Übel Blatt episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Übel Blatt episode 6 is set to be released on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its release, the episode will be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Koinzell charged toward Schtemwolech's castle, accompanied by Aht and Weid. The Mollan soldiers unleashed the magic artillery at Koinzell, who broke through the magic blast with his blade.

Following that, he infiltrated the castle's waterways and found Geranpen, who took them to Fargo. Considering how the episode ended tantalizingly, fans can't wait to see Übel Blatt episode 6.

Übel Blatt episode 6 release date and time

Koinzell in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

As per the anime's official site, Übel Blatt episode 6 will be released on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, because of the differences in the time zones and the show's simulcast timings, most viewers can enjoy the episode on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Trending

Below are the release dates and times for Übel Blatt episode 6, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 1:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Friday, February 14, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 15, 2025 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 15, 2025 2 AM

Where to watch Übel Blatt episode 6?

Fargo in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Übel Blatt episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon, Kansai TV, AT-X, and other pertinent syndications.

On the other hand, Übel Blatt episode 6 will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon's Prime Video, albeit with a monetary subscription.

Übel Blatt episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

The episode begins with Schtemwolech ordering his men to raise the castle's defense to ensure the rebels don't infiltrate. Rozen, one of the officers of the Seven Lances, is still wary of Koinzell, who is on his way to the castle. However, Schtemwolech is convinced that Mollan's soldiers will do everything they can to protect him.

As Koinzell approaches the castle, the Mollan's soldiers prepare the magic artillery. Koinzell is aware of the weapon's potential. A flashback reveals how he had helped set up the magic weapon with Schtemwolech and others. Koinzell urges the Mollan's soldiers not to interfere since his real enemy isn't them but the Schtemwolech.

Eventually, Schtemwolech's followers unleash the magic artillery at Koinzell, who cuts through the blast with his dark blades. After that, he enters the castle's waterways with Aht and Weid. In the passageway, they meet Geranpen, who is incredulous to see them.

Aht and Weid (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

During a conversation with Koinzell, Geranpen says he has seen his brother's true colors back at the refugee camp. He further mentions how he brings women with special powers to his brother. However, he doesn't know what happens to them after that. Hence, he wants to go to the sanctuary gates and seek the truth.

Geranpen also decides to help Koinzell and others enter the castle. He helps them disguise themselves as women and takes them to the sanctuary's monks. Yet, instead of handing them over to the monks directly, Geranpen wants to see his brother.

Geranpen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Eventually, Fargo appears at the scene and tries to confuse Geranpen with more lies. As Geranpen momentarily believes his brother's lies, he accidentally reveals Koinzell's identity. At this moment, Fargo pierces his blade through Geranpen's chest. He launches another attack but Koinzell saves the man.

Koinzell feels he should have killed Fargo when he had the chance. Eventually, Fargo shows them the fate of the women whom Geranpen brought into the sanctuary. The episode ends on a dark note, with Fargo revealing a few disfigured women on his body, acting as his sustenance.

What to expect in Übel Blatt episode 6?

Fargo reveals the cruel truth about the captive women (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the title preview shown at the end of the latest installment, Übel Blatt episode 6 is titled Schtemwolech. The episode will likely cover the manga from chapter 30 onwards and show Koinzell's fury against Fargo and Landgrave's ruler, Schtemwolech.

Koinzell will demonstrate his dark blades against Schtemwolech, who will administer his trump cards. It remains to be seen whether or not he learns about Koinzell's true identity.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback