. At the nurse's office, Iku mentions how she doesn't want to waste the opportunity Rentaro Aijo and the girls have given her. She wants to do her best and win the match.

Interestingly, Hakari overhears the conversation while hiding under Iku's bed at the infirmary. She tells Iku's enthusiasm to everyone and they all promise to Iku that they will give their everything to win. The episode ends with Iku, Rentaro, and his other girlfriends pumped up for the match.

What to expect in 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6?

Iku Suto's masochistic tendencies, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering the latest episode covered chapters 33 and 34 from the original rom-com manga series, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 will likely adapt the next two chapters and show Iku Suto and the girls finally performing on the matchday.

Iku will likely get over her inner demons and exhibit keen resolve to perform well for her team's future's sake. Likewise, Rentaro's other girlfriends will try to chip in with their contributions. Undoubtedly, 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 will set up a grand test for Iku and the other girls.

