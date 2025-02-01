Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 is set to release on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With a new adventure underway for Marie and Kazuhiro, they’ll likely spend the first part of the next episode coming up with a plan of attack before returning to Marie’s world.

While the upcoming episode is unlikely to have any prerelease leaks or spoilers made available, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 does thankfully have confirmed release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 release date and time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 will likely see Kazuhiro and Marie struggle to come up with a strategy (Image via Zero-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 PM JST on Friday, February 7, 2025. Essentially all overseas viewers will also see the episode air sometime during the day on Friday, February 7, but some may instead see it debut very early on Saturday, February 8 locally. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Trending

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 7, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5

Marie may grow jealous in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 and beyond as Kazuhiro introduces her to more of his acquaintances (Image via ZERO-G)

Fans will thankfully find themselves with easy access to Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series, which will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed this with the release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup in December 2024. However, the platform has yet to announce any alternate language dubs for the series as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 began with Kazuhiro and Marie exploring Japan during Kazuhiro’s first weekend off with Marie. They explored the area, and Marie learned how to approach and pet a cat. They then went to a library to get Marie some books to help with her Japanese language studies. The woman at the checkout desk then introduced herself as Ichijo Kaoruko, a prior acquaintance of Kazuhiro who lived in the same building as him and Marie.

Kazuhiro introduced Marie as a relative from overseas, which Ichijo seemingly saw through based on her later questions to him. Marie and Ichijo then introduced each other, and essentially became all but friends with just that. Kazuhiro even thought to himself that she’d end up becoming Marie’s first friend. After making dinner plans with Ichijo, they returned home, where Kazuhiro made them a snack and put on an animated movie for Marie.

She was enamored with the film, thanking Kazuhiro for showing it to her. While taking a bath, she experienced her first earthquake, with the two eating dinner shortly thereafter. Kazuhiro then revealed his plan to use his long-range teleportation skill to escape from their battle in Marie’s world while expressing a desire to save the half-beast child. The episode ended with the pair forming a party in Marie’s world for a tactical advantage in their coming battle.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 will likely begin with a focus on Marie and Kazuhiro as they formulate a strategy for their coming battle. Their final approach will likely revolve around the half-beast child, and either rescuing him or getting the magic stone away from him before rescuing him.

Episode 5 should also establish whether or not this beast-folk child will become an ally to them, or is simply a character being used for the purposes of this arc. While one would presume the former, the unique approach the series is taking so far suggests that this isn’t as foregone a conclusion as it may be with other similar anime.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback