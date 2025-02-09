Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll for international viewers.

In episode 6 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, the enthralling case of Enzo Ashiya's curse finally came to a jaw-dropping conclusion, as the genius doctor Takao Ameku once again proved her capabilities by accurately deducing the true cause of the victims' deaths and dragging out the culprit(s) involved.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for viewing at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday February 12, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 recap

Takao Ameku in episode 6 (image via Project No.9)

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6, titled Fierce Blazing Finale, began with Haruka Murota, the daughter of Professor Muneharu Murota, having a nightmare after witnessing her father's horrifying death in the previous episode.

Meanwhile, Takao Ameku was at a loss for the first time, as she was unable to deduce the cause of Professor Muneharu and Aoi Kuramoto's deaths. A sample of Muneharu's blood was the last piece of the puzzle she required.

Fortunately, Mai Kounoike had managed to extract a sample of Muneharu's blood before he passed away. After getting the test results, Takao managed to arrive at a definite conclusion about the prolonged case of spontaneous human combustions.

Upon arriving at Professor Murota's house, Takao and Takanashi saw Murota's assistant, Kagaya Masashi, trying to burn the storage room down. However, this was something Takao saw coming, as she claimed that Kagaya was trying to get rid of the evidence of his crimes.

A still from episode 6 (image via Project No.9)

After the police arrived, Takao revealed that the evidence that Kagaya was trying to burn down, was what had caused both Aoi and Professor Murota's deaths - white phosphorous matches. These matches were deemed extremely dangerous since their ignition point was unusually low, and they could ignite spontaneously at low temperatures.

According to Takao, the white phosphorous matches directly caused Professor Murota and Aoi Kuramoto's deaths. However, Kagaya wasn't the only culprit. He was trying to cover and take the blame for the one who actually caused the death of Muneharu Murota - his daughter, Haruka Murota.

Takao also deduced that Haruka and her mother were victims of domestic abuse at the hands of Muneharu. Haruka believed that her father was the one who killed her mother, which led her to take matters into her own hands and end his life.

After confessing her crime, Haruka tried to set herself and the entire storage room ablaze. Fortunately, Takanashi and Takao managed to save her life just in time. With this, the climactic episode came to an end.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7? (speculative)

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 is titled Prescribed Poison. As seen in the post-credits scene of episode 6, a legal complaint was lodged against Tenikai General Hospital and Takao Ameku for apparent malpractice.

How will the doctor-detective get out of this predicament? Stay tuned to find out in Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7.

