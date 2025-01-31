Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4: Marie makes a friend as Kazuhiro comes up with a plan

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 was expected to see Kazuhiro and Marie spend significant time in Japan ahead of Marie and Kazuhiro’s first weekend there together. Officially released on Friday, January 31, 2025, the installment did indeed make this its main focus, seeing the pair grow significantly closer in the process.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 also began introducing additional characters to the series, this time in the form of Ichijo Kaoruko. In turn, the series made it clear that Marie had met the girl who would soon become her first friend in Japan.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 sees Marie start connecting with the animals and people of Japan

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 began with Kazuhiro and Marie already out and about in Japan on Marie’s first weekend in Kazuhiro’s world. She commented that she had trouble communicating with the spirits of Kazuhiro’s world, to which he said he experienced the same in her world. Likewise, he assumed that she was still at “Level 1” here, which meant she wouldn’t be able to communicate with them yet.

Marie then noticed a cat nearby, wanting to play with it. This prompted Kazuhiro to instruct her on how to introduce herself to a cat, and how to tell what it wants. She eventually began petting and playing with it, mesmerized by its purrs and how soft it was. Kazuhiro then brought Marie to a library in an attempt to help her along in her Japanese studies. He tried bringing her to the children’s literature section, which led to her getting frustrated with him treating her like a child.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 saw Kazuhiro convince her to give it a try, leading to her having an exciting time. Kazuhiro even suggested they borrow a few that interest her which she’s having difficulty reading so he can read them to her at home. As Kazuhiro went to go check out the books, he ran into a woman he knew. He likewise introduced Marie as his relative from overseas, with the two women introducing themselves after.

Ichijo and Marie all but become friends in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 (Image via ZERO-G)

Marie then introduced herself to the woman in Japanese, who in turn introduced herself as Ichijo Kaoruko. However, Marie was confused by Ichijo adding “-chan” to the end of her name, prompting Kazuhiro to explain the honorifics. However, Marie in turn called her Kaoroku-chan, which shocked her and seemingly left her in shock at how cute Marie is. She then asks Kazuhiro if he made a move on her, which he said he hasn’t due to not having the courage.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 saw Kazuhiro express his concern that he’d ruin the image she has of him by doing so, which Ichijo understood and agreed with. As he handed her his license, Ichijo revealed that she lives in the same apartment building as him and Marie, inviting them to dinner sometime. She also expressed an interest in being friends with Marie, which he communicated to her.

She was clearly concerned about whether Kazuhiro would be there or not, prompting him to confirm he’d be right by her side. As they left after solidifying these plans, he thought to himself that Ichijo would be Marie’s first friend in Japan. After returning home, she asked him about a DVD he had picked up, explaining it to her as a moving picture book. He then popped the film into his DVD player, starting it up for Marie who was completely enamored.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 then saw Kazuhiro make a snack for them, which was Japanese-style pancakes. After serving her, they started the movie over while Kazuhiro explained what movie theaters are and why people recreate them when watching at home. Marie was enamored by an example of classic Japanese architecture, prompting Kazuhiro to say they could visit his grandfather to see such style of buildings on his upcoming holiday.

After the movie ended, Marie jumped on top of Kazuhiro because of how excited she was over seeing the film. She even asked to watch it over again, which prompted Kazuhiro to go get their dinner ready. They then felt an earthquake, which scared Marie to the point she ran out of the bathroom naked to embrace Kazuhiro and ask what happened. After working through such an embarrassing moment, the two sat down for dinner, each clearly bashful as a result.

Marie becomes truly enamored with Kazuhiro's world in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 saw Kazuhiro make keema curry, which Marie found spicy at first but eventually found delicious. They then discussed their situation in Marie’s world, which Kazuhiro was seemingly unbothered by. This was due to the fact that his long-range travel skill would be refreshed and allow them to escape. However, Kazuhiro was concerned about the child, who he realized was being held hostage and used by the bandits.

Marie agreed to try and rescue the child, but added that old records mention the cat race of half-beasts excelling at using magic stones. As they went to bed that night, Kazuhiro commented on how much more relaxed he’s felt since Marie came here as he read her a book. After she fell asleep, Kazuhiro turned off the lights and prepared to join her in her world. The episode ended with the pair officially forming a party in Marie’s world ahead of their battle.

Final thoughts

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 4 is an exciting installment for how much it pushes Marie’s character development along with respect to her getting accustomed to Japan. The fact that she makes a friend in Ichijo is one of the most notable moments, as is her being enamored with everything else Kazuhiro shows her in the latest episode. However, with episode 4 set entirely in Japan, fans can expect the upcoming one to be mainly or even fully set in Marie’s world.

