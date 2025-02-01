Übel Blatt episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Übel Blatt episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its release, the episode will be digitally distributed on Amazon Prime Video across the globe, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Lord Schtemwolech's Chilliarch, Fargo, arrived at the scene and apologized to everyone for the misunderstanding. He also promised Weid to have an audience with Scharen. However, he hid a sinister truth as he betrayed Weid and Peepi's new family. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for Übel Blatt episode 5.

Übel Blatt episode 5 release date and time

Koinzell saves Peepi (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

As per the anime's official website, Übel Blatt episode 5 will be released on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12 am JST. Yet, due to the differences in time zones and the simulcast timings, most anime lovers can catch the episode with English subs on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The release dates and timings for Übel Blatt episode 5, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 1:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 7, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Friday, February 7, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 8, 2025 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 8, 2025 2 AM

Where to watch Übel Blatt episode 5?

Peepi in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy Übel Blatt episode 5 on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon, AT-X, Kansai TV, and other channels.

In addition, Übel Blatt episode 5 will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video for international audiences. However, fans would require a monetary subscription to watch the episode.

Übel Blatt episode 4 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Übel Blatt episode 4 kicks off with Koinzell wielding his blade to kill the bandits. Even though the bandits show the Schtemwolech's insignia on their swords, Koinzell doesn't listen. Just as he's about to kill the final bandit, Fargo arrives.

Lord Schtemwolech's Chilliarch, Fargo, who happens to be Geranpen's older brother, condemns the bandit's actions. He mentions how the sword with the insignia was stolen. He commends Koinzell's efforts and apologizes for the misunderstanding.

Fargo, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

However, Weid still refuses to trust Fargo. He says he wants to meet Scharen, whom they have held captive. Fargo promises Weid that he can arrange a meeting. Even though he cannot share the details, there's an important reason the empire is securing people with special powers from the borderlands.

Fargo also tells Weid to come to the mayor's house. However, the episode eventually reveals that Fargo's real intentions are sinister. The Chilliarch is furious that his bandits couldn't secure the refugees for slavery. To exact revenge, he lays a trap for Weid and Aht, who confront the zombified bandits near the mayor's house.

Aht and Weid (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Elsewhere, Fargo goes alone to launch an assault on the weak refugees. He brutally kills Zeffi's parents and goes after the young boy. However, Peepi catches Fargo on his act. Fargo then demonstrates his dark abilities to desecrate the dead bodies of Zeffi's parents. He uses the newly formed creature to try to kill Zeffi and Peepi.

Just then, Koinzell arrives at the scene. He mentions how the sorrowful cry of Peepi's soul brought him. As soon as Koinzell witnesses the fate of Zeffi's parents, he decides to show Fargo his real strength. The episode shows Koinzell revealing his Dark Blades to slice off Fargo's right arm.

Koinzell's dark blades (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

He would have killed the man if it weren't for the other refugees, who arrived at the scene. Everyone suspects Koinzell is at fault. Meanwhile, Aht and Weid arrive at the scene, riding a dragon. They take Koinzell from there to leave the scene. Although Fargo is saved, he is still shaken by Koinzell's overwhelming powers.

At night, Peepi tries to convince the elders about Fargo's actual nature. However, her words fail to reach their heart. Elsewhere, Aht apologizes to Koinzell for trying to kill him. With tears in her eyes, she acknowledges what Koinzell did to her brother was a mercy. The episode ends with Koinzell consoling Aht.

What to expect in Übel Blatt episode 5? (speculative)

Aht, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the title preview revealed at the end of the latest episode, Übel Blatt episode 5 is titled Die Burg Vom Helden (The Castle of the Hero).

The episode will likely cover the manga from chapter 24, and show Koinzell launching an attack at Schtemwolech's castle. Additionally, the episode could reveal Geranpen's past.

