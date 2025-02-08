BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 6 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast, released in Japan on February 6, 2025, explores the aftermath of Ave Mujica's disbandment, with a focus on Sakiko and Mutsumi.

While Sakiko grapples with her emotions following the split, Mutsumi's split personality takes center stage. The MyGO!!!!! members step more into the spotlight as Tomori and Anon reach out to Sakiko, while Soyo extends a hand to Mutsumi. As they try to help Mutsumi, an unexpected leak of her breakdown video escalates the situation.

Building on these developments, the next episode is likely to explore Sakiko's response further after learning about Mutsumi's condition and the impact of the MyGO!!!!! members' involvement in the unfolding narrative.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Mortis follows Raana around (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime's official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7, titled Post nubila Phoebus., is set to be released on several TV platforms in Japan on February 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST. For international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be accessible earlier on the same day due to timezone differences.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 13 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, February 13 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 13 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 13 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, February 13 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 13 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, February 13 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 13 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 will air across several Japanese TV platforms, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on Friday, February 14, 2025, across various networks, including BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM JST, among others.

Japanese viewers can stream this Winter 2025 anime on multiple domestic platforms. It will initially be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT, airing concurrently with the TV broadcast. Starting Sunday, February 16, 2025, after 12 AM JST, it will also be accessible on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services.

For global fans, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 will be streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll provides simultaneous streaming with the Japanese TV broadcast.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6: A brief recap

Sakiko in episode 6 (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 6, titled Animum reges, follows Sakiko and Mutsumi's struggles after Mujica's disbandment. A month after the breakup, Tomori invites Sakiko to form a band again, but she refuses, choosing to move on.

Meanwhile, Soyo spends three days with Mutsumi, only for Mutsumi's alter ego, Mortis, to beg for help in bringing her back to mend Mujica. Seeing her distress, Soyo decides to help and takes Mutsumi to MyGO!!!!!'s rehearsals, where Raana realizes two personalities exist within her.

As Mortis follows Raana, Soyo informs the MyGO!!!!! members about Mutsumi's condition. At school, Taki questions Umiri's attachment to Mujica, while Raana and Mutsumi grow closer. When Raana plays guitar, Mutsumi momentarily surfaces.

Mutsumi chases after Raana (Image via SANZIGEN)

While initially Mortis is happy to see her responding, it eventually leads to a clash between the two personalities. Their argument in public attracts attention, fueling rumors that Mujica's breakup was a staged act.

As the video of Mutsumi's breakdown goes viral on the internet, Sakiko eventually hears about Mutsumi's breakdown and acknowledges that she may be the one responsible for pushing her to this. Though Tomori and Anon urge her to meet Mutsumi, she refuses and chooses to sever ties with her past. Meanwhile, Nyamu discovers the viral video of Mutsumi's outburst.

As the Mujica members leave Mutsumi behind, Soyo, determined to help her, visits Mutsumi's father's house. However, she soon realizes what might have driven Sakiko to quit CRYCHIC. The episode ends with Anon suggesting that Sakiko's struggle could be her way of confronting the past and moving forward.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7? (speculative)

In light of these developments, the upcoming BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 7 is expected to explore the growing clash between Mutsumi's two personalities further, with Mortis constantly trying to suppress Mutsumi to shield her. The episode will likely show how the MyGO!!!!! members' involvement shapes the narrative and what role they will play in Mujica's unfolding journey.

Additionally, the episode may reveal whether Sakiko continues to distance herself from Mutsumi's struggles or finally steps in to help her childhood friend before she loses herself completely.

