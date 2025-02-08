I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 is set to be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Soon after its release, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other pertinent streaming platforms for global audiences, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Himari asked Saito if he help her study. As such, she decided to form a study group with Saito, Akane, and Shisei, at Akane's residence. Akane and Saito found it challenging to keep their secret from Himari. In addition, the episode revealed Akane's tragic past concerning her sister.

Since she was down, Saito wanted to cheer her up. Upon Shisei's advice, he invited Akane out on a date. Given how the episode ended, fans can hardly wait for the release of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 release date and time

Saito and Akane (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As per the anime's official site and the original release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 will be released on February 14, 2025. Yet, because of the differences in the time zones and the simulcast times, most anime lovers can enjoy the episode a day later on February 15, 2025.

Below are the release dates and times for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, February 14, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 15, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 15, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7?

Akane Sakuramori in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can enjoy I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 on several TV channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and others. Additionally, the episode will be available on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other services.

Moreover, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 will be digitally streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and others.

Notably, Crunchyroll will stream the episode 2 hours 30 minutes after its initial release on the Japanese networks. In addition, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 can be streamed on services such as Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and others.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 6 recap

Himari feeds Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode kicks off with Himari asking Saito to try her lunchbox. Apparently, it's raw meat and garlic. It doesn't take much time for Saito to realize that Akane has told something weird about his taste to Himari. Nevertheless, he tries Himari's dish and strangely likes it. Akane gets jealous to see Himari feeding Saito. Himari then feeds Akane to make sure she doesn't feel sad.

After the interesting opening scene, the narrative switches to Himari, who asks Saito if he can help her with her studies. Since Saito is the brightest student in the class, she is convinced that he can teach her the best. Thus, she invites him to her house. Akane, who overhears Himari, says she shouldn't invite Saito as it can be dangerous.

The group holds a study session (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Seeing Akane persistent with her warnings, Himari decides to take Akane into her study group. Just then, Shisei arrives at the scene and comments on their plans. Eventually, Himari decides to form the study group at Akane's place. The study session proves useful for Himari, who realizes how good a teacher Saito is.

Meanwhile, Akane is still jealous as Saito has never helped her with her studies before. After the study session, the party decides to play a Memory game, where Saito aces. Soon after that, he runs for an errand. Akane joins Saito and strikes up a conversation regarding his memory skills.

Saito learns about Akane's sister (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Saito reveals how every member of the Hojo family is endowed with a special talent. While his cousin, Shisei can calculate an enormous number of data in a jiffy, Saito can memorize anything. Sometimes he feels his skill is akin to a curse. However, Akane doesn't think so. She says she'd be glad to have Saito's memorization skills as it could help her with her studies.

The second segment of the episode focuses on Akane's past. While helping Akane with her studies, Saito asks her why she wants to become a doctor. Akane then tells Saito about her younger sister, who was suffering from a disease. Whenever her parents were away, Akane could only pat her sister and do nothing to actually help her.

Saito takes Akane out on a date (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

One day, she left the mortal world forever. The next day, Saito tries to converse with Akane but realizes that she's depressed. Hence, upon Shisei's suggestion, he invites Akane to go out with him somewhere.

The duo enjoys their first ever date, visiting Karaoke, and trying fancy drinks. While returning home, Akane notices a beautiful ring and vows to buy it when she gets enough money. The episode ends with memory from Akane's past, where her mother tells her that a ring is the symbol of love.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7?

Expand Tweet

As per the synopsis posted on the anime's official site, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 is titled Ring. To give Akane the ring she wanted, Saito asks Shisei's mother and his aunt, Reiko, to let him in on a part-time job. However, he keeps it a secret from Akane.

Meanwhile, Akane is worried about Saito who is lately returning home late every night. In fact, he doesn't even tell Akane what he's up to. Eventually, Akane finds out that Saito has been going to Shisei's house. She calls Shisei to know about Saito's affairs. However, Saito's cousin doesn't tell her anything.

Eventually, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 7 shall showcase Saito saving enough money to buy the ring for Akane. As per the synopsis, Akane gets overwhelmed by Saito's gesture and begins to wear the ring everyday. Yet, one day, she accidentally loses the ring.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback